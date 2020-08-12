UCSF scientists develop nasal spray that kills COVID-19 virus

Peter Walter, a biochemistry professor at UCSF, explained how it works. He said AeroNabs attach to a protein found in coronavirus to keep the virus from spreading.
Walter said, "It doesn't have to interact with the human body, but rather goes after the virus directly."
The UCSF team is looking to ramp up clinical testing of the synthetic antibodies, in hopes that they can be sold as an over-the-counter nasal spray in drugstores.
AeroNabs are not a cure for COVID-19, but they can be used as a preventative measure until there is an approved vaccine.
