VALLEJO, Calif. --Matthew Muller, who was sentenced in federal court last year to 40 years in prison for the bizarre kidnapping of a Vallejo woman from Mare Island in 2015, pleaded not guilty Monday in Solano County Superior Court to six state felony charges in connection with the case.
Muller, 40, pleaded guilty and was convicted of the federal kidnapping charge. The Solano County District Attorney's Office filed the state charges against him on Jan. 26.
Muller pleaded not guilty Monday to kidnapping for ransom, two forcible rapes, first-degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling, first-degree residential burglary and false imprisonment by violence.
Solano County Superior Court Commissioner Robert Q. Warshawsky granted Muller's intention to represent himself, but a further hearing on that issue is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today in Solano County Superior Court in Fairfield. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Vallejo.
Muller is being held under $2.25 million in Solano County Jail, according to the district attorney's office.
The nationally publicized saga involving Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn included a defamation of character lawsuit they filed against the Vallejo Police Department after police said the kidnapping was a hoax. Police later apologized to the couple.
Prosecutors said Muller drove Huskins in the trunk of his car on March 23, 2015, held her hostage for two days and made ransom demands totaling $15,000. Huskins was released near her family's home in Huntington Beach on March 25.
Muller was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on June 8, 2015, after evidence, including a video of Muller and Huskins, was found at his mother's home.
