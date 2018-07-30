Complex Fire continues to threaten structures, surpasses 68,000 acres

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --Thousands of structures are threatened in Lake and Mendocino Counties as the Mendocino Complex Fire continues to burn. It's just ten percent contained amid challenging weather conditions and has already consumed nearly 68,000 acres.
The two fires, called the River and Ranch fires, have scorched more than 68,000 acres. They are only 5 percent contained.
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
A new mandatory evacuation was issued in the Mendocino Complex fire Monday afternoon. The Kelseyville and Finley areas were forced to evacuate as the fire kept inching closer.
Kelseyville was a ghost town as thousands heeded those evacuation orders. "It's really scary. You never think it would really happen but here it is," said resident Brandon Pabst.
The small town of 3,300 residents were told to get out. Richard Kramer grabbed some important belongings, including his pet cockatoo. "That's my only pet that I have," said Kramer.
As residents got in their cars, many stopped by to refuel. The Mt Konocti Gas & Mart station quickly ran out of gas.
PHOTOS: A look at the wildfires burning across California
"I had to come down to work. People need gas, they need water, they need oil for their car," said employee Michael Woodbury.
Others have hunkered down for the time being. "I'm just not ready to leave. My husband is not ready to leave," said Jeanne. She has her truck ready to go, packed with the family's essentials.
Having lost her home in the Valley Fire 3 years ago, Jeanne says she'll stay until the last second. "If it gets dark and I see some big flames, yeah, I'll get out of here."
Like many, she's worried about possible looters - and for good reason. Five people were arrested for looting in the nearby town of Lakeport.
"We will not tolerate looting or anyone entering areas making aggressive stops," said Lakeport police Chief Brad Rasmussen.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Fire officials admit more reinforcements are needed to stop the fire's progression.
"The fire has been really active all day," said Cal Fire public information officer, Will Powers. "We've had those 99, 100 degree temperatures for the low relative humidity. That coupled with the wind has made for some extreme fire behavior."
As firefighters hope to catch a break, residents are left to wait.
"It could be a week, it could be a couple days," said Pabst.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster