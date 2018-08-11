Construction worker hit by steel beam in San Francisco tunnel dies

The Twin Peaks tunnel is seen in San Francisco on Friday, August 10, 2018 after a construction accident that left a worker dead. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A construction worker who was injured by a steel beam Friday at the Twin Peaks Tunnel Project has died, San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed Saturday.

The worker was hit by the beam about 4:30 p.m., on the West Portal site of the tunnel, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of a signal technician who was working in the Twin Peaks Tunnel yesterday evening," Breed said in a statement released today.

"Our sincerest condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time."

"This is a tragic incident and I want to commend the Twin Peak Tunnel laborers who quickly sprang into action to help their colleague," the mayor said.

The worker, whose name has not been released, died Friday night and was employed by Oakland-based Shimmick Construction, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.

Work on the tunnel has been suspended and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been alerted, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentconstructionSFPDworker deathcal OSHASan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
Top Stories
Fragments of plane stolen from Seattle airport scattered after crash
Fairfield fire more than half contained after burning 1 home
As evacuation orders lift, Fairfield fire evacuees recount their ordeal
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Man steals Alaska Airlines plane from Seattle airport, crashes
Salesforce Transit Center opens in San Francisco
Show More
Lack of remorse likely reason Ghost Ship plea deal was rejected, expert says
Texas opens investigation into reported death of child after ICE custody
2 pit bulls kill 66-year-old woman out for walk
Trump Fact Check: President's pants-on-fire claims about California blazes, tariffs
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
More News