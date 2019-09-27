Young climate activists protest outside Chevron headquarters in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- Youth activists are demanding Chevron Corp. in San Ramon transition to sustainable practices in a protest outside the company this morning.Calling themselves Youth vs. Apocalypse, the group are. at Chevron's headquarters at 6001 Bollinger Canyon Road to demand company officials stop jeopardizing the youth's future.The protest comes toward the end of a Global Climate Strike by youth and others in 150 countries. The strike ends Saturday."We want Chevron to transition over to sustainable practices," Hannah Estrada, a junior at Immaculate Conception Academy in San Francisco, said in a statement."We want to stand in solidarity with people in the communities they pollute by not letting them continue to pollute the Earth," Estrada said.The group is calling on Chevron to transition from fossil fuels by 2025. They are also demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom hold the company accountable and require that all other oil-producing companies in California phase out of oil production.