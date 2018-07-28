Complex Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Mendocino, Lake counties

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ARE IN EFFECT FOR:



Elk Mountain Road North of Rancheria Road



Scotts Valley Road - residents should evacuate to the north and exit the area via Highway 21.



Bachelor Valley/Witter Springs



The area west of State Route 29 in and around the city of Lakeport - this area includes all areas west of Highway 28 between Highland Springs Road and 11th Street/Scotts Valley Road, and west to the Lake/Mendocino County line.



Benmore Valley

Two fires have prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County. The two fires, burning 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart, started Friday and are threatening more than 350 buildings. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for people living in an area of Ukiah north of Highway 175. Residents in neighboring Benmore Valley were also told to leave Saturday. For a full list of areas where mandatory evacuations are in effect, see the list below.Cal Fire officials said more than 10,000 firefighters were on the line, making progress on 14 large wildfires across California.President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, allowing counties affected by wildfires to receive federal assistance. In a statement, the White House said the declaration will open up the availability of necessary equipment and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.Huge fires continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. As of Saturday morning, these fires have burned nearly 160,000 acres (64,700 hectares) and destroyed over 500 structures. Yosemite Valley remains closed to visitors and won't reopen until Friday.Nationally, 89 active large fires have consumed nearly 930,000 acres (376,000 hectares) in 14 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, nearly 37,000 wildfires have burned more than 4.25 million acres (1.7 million hectares).