COVID-19 live updates: Oakland Unified begins in-person learning today

March 30, 2021

March 29, 2021

March 28, 2021

March 27, 2021

March 26, 2021

March 25, 2021

March 24, 2021

March 23, 2021

March 22, 2021

March 21, 2021

March 20, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact across the world and also in cities across Northern California. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page . (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)Oakland Unified students begin returning to in-person learning today. It will begin with pre-k to 2nd grade. So far, Oakland Unified says about 60-percent of families have said they'll return to in-person learning.President Joe Biden announced on Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks as well has have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live. "For the vast, vast majority of adults, you won't have to wait until May 1. You'll be eligible for your shot on April 19," Biden said. Read more about his remarks here The San Mateo County Event Center announced they're hosting an in-person county fair this summer after being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair will be held from Saturday, June 5 to Sunday, June 13.There will be some changes this year, including scheduled timed entry for all visitors. All tickets will be sold online and digital tickets will be scanned at the gate to provide a touchless experience. All guests will be required to wear masks while attending this event.On Thursday, the state is allowing anyone 50 and up to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks after that, eligibility expands to anyone 16 and up. Contra Costa County has already been vaccinating those 50 and up and are preparing for those 16 and older later this week.California's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped slightly to 1.7%, according to data reported by state health officials.California has 3,562,191 confirmed cases to date with 2,998 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday. A total of 209,863 tests were conducted during the prior 24-hour reporting period.Providers have reported administering a total of 17,136,841 vaccine doses statewide.California has 3,559,193 confirmed cases to date, according to the California Department of Public HealthThere were 3,278 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday.The 7-day positivity rate is 1.8%.There have been 53,170,348 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 200,192 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.There have been 57,551 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.As of March 27, providers have reported administering a total of 16,775,843 vaccine doses statewide.Facebook says it's reopening its Bay Area offices starting May 10. Most employees have been working from home for months. The company will start by opening its Menlo Park headquarters at just 10% capacity. Its Fremont offices will follow on May 17. The Sunnyvale and San Francisco locations will reopen on May 24. Many employees will continue to work from home and some won't return until September.Facebook's work-from-home environment has not hurt the company financially. Its net income is up 58% from the year before.A new mass vaccination site will open on Tuesday at the shuttered water park, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. It is a joint effort between the city of Concord, Contra Costa County and Kaiser, with staff on site mapping out the drive-through set up that will eventually vaccinate 15,000 people a week with the help of the National Guard.California is expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, opening it up to everyone 16 and older starting April 15, it was announced. Speaking at a vaccination site in Orange County, Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced that everyone 50 and over will be able to make an appointment to receive a shot starting April 1 based on an expected increase in vaccine supply, which up until now has been limited. Get more details here The Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site is scheduled to shut down in the coming weeks, but talks are underway to keep it running. State and federal officials opened up the site in February. Since then workers have administered six-thousand shots a day. Right now the site receives special vaccine allocations directly from the federal government. Alameda County officials say they are discussing transitioning the site to county management.Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are moving into the orange tier today. That means office buildings can reopen at 25% capacity. Restaurants and other attractions can operate at 50% capacity.For more details on what can reopen in each tier, visit this page Health officials announced Tuesday that San Francisco, Marin and Santa Clara Counties have officially joined the orange tier. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said during a press conference Tuesday that the city is "proceeding with caution" but she's hoping the city will reach the yellow tier within a few weeks.State health officials are expected to allow three Bay Area counties to move into the next tier of reopening. San Francisco, Marin and Santa Clara Counties could join San Mateo County in the orange tier.In the orange tier, indoor operations may begin with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the yellow tier, indoor operations may increase to 50% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.For more details on what can reopen in each tier, visit this page Contra Costa County is extending vaccine eligibility to people who are 50 and older who live or work in the county -- regardless of whether they have an underlying health condition. The county says it extended eligibility because of an increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply.Contra Costa County will honor the lives lost to COVID-19 one year since the first known death there. Since March 22 of last year, more than 730 county residents have died. Organizers say the Hope and Healing Virtual Event will honor their memories and promote community healing. There will also be a live musical performance. The virtual ceremony will be broadcast from Contra Costa Regional Medical Center starting at 8 p.m.State health officials released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California has 3,545,278 confirmed cases to date. There were 3,350 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday, with 7-day positivity rate of 1.8%. 56,118 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. As of Mar. 21, providers have reported administering a total of 14,520,575 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 18,234,500 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.California has 3,541,928 confirmed cases to date, and there were 3,107 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health.The 7-day positivity rate is 1.9%.There have been 52,047,615 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 211,492 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.There have been 56,072 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.As of March 20, providers have reported administering a total of 14,180,095 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 18,234,500 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed