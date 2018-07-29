CARR FIRE

Community rallies together as Carr Fire continues destructive path near Redding

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding grew overnight to over 89,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire has claimed six lives and is only five percent contained. (KGO-TV)

By
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The evacuation center at Shasta College put on by the Red Cross has reached capacity. And it's interesting to see that there's a sense of a new normal now. There is the smell of smoke in the air, but it's mixed with the smell of smoke from a grill, and burgers cooking nearby. This doesn't mean the severity of the Carr Fire has subsided.

At a press conference, Shasta County sheriff's officials announced that the fires have claimed a sixth life. While authorities wait for family to be notified before releasing the name, we know that the victim was a man who lived in an evacuation zone and refused to leave.

There has been criticism from the family of a great grandmother and two great grandchildren who died after not receiving an evacuation order for their neighborhood.

RELATED: Firefighters expect containment to increase as Carr Fire grows to nearly 90,000 acres

The sheriff addressed those concerns. "We are looking into if there were any notifications made there, however; it is important if there's a fire danger, evacuate anytime they wish," said Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko. "They do not have to wait."

ABC7 News has heard stories of resilience and perseverance. Including that of a Shasta County sheriff's deputy who lost his home early Thursday morning. It once stood about 15 minutes west of Redding. He didn't want to share his name, saying he wanted the attention to stay on the multitude of people living through the same thing.

Despite losing everything the deputy continues to help in the evacuation zones, keeping people safe.

There were about 600 evacuees at Shasta College Saturday night. The Red Cross says the community has been "super generous." They've actually opened up two new shelters, putting the total of the Red Cross shelters at 5.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

  • Ashby Road & Lake Blvd

  • Beltline at Oasis

  • Benton & Quartz Hill Road

  • Buckhorn Summit at SR 299 (Eastbound) Buenaventura at Keswick

  • Buenventura & Hwy 299

  • Caterpillar at Market

  • Clear Creek Road & Cloverdale Lane Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit

  • Elk Dr at Carnelian

  • Eureka Way at Court Street

  • Gas Point at Clear Creek Rd

  • Gas Point Road and Foster Road

  • Happy Valley Trail and Hawthorn Road

  • Hwy 299 at Buckhorn Summit

  • Iron Mountain Rd at SR 299

  • Keswick Dam Boulevard at Keswick Dam Facility

  • Keswick Dam Road & Quartz Hill Road

  • Lake at Keswick

  • Lake at Oasis

  • Lake at Quartz Hill

  • Lower Springs Rd at Swasey Drive

  • Market at Lake

  • North Market South of Lake

  • North Point at Redwood

  • Oasis Road & Lake Blvd

  • Placer at Buenaventura

  • Placer at Mule Town

  • Plantina Road and Rainbow Lake Road Plantina Road and Placer Road Planting Road & Gas Point Road Railroad at Buenaventura

  • Ridge Lane at SR 299

  • Riviera at Howard

  • SR 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit

  • SR-273 at Bonnyville

  • SR-273 at Branstetter

  • SR-273 at Breslauer

  • SR-273 at Clear Creek

  • SR-273 at Kenyon

  • SR-273 at Westside Rd

  • Sway Drive & Placer Road

  • Texas Springs at Placer

  • Texas Springs Road & Honeybee Road


EVACUATION SHELTERS

  • Crosspointe Community Church - 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA, 96002

  • Simpson University - 2211 College View Dr, Redding, CA, 96003

  • Trinity High School - 321 Victory Lane, Weaverville, CA, 96093

  • Foothill High School - 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding, CA, 96003

Shasta Community College has reached its maximum capacity.

ANIMAL SHELTERS

  • Large Animal - Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.

  • Small Animal - Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.


Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
Firefighters expect containment to increase as Carr Fire grows to nearly 90,000 acres
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Firefighters expect containment to increase as Carr Fire grows to nearly 90,000 acres
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Remembering the great-grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Show More
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning in California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
Steele Fire burning in Napa County 50 percent contained
San Francisco Marathon draws nearly 28,000 runners
More News