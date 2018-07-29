Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --Two fires have that have prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County grew overnight to over 24,000 acres combined. The two fires, burning 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart, started Friday and are threatening more than 4,500 buildings.
Four residences have been destroyed in the fires. More than 800 firefighters are battling the fires along with six helicopters and 22 dozers.
RELATED: Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 83,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in Shasta County
In Mendocino County, evacuation orders have been issued:
8000 block of River Road, South to the intersection of Highway 175 from the Russian River east to the Lake County Line, within the North South points. These evacuations also include all driveways and homes located between the North South points. Potter Valley Community; All areas north of Highway CA20, east of the fire edge, to the Mendocino-Lake County Line; South of Burris Lane to MeWhinney Creek and east of East Side Potter Valley Road, to include feeder roads utilizing Burris Lane east to the Mendocino-Lake County Line.
Evacuation advisories have been issued:
Highway 20 from the 6000 block to the Lake County line and into the Blue Lakes area.; Potter Valley, Burris Lane area; North of 8000 block of River Road to Yokayo Ranch Road.
In Lake County, evacuation orders have been issued:
Community of Lakeport, everything south of Scotts Creek Road to Scotts Valley Road to Highway CA-29; Everything west of Highway CA-29 from Scotts Valley Road to Highland Springs Road; Everything north of Highland Springs Road, Mathews Road, George Road, and Highway CA-175 to the Lake-Mendocino County Line; Everything east of LakeMendocino County line from Scotts Creek Road to Highway CA-175.; North of Highway CA-20, west of Mendenhall Avenue; East of the Mendocino-Lake County Line; South of Mendocino National Forest; West of Mendenhall Avenue.
Evacuation advisories have been issued:
Blue Lakes; Bachelor Valley; Witter Springs; North Scotts Valley Road from the 7000 block to Highway CA20; Lakeport and surrounding areas; North of Highway CA-20, east of Mendenhall Avenue; East of Mendenhall Avenue; South of the Mendocino National Forest boundary; West of Robinson Casino.
Click here for the latest from Cal Fire, including the latest evacuation information.
Shelters have been established at the Mountain Vista Middle School in Kelseyville and the Twin Pines Casino in Middletown.
