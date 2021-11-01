State Senator Josh Becker discusses California's goals at UN Climate Change Conference

Bay Area leaders are hoping to highlight California's policies and progress made to fight climate change, and bring back fresh ideas and innovations from nations around the world.
State Senator Josh Becker of Menlo Park is part of the delegation traveling to COP26. He joined ABC7 Mornings to talk about his goals for the conference.
"The hope is that we end this with really a shared sense of momentum that we're doing it. And that we are out executing. We're not going to hit all the promises. They're not going to add up to really where we need to be, and I think we probably realize that, without China's leaders there, and others. But I think we can come out with a shared sense of momentum and a shared sense of ideas."
State Senator Becker says there are areas California is making progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done.
Becker said one idea California leaders hope to learn more about is offshore wind. He thinks it has the potential to be the future of our state, when matched with solar energy. He's also optimistic the conference will bring about a shared sense of momentum on a global scale.
Governor Gavin Newsom had planned to go to the climate change summit but canceled due to family obligations. Becker says Newsom will be participating remotely. He says the California delegation will be robust.
Members of the delegation will attend various portions of the two-week event, which spans October 31 -- November 12. The delegation includes:
- First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom
- Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park)
- Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)
- Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys)
- Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)
- Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont)
- Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood)
- Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles)
- Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier)
- Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale)
- Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella)
- Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas)
- Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance)
- Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta)
- Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley)
- Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego).
- Senior Climate Advisor for the Governor Lauren Sanchez
- California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld
- California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot
- California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross
- California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph
- California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild