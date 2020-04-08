Bay Area officials react to news that black Americans are suffering disproportionately from COVID-19

The federal government says black Americans are dying of coronavirus at much higher rates compared to other Americans in some major cities.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says existing health disparities have made this outbreak worse for African Americans.
City leaders in Oakland say they have been in intense discussions about this topic, worrying this would be the case.
Oakland officials say 70 percent of their homeless population is African American.
Ken Houston is an activist who serves on the Alameda County illegal dumping task force.
He says he was already worried about how the virus would hit the African American community.
This latest news did not surprise him.
"The reaction is - we already knew this," Houston said. "It has been disproportionate for years - the inequity of our community."
He sent a letter to several county officials last week with his concerns about the homeless, African Americans and the coronavirus.
He thinks the impact we are seeing will be a wake-up call to the community on how the black community is treated.
"Now, they have got to get ahead of this. The inequities of our community have been horrendous for years," he said.
In addition to underlying health conditions, advocates also worry that this is happening because minorities aren't receiving adequate information about the illness or access to testing.
The CDC says it will work on compiling data from state governments and release officials numbers later this week.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19