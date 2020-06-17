Reopening California: Hair salons can open, funerals allowed in Contra Costa County

Hair salons and barbershops are all currently closed along San Pablo Avenue in El Cerrito. But on Wednesday morning, a new health order allows the businesses to reopen throughout Contra Costa County.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Swimmers will be allowed back in the pool, as long as they follow state guidelines and limit the number of swimmers to 1 person per 75 square feet.
The county has also given the go-ahead for larger religious gatherings. As many as 100 people will be allowed to attend a funeral or other service at an indoor place of worship.
"I'm elated because we have been waiting patiently," said Wyndford Williams, the pastor at All Nations Church of God in Christ in Richmond.
On Easter, he was actually cited for violating the shelter-in-place order, when about 40 people showed up to the small neighborhood church.
RELATED: Peninsula salon owner considers going to Napa to do hair amid COVID-19 pandemic
"It could be $100-$1000 and probably jail time." Williams says nothing has come of the citation yet, but ever since he has not allowed more than 10 people into the church at a time. On Wednesday, he expects 60 to 90 people.
"People will have to sit every other seat or every third seat and the families can sit together with masks."
Williams says allowing larger memorials is important. "I've had several funerals during the pandemic and it's been very difficult for the families and so it will be a welcome relief when they're able to gather in more numbers."
"It's good to have world open back up and become somewhat normal again," said Kevin Briggs, a parishioner, who says no matter what, they will make time and room for church. "Whether it's 10, whether it's 100, whether it's 5 of us, we're going to praise the Lord like we normally do."
Depending on what the data says, the County Health Department could decide to adjust the reopening timeline.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions