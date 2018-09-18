VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --The convicted kidnapper in the bizarre kidnapping of a Vallejo woman is representing himself in a state case and will likely cross-examine his victims Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.
Matthew Muller was sentenced in federal court last year to 40 years in prison as part of a plea deal in which he entered a guilty plea to kidnapping in exchange for federal prosecutors not seeking a life sentence.
RELATED: Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
Monday, Muller pleaded not guilty in Solano County Superior Court to six state felony charges in connection with the case.
The Solano County District Attorney's Office filed the state charges against him on Jan. 26.
Muller pleaded not guilty Monday to kidnapping for ransom, two forcible rapes, first-degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling, first-degree residential burglary and false imprisonment by violence.
EXCLUSIVE: Woman in Vallejo kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Solano County Superior Court Commissioner Robert Q. Warshawsky granted Muller's intention to represent himself. As such, during the preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Muller will have the opportunity to question his victims Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn.
Muller will also have the right to view videotapes he made of Huskins' alleged rape.
"It's a terribly bitter pill to swallow but he has a right to do it," said ABC News Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.
Muller is being held under $2.25 million in Solano County Jail, according to the district attorney's office.
RELATED: Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5 million settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case
The nationally publicized saga involving Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn included a defamation of character lawsuit they filed against the Vallejo Police Department after police said the kidnapping was a hoax. Police later apologized to the couple.
Prosecutors said Muller drove Huskins in the trunk of his car on March 23, 2015, held her hostage for two days and made ransom demands totaling $15,000. Huskins was released near her family's home in Huntington Beach on March 25.
Muller was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on June 8, 2015, after evidence, including a video of Muller and Huskins, was found at his mother's home.
Melanie Woodrow will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.
Get the latest stories and videos on this case here.