Crews battle 2-alarm brush fire in Concord

CCCFPD units are working a vegetation fire near Olivera and State Route 4. Approximately 20 acres, response at second alarm. #willowIC — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

Couldn’t get to the HWY 4 entrance at the end of Willow Pass in #Concord. It was blocked my fire trucks and police cruisers as thick smoke hovers above homes. SKY7 headed to the fire https://t.co/95h4Hj4BnO. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtfSgd48fY — Julianne Herrera (@julesherreraTV) June 7, 2020

#willowIC Fire is approximately 75 acres, units on scene making good progress towards containment — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

CONCORD (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 2-alarm brush fire burning near East Olivera Road and Willow Pass Road in Concord. The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m.At 6 p.m. Officials said approximately 75 acres are burning and they are making good progress towards containment.At least one structure has been damaged near E. Olivera Road.The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides and officials warned to not call 911 unless there are flames."Drift smoke from the fire burning in Concord is moving to the East, please do not call 911 unless you see flames or a building is threatened by the fire," Concord fire tweeted just before 6 p.m.