Coronavirus: Boba Guys reopens express shop in San Francisco after closing all stores during COVID-19 pandemic

Over the last month, Boba Guys closed all their stores across the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York as a public health priority amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Co-founder Andrew Chau even spoke to ABC7 expressing concern of not being able to reopen all their stores after they temporarily close.
In a new announcement posted recently on their website, the company wrote about what their new shop will look like:
"We call this pilot, "Boba Guys Express" (or Boba Guys Pop-up 2.0). It's just like old times since we started out as an experimental pop-up in 2011! And just like our pop-up, we "move fast and make things" (like our signs say in stores), so this is going to be a work in progress. We hope the industry can join us in our movement."
Here's what to expect:
The Hayes Valley store located on 8 Octavia St. in San Francisco is open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and they are only accepting orders ahead of time. You can place your order on their website here. (Order as soon as possible because items quickly sell out!)
The small business expressed they are proud to be a 'next-level company' and wanted to take it slow as they reopen and 'shae off the cobwebs.'
"We know other shops were open this entire time - our peers and friends like Blue Bottle, Philz, and Soulva, and more took a more cautious 'Best Coast' approach... and we are happy with the results as our regions and home state flattened the curve. Thank you all for understanding. Cheers to the Nation-State, Gov. Newsom! "
Boba Guys says the express shop is only happening in San Francisco at the moment, but they are working to roll out the same concept in other cities where they have shop locations across California and New York.
