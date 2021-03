COVID-19 live updates: More vaccines coming to California

Mar. 1, 2021

Feb. 28, 2021

Feb. 27, 2021

Feb. 26, 2021

Feb. 25, 2021

Feb. 24, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021

Feb. 22, 2021

Feb. 21, 2021

Feb. 20, 2021

Feb. 19, 2021

Feb. 18, 2021

Feb. 17, 2021

California State University, Los Angeles: 3,077



Oakland Coliseum: 2,891

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact across the world and also in cities across Northern California. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page . (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)380,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in California this week. The number of doses arriving from Moderna and Pfizer is also expected to go up.California's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to steadily be on the decline. State health officials reported 3,475,562 confirmed positive cases to date, with 4,685 cases recorded Saturday. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.7%.As of Sunday, providers have reported administering a total of 8,772,866 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 11,158,090 doses have been delivered to entities within California, and 11,724,565 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following the House's passage of the American Rescue Plan:Here's a look inside the COVID-19 relief package New cases: 5,151 (3,470,877)7-day average: 5,09914-day average:: 5,7037-day positivity rate: 2.5%14-day positivity rate: 2.8%Deaths: 439 (51,821 total)7-day average: 42814-day average: 385Hospitalized: 5,372In ICU 1,578The San Jose Unified School District announced it plans to resume in-person learning for some of its students in a couple of weeks."We have set Wednesday, April 21 as the start date for in-person learning for some students. All students already have an assignment to in-person or distance learning based on the Family Choice Process completed in November 2020. We realize family circumstances may have changed since November and are allowing families to request a change to their assignment. Please note in-person capacity is still limited by health and safety requirements," the district said on its website The U.S. Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon allowing indoor worship services to resume at 20% capacity in Santa Clara County, reversing the Ninth Circuit's decision."We are disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court's order regarding indoor worship services," said James R. Williams, County Counsel. "The Supreme Court order was issued without any analysis at all of the County's gathering rules, which have always been neutral and applied equally to all gatherings across-the-board. Indoor gatherings of all kinds remain very risky, and we continue to urge all religious institutions to carefully follow the public health recommendations to avoid spread of COVID-19 among their congregations and the broader community."U.S. health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic. Here's the full story San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is strongly urging school districts in his city to reopen to in-person learning. Liccardo says vaccinations for teachers and staff could begin as soon as Sunday.Stanford announced that it will move forward with its plans to bring juniors and seniors back to campus in spring, according to The Stanford Daily.The mass vaccination site at Moscone Center in San Francisco is scheduled to reopen after being paused last week due to a lack of vaccine supply. Officials say it will have first and second-dose vaccines. You must have an appointment.San Francisco-based One Medical has terminated several employees after it was discovered they reportedly allowed ineligible patients to get vaccinated. A company spokesperson tells ABC that the allegations "perpetuates dangerous public misconceptions" about their COVID-19 vaccine protocols and that the "majority" of the people they vaccinate across the country are not their annual due-paying members, but have been "referrals from departments of health, including health care workers, nursing home patients, educators, and the homeless." They say One Medical has a "zero-tolerance policy" for any instance of preferential vaccine treatment to ineligible persons. The City of San Francisco announced Wednesday night it would be cutting ties with the company amid these reports and requested it return 1,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to SFDPH.The San Jose Sharks game Thursday has been postponed after a player was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. "Despite only having one player currently impacted, the decision to cancel the team's practice and training activities on Wednesday, and postpone the game on Thursday was made out of an abundance of caution," the team tweeted on Wednesday.San Francisco is moving into the next phase of its vaccination plan. People who work in education, childcare, emergency services and food sectors are now eligible for the shot.Marin and San Mateo counties have moved into the red tier, according to state data. This means dining, gyms and movie theaters could all reopen indoors at limited capacity. For more details, visit this page Starting today, you can take Muni for free to and from vaccination appointments in San Francisco. Just show your appointment confirmation or vaccine card. If you have an "essential trip card," you'll get an extra $60 to get to and from vaccination sites. The card helps seniors and those with disabilities cover taxi rides during the pandemic. Paratransit rides will also be offered for free within the city.The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. Read the full story here The Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced that 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived at Santa Rita Jail and staff and inmates will be vaccinated "ASAP." An additional 1,100 people will be injected during a Pfizer vaccine clinic there on Tuesday.Starting today, Berkeley is expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers. Health officials will start with those who teach the youngest kids, including pre-school through second grade.Not a whole lot of change today. The seven-day positivity rate stayed at 3.1%. Deaths were below average today. Hospitalizations have dropped under 7,000. We were at around 20,000 at the beginning of January. Overall everything is substantially down from the height of the surge.New cases: 6,760 (3,441,946 total)7-day average: 6,01014-day average: 7,573Deaths: 280 (49,105 total)7-day average: 32314-day average: 3697-day positivity rate: 3.1%14-day positivity rate: 3.5%Hospitalizations: 6,704 (down 444 from yesterday)In ICU: 2,003 (down 86 from yesterday)New Cases: 6,668 (3,435,186 total)7-day positivity rate: 3.1%14-day positivity rate: 3.7%Deaths: 481 (48,825)7-day average: 34114-day average: 370Hospitalized: 7,148In ICU: 2,089Everything is finally pairing up like we saw in September and through much of October. A drop in positivity rates (fewer cases) and fewer people in the hospital.California business owners can now access the latest COVID-19 safety regulations by their industry. The California Labor Agency created an online portal where employers can pull updated information from state, county and city sources. Users have to answer a short series of questions about their business. They will then receive customized information about employee benefits, paid sick leave and steps to take if an employee tests positive for the virus. For more information and to try out the tool yourself, click here. Governor Newsom was in the Bay Area today Friday to give an update on the pandemic and vaccinations at a mobile vaccine clinic in Alameda County. The governor has been touring vaccination sites across the state, including San Francisco's Moscone Center a week ago.Newsom announced 10% of all first-round vaccine doses will soon be reserved for teachers and childcare workers. He also announced a change in guidelines for youth sports that will allow them to resume immediately in many counties.Essential workers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Contra Costa County, officials announced Thursday. County residents who work in food, education and emergency services can now sign up for a vaccine free of cost. You can register to receive the vaccine here In-person learning is set to resume in Berkeley next month. The district and union reached a deal that is contingent on vaccinating teachers.Santa Clara County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that starting Feb. 28 it will be expanding it's vaccination eligibility. The county will be moving into Phase 1B which includes those in Child Care/Education, Food/Agriculture in addition to 65+ and health care workers.FEMA released vaccination numbers after the first full day of operation at the federally managed sites in East LA and in Oakland:Governor Gavin Newsom visited a vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley today. He visited vaccination sites in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara to highlight the state's efforts to ramp up vaccinations. There have now been 6.2 million doses administered statewide.President Joe Biden would only commit to a return to normal by next Christmas, saying he did not want to boost Americans' hopes when he could not be certain of a still-early vaccine rollout. Read more on his comments here