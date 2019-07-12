Police warn neighbors of convicted sex offender moving back to Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- James Shephard served time for sexually assaulting a nine, 10 and 13-year-old back in 1982 and 2006. He's now out on parole living in a house on Perry Court, in Fairfield.
Shephard briefly answered his front door and we asked if he would speak with us. The 75-year-old didn't want to talk-- but his neighbors did.
John Wilder said, "If you commit a crime such as this you should get life."
Neighbors got a flyer Thursday morning letting them know about Shephard's return. In fact, he used to live in the same house before his arrest in 2006.
Debra Wilder is ready to confront Shephard if she sees him on the street.
"If I see him anywhere near the girls I know I have no problem."
Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said, "I don't think anyone is ever comfortable living next to someone that's done that."
Fairfield police also sent out an alert to all residents about Shephard return to town.
Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said, "We don't want children interacting with him so the parents and the community can do their part by making sure they're not around him but also know who he is so they can be aware of it."
Shephard is required to wear an ankle monitor and stay 250 feet away from a school or park.
If you would like to know if there are any sex offenders living in your neighborhood you can check by going to the Megan's Law website.
