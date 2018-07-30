Community may hold clue to find missing Iowa student, father says

KARMA ALLEN
The father of a missing Iowa college student says the search for his daughter may go in vain without tips from the general public.

Speaking in an interview with "Good Morning America," Rob Tibbetts said he believes the public may hold the key to finding his daughter, Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared on July 18 after going out for an evening jog.

"What we need is for people to tell their friends and neighbors that if they saw anything that seemed even remotely out of the ordinary to call the authorities and they will run that down," Tibbetts said. "The authorities have told us again and again and again that all the similar cases like this are always solved by some tip."

Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing after she failed to show up for work in Brooklyn, Iowa, a farming community of about 1,500 people where she was living over the summer with her longtime boyfriend.

Rob Tibbetts said the community near Brooklyn has made "extraordinary" efforts to spread the word about his daughter's disappearance, but he believes there's someone else with information that could help to locate her.

"The day after Mollie turned up missing, 400 people showed up, spontaneously, to form a spontaneous search effort," Rob Tibbetts said. "I think it's just because this community knows Mollie, they love Mollie and I think the rest of the country is starting understand who she is too."

Fighting to hold back tears, he said the public should forget about consoling him and his family and focus on bringing his daughter home safe.

"It doesn't matter what we're going through, we just need people to think -- because somebody knows something and they don't even know it's important," Rob Tibbetts said. "We can get Mollie back we just have to have somebody call [the tip line].

"We all want her back and we're going to have to rely on our law enforcement partners, but we can help them by driving those leads to them that are guiding this search effort and that's all we can do," he added.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Carr Fire grows to over 95,000 acres, 6 fatalities, 874 structures destroyed
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
Carr Fire claims 6th victim, raises evacuation concerns as inferno intensifies
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Show More
Remembering the great-grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning in California
More News