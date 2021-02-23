COVID-19 live updates: Muni offering free rides to vaccine appointments

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Feb. 23, 2021
5 a.m.
Muni offering free rides to vaccine appointments
Starting today, you can take Muni for free to and from vaccination appointments in San Francisco. Just show your appointment confirmation or vaccine card. If you have an "essential trip card," you'll get an extra $60 to get to and from vaccination sites. The card helps seniors and those with disabilities cover taxi rides during the pandemic. Paratransit rides will also be offered for free within the city.
Feb. 22, 2021
2 p.m.
US tops 500K COVID-19 deaths
The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. Read the full story here.
9:45 a.m.
Santa Rita Jail inmates, staff to be vaccinated
The Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced that 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived at Santa Rita Jail and staff and inmates will be vaccinated "ASAP." An additional 1,100 people will be injected during a Pfizer vaccine clinic there on Tuesday.
6:25 a.m.
Starting today, Berkeley is expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers. Health officials will start with those who teach the youngest kids, including pre-school through second grade.
Feb. 21, 2021
12 p.m.
7-day positivity rate in CA remains near 3 percent
Not a whole lot of change today. The seven-day positivity rate stayed at 3.1%. Deaths were below average today. Hospitalizations have dropped under 7,000. We were at around 20,000 at the beginning of January. Overall everything is substantially down from the height of the surge.
New cases: 6,760 (3,441,946 total)
7-day average: 6,010
14-day average: 7,573
Deaths: 280 (49,105 total)
7-day average: 323
14-day average: 369
7-day positivity rate: 3.1%
14-day positivity rate: 3.5%
Hospitalizations: 6,704 (down 444 from yesterday)
In ICU: 2,003 (down 86 from yesterday)
Feb. 20, 2021
11 a.m.
7-day positivity rate in CA drops to near 3 percent
New Cases: 6,668 (3,435,186 total)
7-day positivity rate: 3.1%
14-day positivity rate: 3.7%
Deaths: 481 (48,825)
7-day average: 341
14-day average: 370
Hospitalized: 7,148
In ICU: 2,089
Everything is finally pairing up like we saw in September and through much of October. A drop in positivity rates (fewer cases) and fewer people in the hospital.
Feb. 19, 2021
9 p.m.
Tool to help CA business owners with COVID-19 safety regulations now available
California business owners can now access the latest COVID-19 safety regulations by their industry. The California Labor Agency created an online portal where employers can pull updated information from state, county and city sources. Users have to answer a short series of questions about their business. They will then receive customized information about employee benefits, paid sick leave and steps to take if an employee tests positive for the virus. For more information and to try out the tool yourself, click here.
10 a.m.
Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update in Bay Area
Governor Newsom was in the Bay Area today Friday to give an update on the pandemic and vaccinations at a mobile vaccine clinic in Alameda County. The governor has been touring vaccination sites across the state, including San Francisco's Moscone Center a week ago.
Newsom announced 10% of all first-round vaccine doses will soon be reserved for teachers and childcare workers. He also announced a change in guidelines for youth sports that will allow them to resume immediately in many counties.
Feb. 18, 2021
3 p.m.
Contra Costa County expands vaccine eligibility to essential workers
Essential workers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Contra Costa County, officials announced Thursday. County residents who work in food, education and emergency services can now sign up for a vaccine free of cost. You can register to receive the vaccine here.
8 a.m.
In-person learning to resume in Berkeley next month
In-person learning is set to resume in Berkeley next month. The district and union reached a deal that is contingent on vaccinating teachers.
Feb. 17, 2021
4 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. officials announce they're expanding vaccination eligibility
Santa Clara County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that starting Feb. 28 it will be expanding it's vaccination eligibility. The county will be moving into Phase 1B which includes those in Child Care/Education, Food/Agriculture in addition to 65+ and health care workers.
10:30 a.m.
FEMA releases vaccination numbers for sites in LA, Oakland
FEMA released vaccination numbers after the first full day of operation at the federally managed sites in East LA and in Oakland:
- California State University, Los Angeles: 3,077
- Oakland Coliseum: 2,891
8:20 a.m.
Gov. Newsom visits Coachella Valley vaccination clinic
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley today. He visited vaccination sites in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara to highlight the state's efforts to ramp up vaccinations. There have now been 6.2 million doses administered statewide.
7:30 a.m.
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
President Joe Biden would only commit to a return to normal by next Christmas, saying he did not want to boost Americans' hopes when he could not be certain of a still-early vaccine rollout. Read more on his comments here.
