CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cop uses his badge to intimidate daughter's boyfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Findings of an internal investigation by the Lorain Police Department shows officer John Kovach's actions were unwarranted during a traffic stop of his daughter's boyfriend. The veteran officer has been fired for his actions. (KTRK)

LORAIN, Ohio --
A police officer in Ohio has been fired for using his badge to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend.

The incident was caught on camera.

It started as a traffic stop which his superiors say never should have happened.

WJW-TV reported that veteran officer John Kovach did not approve of his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend.

Kovach pulled over a car driven by his daughter's boyfriend. He is with another female passenger in the front seat. What he did not realize was that his daughter was also in the car -- in the back seat.

When Kovach threatened to give the female passenger a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt, the girl's mother confronted him and threatened to call 911.

Investigators say when Kovach realized his daughter was in the car, he ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

She confronted her father about him using his badge and uniform to intimidate her and her friends.

An internal investigation by Lorain police found that the traffic stop was unwarranted and that he violated the department's standards of conduct during the entire incident.

As a result, the 26-year veteran officer was fired.

Kovach is now appealing his dismissal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerapoliceu.s. & worldcrimeparentingteenagersOhio
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News