Coronavirus California

19-year-old woman battling cancer given socially distanced birthday parade in Antioch

By J.R. Stone
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Emotional moments this afternoon as an East Bay city came together for a young woman battling cancer.

Abby Yamaguchi turned 19 on Wednesday. She had a brain tumor removed last November and it was found to be cancerous.

RELATED: Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer

Since that time Abby's done radiation and chemotherapy treatments. In fact, she finished her most recent chemo treatment a matter of days ago.

"Last week was a little rough. It was just hard mentally and physically, but now I feel happy and better and more alert," says Abby.

Dozens of cars lined up Wednesday so they could see Abby, say "Happy Birthday," and show their love from a social distance.



Contra Costa County Firefighters showed up with an EMT friend of Abby's, who left a gift for her on the end of her driveway.

A family friend set up the birthday parade and Abby's mom Jamie was just as excited about it as Abby was.

"I love everything about my daughter," Jaime said. "She's strong, she's loving, she's taught us so much during this time when she's dealing with cancer."

Abby has a battle in front of her. She has ten chemo treatments to go, but she remains optimistic about what is to come and amazed by the support, saying, "I was just very thankful and overwhelmed with everything that was happening. I'm not much into being in the spotlight, so it's a little different for me."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsantiochsocial distancingparadecoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirusshelter in placecancer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Hopscotch challenge brings fun to South Bay community
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
EXCLUSIVE: Patients avoid ER over COVID-19 concerns, hospitals say
Coronavirus: Hopscotch challenge brings fun to South Bay community
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Coronavirus kindness: South Bay organizations team up for drive-thru food distribution
Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief
Show More
Small businesses struggle to apply for loans as federal funding runs out
Live coronavirus updates: Two more patients die at Hayward nursing home, bringing death toll to 13
Artist's honey bear murals on San Francisco's shuttered storefronts defaced amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: SF lays out plan to do the most comprehensive contact tracing in the country
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News