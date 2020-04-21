Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Boba Guys reopens express shop in San Francisco after closing all stores during COVID-19 pandemic

By Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Franciscans can get their milk tea fix from Boba Guys again! The SF-based company reopened up a pilot shop called "Boba Guys Express" at their Hayes Valley location in light of the shelter-in-place.

Over the last month, Boba Guys closed all their stores across the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York as a public health priority amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Co-founder Andrew Chau even spoke to ABC7 expressing concern of not being able to reopen all their stores after they temporarily close.

In a new announcement posted recently on their website, the company wrote about what their new shop will look like:

"We call this pilot, "Boba Guys Express" (or Boba Guys Pop-up 2.0). It's just like old times since we started out as an experimental pop-up in 2011! And just like our pop-up, we "move fast and make things" (like our signs say in stores), so this is going to be a work in progress. We hope the industry can join us in our movement."

Here's what to expect:

  • Limited Menu - No customization, only the standards... we will gradually add more over time. The goal is speed and to avoid bottlenecks in our process.


  • Next-Level Public Health Standards - All staff is equipped with PPE and temperature-checked before every shift; every delivery will get a "Next-Level Quality" card indicating who handled the order for tracking and accountability (yes, like they do in Asia.)


  • No Walk-Up Orders/Contactless - Everything we touch will be wiped down according to CDC and public health guidelines; everyone must order ahead via our mobile ordering site or delivery partner, DoorDash. Going mobile and digital allows us to safely distance ourselves as you can now schedule pickup times and wait in a car or nearby park in your pajamas.


  • Boba Guys "1 Minute Turnaround" - as we rise from the ashes, this is key part of our "Boba Guys Express" model. Guests who order from Boba Guys Express Menu off of our digital register (Order Ahead) should be able to order and receive their drink in less than a minute! In and out in a minute. We are aiming to create another revolution!
    • "

    The Hayes Valley store located on 8 Octavia St. in San Francisco is open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and they are only accepting orders ahead of time. You can place your order on their website here. (Order as soon as possible because items quickly sell out!)



    The small business expressed they are proud to be a 'next-level company' and wanted to take it slow as they reopen and 'shae off the cobwebs.'

    "We know other shops were open this entire time - our peers and friends like Blue Bottle, Philz, and Soulva, and more took a more cautious 'Best Coast' approach... and we are happy with the results as our regions and home state flattened the curve. Thank you all for understanding. Cheers to the Nation-State, Gov. Newsom! "

    Boba Guys says the express shop is only happening in San Francisco at the moment, but they are working to roll out the same concept in other cities where they have shop locations across California and New York.

