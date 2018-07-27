A Friday morning rescue quickly turned into a recovery effort at a construction site near Linda Vista Drive and Main Street in Daly City.North County Fire crews responded to One Martin Street at 11:20 a.m. on a call of a medical emergency and trench rescue.Clyde Preston with North County Fire says two men were working on a 24-inch concrete storm drain when a trench collapsed beneath them."They were getting out of the trench at the time, when the trench collapsed in," Preston explained. "Crushing one of the workers in the trench."That's when the recovery effort began.It's unknown how deep the man's body was buried, but Preston said the trench was approximately 12-feet deep.He said the instability of the surrounding dirt and debris required specialized equipment- specifically used in confined space rescues."I'm just hoping that they'll be able to find him," neighbor Azselle Deguzman told ABC7 News. "I feel bad for his family."Deguzman said she often greeted construction workers before heading to work, and Friday was no different.North County fire officials said the man worked for Platinum Pipeline.ABC7 News has reached out to the company for comment.Company attorney, Bill Bogdan spoke with ABC7 News on Friday. Bogdan said he wanted to refrain from describing who the worker was, as he wasn't sure whether family had been notified.Bogdan said Friday was a tough day for everyone involved.He said, "To have lost a good friend, a good worker, a good man. This is something we live every day to avoid."As of 10:15 p.m. Friday night, crews had yet to recover the man's body.Several agencies including Central County, North County, Millbrae and South San Francisco crews assisted in the recovery effort, Friday.California Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators also responded.