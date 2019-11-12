Community rally planned after 3 senior citizens attacked in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco community organizations plan to rally today in response to an attack against three men in their 60's.

It happened Saturday in San Francisco's Chinatown.

Police are looking for at least two suspects.

EXCLUSIVE: Brazen car burglary caught on camera in San Francisco's Chinatown

This follows another attack on two men in Chinatown in July.

A suspect in that attack was arrested last month.

The community organizations plan to condemn the attack at a rally at 4pm this afternoon in Portsmouth Square.
