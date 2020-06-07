Crews battle 2-alarm brush fire in Concord

CONCORD (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 2-alarm brush fire burning near East Olivera Road and Willow Pass Road in Concord. The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m.




At 6 p.m. Officials said approximately 75 acres are burning and they are making good progress towards containment.

At least one structure has been damaged near E. Olivera Road.



The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides and officials warned to not call 911 unless there are flames.

"Drift smoke from the fire burning in Concord is moving to the East, please do not call 911 unless you see flames or a building is threatened by the fire," Concord fire tweeted just before 6 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
