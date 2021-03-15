COVID-19 live updates: Vaccine eligibility expands today

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
- GET HELP: Resources and information about COVID-19
- CA REOPENING TIERS: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
- LATEST LOCAL CASES: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
March 15, 2021
6 a.m.
Vaccine eligibility expands today
Starting today, 4.4 million Californians 16 to 64 years old with per-existing health conditions will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments could be tough to come by until vaccine supply really starts to ramp up. See more details here.
Mar. 14, 2021
2 p.m.
7-day positivity rate drops to 2%, state health officials say
The 7-day positivity rate has decreased to 2% statewide, California Department of Public Health announced Sunday. There were 2,772 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday, adding to a total of 3,526,335 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed. As of Sunday, providers have reported administering a total of 11,785,750 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 15,702,230 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 16,361,975 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.
Mar. 13, 2021
11:35 a.m.
7-day positivity rate is 2.1%, 3,230 new CA cases, state health officials say
On Saturday, California has 3,523,563 confirmed cases to date, according to the California Department of Public Health.
There were 3,230 newly recorded confirmed cases in the state as of Friday.
The 7-day positivity rate is 2.1%.
There have been 50,889,509 tests conducted in California.
There have been 55,095 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic (217 additional deaths as of Friday).
As of March 13, providers have reported administering a total of 11,418,507 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 15,702,230 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 15,896,795 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.
Hospitalized: 3,250
In ICU: 942
Mar. 12, 2021
1:10 p.m.
Sonoma, Contra Costa County set to enter red tier Sunday
Two more Bay Area counties are set to enter the less restrictive red tier this weekend, according to the California Department of Public Health.
"After reassessment using new thresholds, 13 counties will move to a less restrictive tier, from Purple (widespread) to Red (substantial): Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne. Twenty-one counties will remain in the Purple (widespread) Tier, 33 will be in the Red (substantial) Tier, three remain in the Orange (moderate) Tier and one remains in the Yellow (minimal) Tier. These changes will take effect on Sunday, March 14," the CDPH said in a statement.
For more context on what this means, click here.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
Mar. 11, 2021
5:35 a.m.
SF mass site to administer J&J vaccines today
San Francisco will administer some of its first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today. Officials say 1,000 doses will be given at the mass vaccination site at City College.
Mar. 10, 2021
3 p.m.
CA breweries, wineries that don't serve food can now operate outdoors in purple tier
California health officials announced that breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve food can now operate outdoors with modifications in the purple and red tiers. Patrons must have reservations, observe a 90-minute time limit and service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m.
This change will go into effect March 13.
In the orange tier, indoor operations may begin with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the yellow tier, indoor operations may increase to 50% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
For more details on what can reopen in each tier, visit this page.
6:10 a.m.
Students returning to classrooms in Pleasanton
Middle and high school students in Pleasanton are heading back to the classroom. Six campuses will be reopening this morning. Elementary school kids in the district returned to the classroom last week.
Mar. 10, 2021
Indoor dining, businesses reopen in 3 Bay Area counties
Three more Bay Area counties have moved from the purple tier to the less-restrictive red tier. Indoor dining and other businesses can now reopen in Alameda, Solano and Santa Cruz counties.
Mar. 9, 2021
10:30 a.m.
Newsom speaks in LA County
Gov. Newsom was at a Los Angeles County vaccination clinic on Wednesday,discussing California's continued progress in battling the pandemic and commitment to vaccine equity one day after his State of the State address.
3:45 p.m.
Alcatraz reopens after year-long closure
For the first time since the pandemic started, visitors can go inside the prison to tour the jailhouse. Masks are required. And the National Park Service is capping the number of visitors, 900 per day on Fridays through Mondays and 600 per day midweek. Alcatraz reopened in August for outdoors-only tours, but things shut down again in December during the winter COVID surge.
11:30 a.m.
Disneyland announces plans to reopen by end of April
Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the company should be able to reopen its California theme parks, Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, with limited capacity by late April. This comes after the state health officials said it would allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, as early as April 1. Here's the full story.
10:30 a.m.
Alameda, Solano counties officially move into red tier
Alameda and Solano counties are officially moving into the red tier today. Santa Cruz County is also moving into the red tier. That means indoor dining will be allowed, also museums, gyms, and movie theatres could reopen. Here's a map showing what reopening tiers counties are under and what is allowed.
Mar. 8, 2021
12 p.m.
SFUSD leaders give update on plans to reopen
San Francisco Unified School District leaders gave an update regarding the district's plans to have students return to classrooms.
6:15 a.m.
SF parents propose changes to school board
Today a group of San Francisco parents will announce a plan to shift the school board to an appointed system. They say it would help address systemic issues. The announcements come the same day the district will release new details about their plans to reopen schools.
Mar. 7, 2021
12 p.m.
California's 7-day positivity rate at 2.2%, 14-day rate at 2.3%
California Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics Sunday.
On Saturday, there were 3,816 newly recorded confirmed cases, adding to a total of 3,501,394 confirmed cases to date.
The 7-day positivity rate is 2.2% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.3%.
As of Sunday, providers have reported administering a total of 10,379,688 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 13,345,790 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 13,950,495 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed
Mar. 6, 2021
12:15p.m.
7-day positivity rate is 2.1%, 14-day rate is 2.3%, state says
On Saturday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent COVID-19 statistics.
California has 3,497,578 confirmed cases to date.
There were 4,452 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday.
The 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.3%.
There have been 49,512,828 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 218,325 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
There have been 53,866 COVID-19 deaths in California since the start of the pandemic.
Mar. 5, 2021
9:10 p.m.
SFUSD to offer in-person learning to some students starting April 12
The San Francisco Unified School District announced Friday night it has reached an tentative agreement with the teachers union to have as many students as possible in focal groups to return to in-person learning starting April 12. The district says with few exceptions, elementary students will stay with their teacher and SFUSD will follow all public health and safety guidelines.
Go here to read SFUSD's full press release.
4:30 p.m.
San Jose Fairmont Hotel files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The operator for landmark San Jose Fairmont Hotel announced Friday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed the hotel in order to find a management partner and extend the existing mortgage debt. According to a press release, the hotel ceased operations immediately and was in the process of relocating the remaining guest to rooms at nearby hotels.
"We know that by taking this difficult step we will come back a more vibrant hotel to the benefit of everyone in San Jose, including the vitality of the City's downtown, nearby businesses, and Silicon Valley conventions in a post-COVID-19 world," said the hotel's representative Sam Singer. He said the hotel is expected to gear up for operations again in roughly 60-90 days.
2:30 p.m.
California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen
California officials are allowing people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sports, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1. The rules announced Friday coincide with baseball's Opening Day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1. Theme parks will be allowed to open at 15% capacity in the red tier, the second-highest risk level, and only people who live in California can buy tickets. Pro sports are limited to 100 people in areas where the spread of the virus is higher.
5:30 a.m.
Marin County launches vaccination appointment phone line
Marin County has launched a phone line for residents to make vaccination appointments. The Marin Access Service Call Center (833) 641-1988 is intended for people who don't have internet access. Those eligible for assistance include residents 65 or older, people living with disabilities, or in need of home care or personal assistance, need language interpretation, or need help arranging transportation to and from an appointment.
Mar. 4, 2021
9 p.m.
San Jose Unified secures enough vaccine doses for entire workforce
San Jose Unified has secured enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for its entire workforce, providing 4,000 education workers the opportunity to get vaccinated, the school district said in a press release Thursday. "Within the first four days of education workers being eligible to receive a vaccination, we were able to secure appointments for all employees that wanted the vaccine," said San Jose Unified Superintendent Nancy Albarran. The school district says the vaccination efforts will help ensure that classrooms are fully staffed when students in grades TK through 12 return in person on April 21.
6:25 p.m.
San Ramon Valley School District plans to return to full-time in-person classes this Fall
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) Board of Education announced Thursday night that it plans to return to full-time in-person instruction in fall 2021. In February, the SRVUSD started to allow students who selected hybrid instruction to return to campuses.
12:15 p.m.
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
The California Legislature has approved a $6.6 billion plan aimed at returning students to the classroom. Get more details here.
11:15 a.m.
Gov. Newsom speaks in San Joaquin County
Governor Gavin Newsom is in San Joaquin County today, where he will be discussing the state's focus on COVID-19 health inequities. You can watch live starting around 11:15 a.m. in the video player above.
California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for people who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state's economy open more quickly. Get more details here.
10 a.m.
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces
All indoor and outdoor youth sports will be allowed to resume in California -- with a catch. Students will have to follow guidelines similar to those that collegiate athletes are playing under. See more details on the announcement here.
7:20 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. educators to address role in vaccinations
Today, educators in Santa Clara County are expected to address the important role vaccines have on reopening schools. The county has already put teachers and school staff on the priority list for the vaccine. At a press conference today, the group will stress the importance of educators following through and getting vaccinated -- especially those already working with students in-person. They will also encourage students' families to get vaccinated when it is their turn.
Mar. 3, 2021
12:45 p.m.
Gov. Newsom speaks at Long Beach vaccination site
California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon.
5:50 a.m.
SF, Santa Clara, Napa counties enter red tier
Red tier rules went into effect in San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties at midnight. Indoor dining, museums, movie theaters, and gyms can reopen with restrictions.
Mar. 2, 2021
11 a.m.
Gov. Newsom discusses school reopening efforts in Santa Clara Co.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited an elementary school in Santa Clara County on Tuesday to highlight local school reopening efforts.
10:45 a.m.
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties to officially move to red tier
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties officially got the OK on Tuesday to move into the red reopening tier. Joining the red tier would mean reopening gyms, movie theaters and indoor dining for those counties.
6:30 a.m.
3 Bay Area counties expected to move into red tier
Three more bay area counties are preparing to reopen businesses. San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties are all expected to meet the state's requirements to advance to the red tier. An announcement could happen today and the changes would go into effect tomorrow. Here's what will change under the red tier and here's a map showing what tiers counties are under.
Mar. 1, 2021
10 a.m.
Gov. Newsom announces plan to get kids back in public schools by end of March
California's public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders. Get more details here.
6 a.m.
More vaccines coming to California
380,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in California this week. The number of doses arriving from Moderna and Pfizer is also expected to go up.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic