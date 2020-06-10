Arts & Entertainment

'Cops' reality TV show canceled, dropped by Paramount Network amid national protests about police brutality

LOS ANGELES -- After 33 seasons on the air, "Cops" has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.

It's not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.

The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song "Bad Boys," allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.

It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was re-branded as the Paramount Network in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentu.s. & worldpolice officerreality television
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Timeline of deadly Vallejo officer-involved shooting
At least 4 wounded after shooting in Vallejo
EXCLUSIVE: Mother demands justice for daughter run over during Oakland protest
Bay Area gyms cut ties with CrossFit after comments about George Floyd
I-TEAM uncovers unsettling background behind COVID-19 antibody testing site
San Francisco outdoor dining reopens Friday
'Go back to Mexico': Woman slapped in face for racist comment
Show More
Muhammad Ali's family discusses his legacy with ABC7
Men imitate George Floyd's killing during Black Lives Matter protest
Local doctor concerned over rise of COVID-19 cases in Alameda Co.
Crews contain 2-alarm fire in San Jose
SF city employee among those who painted over BLM mural
More TOP STORIES News