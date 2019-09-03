Community mourns mother of 5 shot and killed by stray bullet in Oakland

By Liz Kreutz
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 44-year-old mother of five was shot and killed by a stray bullet early Monday morning in Oakland, according to law enforcement. A family member tells ABC7 the victim's name is Martha Casiano.

Dr. César Cruz, a family friend, created a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family's funeral expenses.

"She is an amazing woman. She is a mother of 5, a business woman, a community member here in East Oakland and so much more," Dr. Cruz told ABC7 News.

He said it was her tacos and tamales that helped pay her daughter's way through San Francisco State.



Neighbors in the San Antonio area of Oakland told ABC7 News Casiano was leaving a wedding reception on 22nd Avenue near 22nd Street when the incident occurred.

Oakland police say she was leaving a home and walking to her car with another person close to 1 a.m. when she was hit by the bullet.

"There was some kind of dispute, some kind of argument that took place up the street between several individuals," Oakland Police Spokesperson Johnna Watson said. "Someone discharged a firearm."

That bullet fatally struck Casiano, who was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators searched the block Monday looking for security cameras that may have captured the incident.

Oakland police and Oakland CrimeStoppers are offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

