Coronavirus California

Video: Man on horseback, wearing welding mask orders from South Bay Taco Bell drive-thru

MORGAN HILL (KGO) -- Sometimes you do what you gotta do!

That was the case for a Morgan Hill man who was caught on camera riding a horse through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

RELATED: Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Dr. Alok Patel shares his thoughts

In the video sent in by an ABC7 News viewer, the man can be seen wearing a welding mask while sitting on top of his trusty steed in the fast-food restaurant's drive-thru.

If you're wondering if this South Bay cowboy was served? The answer is yes!

Click here more feel-good news that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when you feel ready to keep up with the news, we have full coronavirus coverage - good news and bad - here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymorgan hilltaco bellcoronavirus californiahorsescaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News