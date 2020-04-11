Video: Man on horseback, wearing welding mask orders from South Bay Taco Bell drive-thru

That was the case for a Morgan Hill man who was caught on camera riding a horse through a Taco Bell drive-thru.
RELATED: Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Dr. Alok Patel shares his thoughts
In the video sent in by an ABC7 News viewer, the man can be seen wearing a welding mask while sitting on top of his trusty steed in the fast-food restaurant's drive-thru.
If you're wondering if this South Bay cowboy was served? The answer is yes!
Click here more feel-good news that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic.
If and when you feel ready to keep up with the news, we have full coronavirus coverage - good news and bad - here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19