Community & Events

WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival brings thousands to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today thousands of young girls came together in San Francisco for the World Wide Women's Girl's Festival, held by WorldWideWomen.

ABC7 News is a proud sponsor of the event, which empowers and inspires young girls to find their passion and go for it!

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim spent the day at the festival.

Watch the video above for all the highlights from the day.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscocareer adviceeducationeventsbay area eventscareerswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters hold luncheon inside BART after man detained for eating on platform
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Police investigate 'suspicious death' at SF golf course
2 people wounded by arrows
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Why is Karl the Fog so clingy lately?
Show More
Man behind Star Wars' C-3PO talks about beloved character
Outage leaves thousands without power in San Bruno
Remembering fall of Berlin Wall 30 years later
'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
Silicon Valley takes on 'Dopamine Fasting 2.0' to battle bad habits, addiction
More TOP STORIES News