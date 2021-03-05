Politics

Congressman Eric Swalwell files lawsuit against Trump over Capitol insurrection

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell is suing former President Trump. This is the second lawsuit that seeks to hold Trump and his allies responsible for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

The lawsuit claims the former president, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks broke an anti-terrorism act by inciting the riot.


Swalwell also claims that they aided and abetted rioters and inflicted emotional distress on congress members.

Swalwell was locked down in the House chamber during the riot.

VIDEO: Congressman Eric Swalwell says Trump's impeachment trial was 'worth it'
EMBED More News Videos

Congressman Eric Swalwell talked about his process as an impeachment manager in Trump's trial and the possible new plans to hold the former president accountable.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcimpeachmentriotalameda countycontra costa countysenateus capitollawsuitu.s. & worldmobpoliticscongresspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
AccuWeather forecast: Rainy and breezy tonight, more rain next week
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
Young graduate killed by falling tree in Burlingame
Sutter Health cancels 30K vaccine appointments due to CA backlog
Minority community leaders praise Newsom for new vaccination plan
Look inside Stanford's study on COVID-19 'long-haulers'
Show More
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
House of Prime Rib reopens, booked months in advance
COVID-19 updates: Marin Co. launches vaccination phone line
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting tonight
Bay Area teen part of group to bring back youth sports in CA
More TOP STORIES News