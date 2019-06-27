Community reacts to murder-suicide at dealership in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The dealership where a murder-suicide happened was closed Wednesday while workers mourned the death of their colleagues."I was inside. I just heard two pops and they said to go outside because there's a shooter here," said a woman who was a customer at the dealership when the killings occurred Tuesday night.Police say the gunman, Steven Leet, later shot himself outside his car, which was parked at the dealership.Police towed the vehicle early Wednesday morning.Crime scene cleaners cleaned up the bloody crime scene as soon as police investigators left.Some of the managers came back this morning. There were hugs and whispered conversations. Flowers were delivered.Billy Ngan was one of the first to arrive here just after dawn. He delivers bagels each weekday morning to the Ford Store. He believes what happened didn't have to end with three deaths."There's a lot of jobs out there you know. You could always go find another job."Other customers who came by also echoed the same thought.Jim Schwerm wanted an oil change."You lose your job, you don't come back and shoot the guy. I mean, he must have done something wrong in order to get terminated, right?"Brandon didn't want his last name used. He is a former employee who came to pay his respects."It's devastating. Sad. Like they're my former employees, like family to me."Brandon knews Xavier Souto, one of the victims."He was a very nice, very friendly, kindhearted. We always had lunch together."Brandon also knew the alleged killer, who worked in the parts department."He really just kept to himself to be honest with you."A representative of the Ford Store handed out written statements Wednesday morning.It said, in part: