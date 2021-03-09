COVID-19 live updates: Alameda, Solano counties could move into red tier today

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Mar. 9, 2021
5:35 a.m.
Alameda, Solano counties could move into red tier today
Alameda and Solano counties are expected to advance into the red tier today. That means indoor dining will be allowed, also museums, gyms, and movie theatres could reopen. Here's a map showing what reopening tiers counties are under and what is allowed.
Mar. 8, 2021
12 p.m.
SFUSD leaders give update on plans to reopen
San Francisco Unified School District leaders gave an update regarding the district's plans to have students return to classrooms.
6:15 a.m.
SF parents propose changes to school board
Today a group of San Francisco parents will announce a plan to shift the school board to an appointed system. They say it would help address systemic issues. The announcements come the same day the district will release new details about their plans to reopen schools.
Mar. 7, 2021
12 p.m.
California's 7-day positivity rate at 2.2%, 14-day rate at 2.3%
California Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics Sunday.
On Saturday, there were 3,816 newly recorded confirmed cases, adding to a total of 3,501,394 confirmed cases to date.
The 7-day positivity rate is 2.2% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.3%.
As of Sunday, providers have reported administering a total of 10,379,688 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 13,345,790 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 13,950,495 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed
Mar. 6, 2021
12:15p.m.
7-day positivity rate is 2.1%, 14-day rate is 2.3%, state says
On Saturday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent COVID-19 statistics.
California has 3,497,578 confirmed cases to date.
There were 4,452 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday.
The 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.3%.
There have been 49,512,828 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 218,325 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
There have been 53,866 COVID-19 deaths in California since the start of the pandemic.
Mar. 5, 2021
9:10 p.m.
SFUSD to offer in-person learning to some students starting April 12
The San Francisco Unified School District announced Friday night it has reached an tentative agreement with the teachers union to have as many students as possible in focal groups to return to in-person learning starting April 12. The district says with few exceptions, elementary students will stay with their teacher and SFUSD will follow all public health and safety guidelines.
Go here to read SFUSD's full press release.
4:30 p.m.
San Jose Fairmont Hotel files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The operator for landmark San Jose Fairmont Hotel announced Friday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed the hotel in order to find a management partner and extend the existing mortgage debt. According to a press release, the hotel ceased operations immediately and was in the process of relocating the remaining guest to rooms at nearby hotels.
"We know that by taking this difficult step we will come back a more vibrant hotel to the benefit of everyone in San Jose, including the vitality of the City's downtown, nearby businesses, and Silicon Valley conventions in a post-COVID-19 world," said the hotel's representative Sam Singer. He said the hotel is expected to gear up for operations again in roughly 60-90 days.
2:30 p.m.
California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen
California officials are allowing people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sports, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1. The rules announced Friday coincide with baseball's Opening Day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1. Theme parks will be allowed to open at 15% capacity in the red tier, the second-highest risk level, and only people who live in California can buy tickets. Pro sports are limited to 100 people in areas where the spread of the virus is higher.
5:30 a.m.
Marin County launches vaccination appointment phone line
Marin County has launched a phone line for residents to make vaccination appointments. The Marin Access Service Call Center (833) 641-1988 is intended for people who don't have internet access. Those eligible for assistance include residents 65 or older, people living with disabilities, or in need of home care or personal assistance, need language interpretation, or need help arranging transportation to and from an appointment.
Mar. 4, 2021
9 p.m.
San Jose Unified secures enough vaccine doses for entire workforce
San Jose Unified has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for its entire workforce, providing 4,000 education workers the opportunity to get vaccinated, the school district said in a press release Thursday. "Within the first four days of education workers being eligible to receive a vaccination, we were able to secure appointments for all employees that wanted the vaccine," said San Jose Unified Superintendent Nancy Albarran. The school district says the vaccination efforts will help ensure that classrooms are fully staffed when students in grades TK through 12 return in person on April 21.
6:25 p.m.
San Ramon Valley School District plans to return to full-time in-person classes this Fall
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) Board of Education announced Thursday night that it plans to return to full-time in-person instruction in fall 2021. In February, the SRVUSD started to allow students who selected hybrid instruction to return to campuses.
12:15 p.m.
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
The California Legislature has approved a $6.6 billion plan aimed at returning students to the classroom. Get more details here.
11:15 a.m.
Gov. Newsom speaks in San Joaquin County
Governor Gavin Newsom is in San Joaquin County today, where he will be discussing the state's focus on COVID-19 health inequities. You can watch live starting around 11:15 a.m. in the video player above.
California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for people who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state's economy open more quickly. Get more details here.
10 a.m.
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces
All indoor and outdoor youth sports will be allowed to resume in California -- with a catch. Students will have to follow guidelines similar to those that collegiate athletes are playing under. See more details on the announcement here.
7:20 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. educators to address role in vaccinations
Today, educators in Santa Clara County are expected to address the important role vaccines have on reopening schools. The county has already put teachers and school staff on the priority list for the vaccine. At a press conference today, the group will stress the importance of educators following through and getting vaccinated -- especially those already working with students in-person. They will also encourage students' families to get vaccinated when it is their turn.
Mar. 3, 2021
12:45 p.m.
Gov. Newsom speaks at Long Beach vaccination site
California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon.
5:50 a.m.
SF, Santa Clara, Napa counties enter red tier
Red tier rules went into effect in San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties at midnight. Indoor dining, museums, movie theaters, and gyms can reopen with restrictions.
Mar. 2, 2021
11 a.m.
Gov. Newsom discusses school reopening efforts in Santa Clara Co.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited an elementary school in Santa Clara County on Tuesday to highlight local school reopening efforts.
10:45 a.m.
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties to officially move to red tier
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties officially got the OK on Tuesday to move into the red reopening tier. Joining the red tier would mean reopening gyms, movie theaters and indoor dining for those counties.
6:30 a.m.
3 Bay Area counties expected to move into red tier
Three more bay area counties are preparing to reopen businesses. San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties are all expected to meet the state's requirements to advance to the red tier. An announcement could happen today and the changes would go into effect tomorrow. Here's what will change under the red tier and here's a map showing what tiers counties are under.
Mar. 1, 2021
10 a.m.
Gov. Newsom announces plan to get kids back in public schools by end of March
California's public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders. Get more details here.
6 a.m.
More vaccines coming to California
380,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in California this week. The number of doses arriving from Moderna and Pfizer is also expected to go up.
Feb. 28, 2021
11:30 a.m.
California's 7-day positivity rate at 2.4%, 14-day rate at 2.7%
California's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to steadily be on the decline. State health officials reported 3,475,562 confirmed positive cases to date, with 4,685 cases recorded Saturday. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.7%.
As of Sunday, providers have reported administering a total of 8,772,866 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 11,158,090 doses have been delivered to entities within California, and 11,724,565 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.
Feb. 27, 2021
12 p.m.
Gov. Newsom releases statement on House's passage of COVID-19 relief package
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following the House's passage of the American Rescue Plan:
"I applaud President Biden and Speaker Pelosi on the passage of the American Rescue Plan - $1.9 trillion in nationwide relief that's essential for Californians hardest hit by the pandemic, and a measure that complements the state's immediate stimulus package I signed this week. I urge the Senate to now do its part and quickly approve this measure. As economic experts have made clear, the danger right now is doing too little in the way of relief, not too much. The path to recovery for all Americans remains uncertain, and now isn't the time to slow down the support that people need. I look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners in the coming weeks to lay the foundation for an equitable and broad-based recovery."
Here's a look inside the COVID-19 relief package.
11:30a.m.
7-day and 14- day positivity rates remain below 3%
New cases: 5,151 (3,470,877)
7-day average: 5,099
14-day average:: 5,703
7-day positivity rate: 2.5%
14-day positivity rate: 2.8%
Deaths: 439 (51,821 total)
7-day average: 428
14-day average: 385
Hospitalized: 5,372
In ICU 1,578
Feb. 26, 2021
6:30 p.m.
San Jose Unified School District plans to resume in-person learning for some students
The San Jose Unified School District announced it plans to resume in-person learning for some of its students in a couple of weeks.
"We have set Wednesday, April 21 as the start date for in-person learning for some students. All students already have an assignment to in-person or distance learning based on the Family Choice Process completed in November 2020. We realize family circumstances may have changed since November and are allowing families to request a change to their assignment. Please note in-person capacity is still limited by health and safety requirements," the district said on its website.
6 p.m.
Supreme Court issues order allowing indoor worship services to resume in Santa Clara Co.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon allowing indoor worship services to resume at 20% capacity in Santa Clara County, reversing the Ninth Circuit's decision.
"We are disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court's order regarding indoor worship services," said James R. Williams, County Counsel. "The Supreme Court order was issued without any analysis at all of the County's gathering rules, which have always been neutral and applied equally to all gatherings across-the-board. Indoor gatherings of all kinds remain very risky, and we continue to urge all religious institutions to carefully follow the public health recommendations to avoid spread of COVID-19 among their congregations and the broader community."
2 p.m.
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson
U.S. health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic. Here's the full story.
7:25 a.m.
San Jose mayor urges schools to reopen
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is strongly urging school districts in his city to reopen to in-person learning. Liccardo says vaccinations for teachers and staff could begin as soon as Sunday.
Feb. 25, 2021
11:35 a.m.
Stanford to move forward with spring reopening plan
Stanford announced that it will move forward with its plans to bring juniors and seniors back to campus in spring, according to The Stanford Daily.
7:25 a.m.
Moscone Center vaccination site to reopen
The mass vaccination site at Moscone Center in San Francisco is scheduled to reopen after being paused last week due to a lack of vaccine supply. Officials say it will have first and second-dose vaccines. You must have an appointment.
Feb. 24, 2021
9:30 p.m.
SF-based One Medical allegedly let ineligible people get vaccine, report says
San Francisco-based One Medical has terminated several employees after it was discovered they reportedly allowed ineligible patients to get vaccinated. A company spokesperson tells ABC that the allegations "perpetuates dangerous public misconceptions" about their COVID-19 vaccine protocols and that the "majority" of the people they vaccinate across the country are not their annual due-paying members, but have been "referrals from departments of health, including health care workers, nursing home patients, educators, and the homeless." They say One Medical has a "zero-tolerance policy" for any instance of preferential vaccine treatment to ineligible persons. The City of San Francisco announced Wednesday night it would be cutting ties with the company amid these reports and requested it return 1,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to SFDPH.
12:30 p.m.
SJ Sharks game canceled due to player in COVID-19 protocol
The San Jose Sharks game Thursday has been postponed after a player was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. "Despite only having one player currently impacted, the decision to cancel the team's practice and training activities on Wednesday, and postpone the game on Thursday was made out of an abundance of caution," the team tweeted on Wednesday.
7:40 a.m.
San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility
San Francisco is moving into the next phase of its vaccination plan. People who work in education, childcare, emergency services and food sectors are now eligible for the shot.
Feb. 23, 2021
10:30 a.m.
2 Bay Area counties join red tier
Marin and San Mateo counties have moved into the red tier, according to state data. This means dining, gyms and movie theaters could all reopen indoors at limited capacity. For more details, visit this page.
5 a.m.
Muni offering free rides to vaccine appointments
Starting today, you can take Muni for free to and from vaccination appointments in San Francisco. Just show your appointment confirmation or vaccine card. If you have an "essential trip card," you'll get an extra $60 to get to and from vaccination sites. The card helps seniors and those with disabilities cover taxi rides during the pandemic. Paratransit rides will also be offered for free within the city.
Feb. 22, 2021
2 p.m.
US tops 500K COVID-19 deaths
The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. Read the full story here.
9:45 a.m.
Santa Rita Jail inmates, staff to be vaccinated
The Alameda County Sheriff's Department announced that 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived at Santa Rita Jail and staff and inmates will be vaccinated "ASAP." An additional 1,100 people will be injected during a Pfizer vaccine clinic there on Tuesday.
6:25 a.m.
Starting today, Berkeley is expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers. Health officials will start with those who teach the youngest kids, including pre-school through second grade.
Feb. 21, 2021
12 p.m.
7-day positivity rate in CA remains near 3 percent
Not a whole lot of change today. The seven-day positivity rate stayed at 3.1%. Deaths were below average today. Hospitalizations have dropped under 7,000. We were at around 20,000 at the beginning of January. Overall everything is substantially down from the height of the surge.
New cases: 6,760 (3,441,946 total)
7-day average: 6,010
14-day average: 7,573
Deaths: 280 (49,105 total)
7-day average: 323
14-day average: 369
7-day positivity rate: 3.1%
14-day positivity rate: 3.5%
Hospitalizations: 6,704 (down 444 from yesterday)
In ICU: 2,003 (down 86 from yesterday)
Feb. 20, 2021
11 a.m.
7-day positivity rate in CA drops to near 3 percent
New Cases: 6,668 (3,435,186 total)
7-day positivity rate: 3.1%
14-day positivity rate: 3.7%
Deaths: 481 (48,825)
7-day average: 341
14-day average: 370
Hospitalized: 7,148
In ICU: 2,089
Everything is finally pairing up like we saw in September and through much of October. A drop in positivity rates (fewer cases) and fewer people in the hospital.
