Coronavirus Bay Area live updates: Death toll nears 50,000 in US

There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus in nearing 50,000. The number of infections across America has climbed to 869,000.
April 24, 2020
5 a.m.
US death toll nears 50,000
The death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 50,000 in the U.S. with more than 869,000 confirmed cases nationwide.
April 23, 2020
10:40 a.m.
Nearly 70 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SF
Nearly 70 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in San Francisco. More than 7,000 have been infected in the Bay Area and 241 have died.
6:30 a.m.
Law enforcement agencies honor Stanford hospital workers
Law enforcement agencies and firefighters are honoring hospital workers at Stanford. They will be stationed with emergency lights flashing at the entrances of Stanford Health Care Hospital, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital and the Stanford Pediatric Emergency Room.
5 a.m.
Drive-thru testing extended in Fremont
A free drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Fremont will now continue to test patients through May 3. The site opens at 10 a.m. each day and is located at 7200 Stevenson Boulevard.
April 22, 2020
12 p.m.
Gov. Newsom gives no CA reopening date
Governor Gavin Newsom made it clear that California is not on the same path to reopening that some other states are currently on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He instead announced a modest step toward normalcy: starting to schedule essential surgeries once again.
11 a.m.
SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing
Mayor London Breed and other health officials announced the expansion of novel coronavirus testing to any essential worker in San Francisco -- both public and private sector -- and any other resident with symptoms who cannot otherwise access testing.
6:20 a.m.
First responders showed their appreciation for health care workers at Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame during their shift change.
5:30 a.m.
Face coverings rules now enforced in several Bay Area counties
Starting today, face covering rules will be enforced in much of the Bay Area including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma Counties. You have to cover your nose and mouth while in public, especially when you are unable to maintain proper social distancing.
April 21, 2020
8:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County identifies 3 additional early COVID-19 deaths
Initially, the County of Santa Clara believed the first novel coronavirus death in the county was on March 9, 2020. Today, the medical examiner determined that three people who died before that date, passed away of COVID-19 complications. These individuals died at a time where the county says there was such limited coronavirus testing, which made it hard to know the virus was the cause of death. The county's statement details the process of finding this new information, saying in part:
"The Medical Examiner-Coroner performed autopsies on two individuals who died at home on February 6, 2020 and February 17, 2020. Samples from the two individuals were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Today, the Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation from the CDC that tissue samples from both cases are positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Additionally, the Medical Examiner-Coroner has also confirmed that an individual who died in the county on March 6 died of COVID-19."
12 p.m.
SF to close several streets to help with social distancing
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday morning that the city is launching a "slow streets" program to aid with social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Initially, 12 city streets will be closed to through traffic. Local vehicle access will still be permitted.
9:45 a.m.
City of Pacifica kicking out visitors
The city of Pacifica says it is taking this shelter-in-place order very seriously and wants you to know they will kick out visitors. Officers spoke with more than 400 people on the beach between Friday and yesterday. They ordered 275 of them to leave because they lived more than five miles away from Linda Mar Beach. San Mateo County's shelter-in-place order allows people to go outside for exercise, but they must stay within five miles of their home. Police say they will write people parking citations if they violate the order- they are also subject to criminal arrest.
5:15 a.m.
WHO warns people must be ready for 'new way of living'
"We need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future," warns the World Health Organization.
April 20, 2020
1:30 p.m.
SF releases map showing COVID-19 cases by zip code
1:00 p.m.
SFMTA's Muni restoring some bus routes, service
Starting Saturday, April 25, the 5, 12, 28, & 54 will be back in service with modified routes. Weekend 38R svc will return. The 9, 714, L Bus, and N Bus will have headway frequency modifications. For details please see SFMTA'S blog here.
HeadsUp: Starting this Sat., 4/25, the 5, 12, 28, & 54 will be back in svc with modified routes. Weekend 38R svc will return. The 9, 714, L Bus, and N Bus will have headway frequency modifications. For details please see our blog: https://t.co/PZMPLWKpba pic.twitter.com/065hD8HFCX— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 20, 2020
11:45 a.m.
Oil prices plunge below $0 for first time in history
Oil prices plunged below zero as demand for energy collapses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and traders don't want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it. Get the full story here.
11:30 a.m.
82 new cases in San Mateo Co., 59 more in SF
Health officials have confirmed 82 new confirmed cases in San Mateo County and 59 more infections in San Francisco.
9 a.m.
Bolinas opens free testing for residents
The town of Bolinas has opened up a free testing site for all residents. UCSF says this is part of a study to learn more about the virus in all areas. A rural town like Bolinas and an urban setting like San Francisco's Mission District where COVID-19 tests will be performed starting next Saturday.
4:45 a.m.
Death toll rises in US
The US death toll has topped 40,000 as global cases near 2.5 million.
April 19, 2020
10:30 p.m.
Undergraduates from China studying at Santa Clara donate thousands of masks to local healthcare workers
While healthcare providers throughout the region continue searching for personal protective equipment for front line COVID-19 workers, 15 undergraduates from China who are studying at Santa Clara University are donating a total of 1,800 N95 masks and 3,000 procedural masks to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Foundation and local healthcare providers -- all of which were gathered from China by the group.
8:30 p.m.
An Inmate dies from complications related to COVID-19
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced an inmate from California Institution for Men (CIM) in San Bernardino County passed away at an outside area hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined. CIM currently has 59 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19
6:15 p.m.
UCSF offers voluntary COVID-19 testing to all residents of 2 Bay Area communities to research next steps in fighting pandemic
In the new testing effort, UCSF researchers have partnered closely with community organizations aiming to comprehensively test all residents of a densely populated tract of San Francisco's Mission District as well as residents of Bolinas, a small, rural town in western Marin County. The study takes advantage of rapidly expanded COVID-19 sample processing capacity at UCSF made possible in partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The new study aims to counteract the lack of data about the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 that has made the virus so challenging to combat - in part because many people who become infected never show symptoms but can still spread the illness, and many who experience symptoms but recover without hospitalization have never been tested. Beginning on April 20, the researchers hope to provide tests over the course of four days for as many as possible of Bolinas's nearly 2,000 residents, and then, during a four-day testing period beginning on April 25, to the 5,700 residents of a particularly densely populated Mission District census tract. For more information on the testing in Bolinas, go here. For more information on the testin in the Mission District, visit the website here. ABC7 News will have more on this story at 11 p.m.
10:45 a.m.
San Francisco's MSC South shelter reports latest COVID-19 cases
As of April 19, MSC South shelter, housing San Francisco homeless have reported that 96 guests and 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine days earlier on April 10, the shelter reported 70 COVID-19 infections. Staff who have tested positive for the virus have been offered isolation hotel rooms if they dont have a safe alternative in their own homes. MSC South guests have been moved to hotels, isolation, quarantine, or shelter-in-place sites, depending on their needs.
San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital provides latest COVID-19 infection numbers
Laguna Honda Hospital currently has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 15 confirmed cases are staff members and four are residents. The hospital says they expect more COVID-19 related infections within the community.
9:45 a.m.
Case total increases in San Francisco
San Francisco now has 1,157 cases of coronavirus in the city, an increase of 20 from Saturday. Twenty people have died of the virus in San Francisco, as of Sunday.
9 a.m.
Marin County town to be tested for COVID-19
The entire town of Bolinas will try to get its 1,680 residents tested for coronavirus starting Monday, according to our media partner the Mercury News. Multi-millionaires who live in the area are using their wealth and connections to get tests, instead of waiting for the government. There are no confirmed cases in town, but about half the residents are older than 60 and at higher risk from the virus.
April 18, 2020
4 p.m.
Santa Cruz and Napa counties report three new COVID-19 cases. Solano County sees an increases of 13 new cases. You can see the latest numbers here:
2 p.m.
According to ABC News and John Hopkins University, these are the latest totals:
Globally:
Cases: 2,300,874
Deaths: 158,422
Recovered: 590,682
United States:
Cases: 726,645
Deaths: 37,938
Recovered: 63,072
According to the California Department of Public Health:
28,963 cases and 1,072 deaths
1 p.m.
Case total rises in CA
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that another 87 Californians died overnight, the highest number of deaths in a single night since the crisis began. The death toll in the state stands at 1,072, the governor said. California has a total of 28,963 positive cases of the coronavirus, with 3,221 hospitalized and 1,173 in the ICU, Newsom said.
12 p.m.
Hotel rooms for the homeless
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an initiative Saturday afternoon to house California's homeless during the coronavirus pandemic - a program that will take thousands of people off the streets. The governor said California has secured a total of 10,974 hotel rooms for the unsheltered as well as another 5,025 motel rooms, thanks to a partnership with Motel 6.
RELATED: Thousands of hotel rooms secured for California's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Newsom announces
April 17, 2020
10:00 p.m.
UCSF is announces it will provide free COVID-19 testing analysis to all California Departments of Public Health
In an article posted to their website, UCSF wrote, in part, "Last week, UC San Francisco began offering COVID-19 sample analysis to all nine Bay Area counties' Departments of Public Health (DPH), for 30 days, free of charge. Today, UCSF is announcing that it will provide free testing, indefinitely, to all California Departments of Public Health."
2p.m.
Several Bay Area counties and cities have announced a requirement for residents to wear face coverings or masks when out in public in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
1p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed says residents will have to wear face coverings starting at midnight. But enforcement starts on April 22.
11 a.m.
San Diego Comic-Con canceled
San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for the first time in 50 years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It plans to return in 2021.
7 a.m.
First responders honor health care workers in SJ
Bay Area law enforcement agencies are showing their appreciation again for medical workers on the front lines during the novel coronavirus pandemic. This morning, first responders are lined up at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose to honor health care workers.
5:30 a.m.
New COVID-19 testing site to open in SF today
A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in San Francisco today. You'll be able to drive up, but you do need an appointment. The site is at 7th and Brannan. This property is owned by the city, but the testing itself will be done in collaboration with Verily and One Medical. You must first answer a questionnaire online, you have to be 18 and older and live in San Francisco. Right now, it is only a drive-thru site but the goal is to eventually offer walk-up access.
April 16, 2020
4 p.m.
Safeway associate at Tracy distribution center dies of COVID-19 complications
Safeway released a statement saying in part, "We were saddened to learn that an associate at our Tracy Distribution Center has passed away due to complications related to COVID-19. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate's family." Safeway also says if employees are feeling uneasy, they can call the company's Employee Assistance Program to speak with licensed counselors, and that enhanced health screenings are now in place at that distribution center.
11:20 a.m.
7 more deaths reported in San Mateo County
Seven more deaths have been reported in San Mateo County and the number of confirmed cases has risen by 20 to 767. Here are the latest Bay Area totals.
10:15 a.m.
Fremont requiring public to wear face coverings to protect essential workers, consumers
Fremont officials issued an executive order requiring people to use face coverings at certain essential places of business to protect workers and the public and to prevent the community spread of the new coronavirus. The city said the places of business identified in the order
include those where members of the public may still be visiting for essential services during the current shelter-in-place order.
7:30 a.m.
PG&E to conduct power outages in East Bay
Hundreds of people in the East Bay are preparing for their power to be shut off today. PG&E says it's a planned outage, so the utility can do essential maintenance. PG&E says the homes in Danville and Orinda that will go dark were notified that this was coming.
6 a.m.
Santa Cruz Co. beaches reopen
Santa Cruz County is reopening its beaches, parks, open spaces and the Santa Cruz Wharf to the public after they were closed in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic last week. Get the full story here.
5:20 a.m.
17 bodies found at NJ nursing home hit by virus
The state of New Jersey will begin investigating the Andover Rehabilitation nursing home in Sussex County after a number of bodies were removed this week.
April 15, 2020
5 p.m.
Two more die of COVID-19 at Gateway Care & Rehab in Hayward
Two more patients at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward have died, bringing the death toll to 13, according to Alameda Public Health. A total of 41 patients at the facility are infected with COVID-19. The Alameda District Attorney has launched criminal investigation into patient deaths at the facility.
"We are deeply concerned about the situation at Gateway. We are working with the state and hospital provider partners to target interventions," a public health spokesperson said.
Alameda Public Health just announced two more residents have died at Gateway Care/Rehab in Hayward: total 13 deaths, 41 patients infected. "We are deeply concerned ... We are working with the state and hospital provider partners to target interventions." pic.twitter.com/JMdRyeudL5— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) April 15, 2020
RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: 10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Gateway nursing home in Hayward
1 p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives update on pandemic
Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday afternoon that there are 1,013 cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco. There have been 17 deaths related to the virus.
Breed also announced a contact tracing program to track the virus.
In terms of life returning to normalcy, it's unknown when San Francisco will reopen - but things will be different, Breed said.
"There will be changes and we need to prepare for those changes."
9 a.m.
San Francisco COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000
San Francisco County has reported that there are now 1,013 cases of the novel coronavirus and 17 deaths.
7 a.m.
First responders honor South Bay health care workers
First responders lined up on the streets in front of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to show appreciation for health care workers.
5:30 a.m.
SF passes ordinance to lease hotel rooms for homeless, frontline workers
San Francisco Supervisors unanimously passed an emergency ordinance that requires the city to secure thousands more hotel rooms for the homeless, discharged hospital patients and first responders. The ordinance gives the city until April 26 to quickly reserve more than 8,000 rooms. There are 7,000 that would be for the city's homeless. So far, just over 2,000 in 13 hotels around San Francisco have been secured.
April 14, 2020
5:15 p.m.
2 East Bay nursing homes report latest COVID-19 cases, deaths
The Alameda County Public Health Department reported the latest numbers at two East Bay care facilities. Hayward's Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center said 40 residents have positive, 25 staff have been infected and there have been a total of 11 deaths who were all residents. East Bay Post Acute in Castro Valley reports 23 staff and 22 residents have tested positive for the virus. 1 resident has died.
4:30 p.m.
San Francisco mayor and public health official host mental wellness webinar
The impact on peoples' lives from novel coronavirus spans from financial struggles to mental health and much more. The webinar today included several tips for how to stay emotionally healthy while faced with so much stress, pressure, fear and frustration.
The main take-away was, we are wired to heal through love. Remember to smile, take deep breaths, laugh, and literally, count your blessings. There's lots of science behind these simple coping mechanisms, suggesting they combat depression and even lower blood pressure. Be kind. Call the elders in your family. Thank your grocers while shopping for essential goods. Alrtruism helps relieve stress! Learn more, and find helpful resources at healsanfrancisco.org.
12 p.m.
Gov. Newsom unveils steps to reopen CA amid pandemic
Newsom outlined six criteria that would need to be met before California reopens and the ways society may look different when it does.
11 a.m.
Santa Clara County's Dr. Cody lays out next steps in COVID-19 fight
Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody, one of the first to sound the alarm about the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the Bay Area, gave an update on the region's fight against the virus Tuesday. Dr. Cody started her address with a message of cautious optimism, saying the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County is "somewhat stable" at 50 to 100 per day.
7 a.m.
Free Hayward drive-thru testing site moves to Cal State East Bay
The drive-thru testing site that was at Fire Station no. 7 in Hayward has a new home on Cal State East Bay's campus. Tents are lined up and testing is set to begin at 9 a.m. You'll be able to drive up to the testing center and be tested for coronavirus free of charge as long as you're showing symptoms.
4:45 a.m.
Global death toll tops 120,000
The death toll from the coroanvirus has topped 120,000 worldwide with more than 1.9 million infected around the globe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
April 13, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Sonoma Co. requires the public to wear face coverings to curb COVID-19 spread
The Sonoma County Health Officer has issued a new Health Order requiring that everyone wear facial coverings as an additional measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus locally. The order states people must wear facial coverings before they enter an indoor facility (except one's home), any enclosed space or an outdoor area where one cannot keep a 6-foot distance away from others at all times. The order also requires employers who continue to operate and require staff to leave their residence to supply facial coverings, have access to face coverings and that their employees are using the face coverings at work. Employers may refuse admission or service to any customer or visitor who violates the orders. "We hope those in our County understand the importance of complying with these Orders and cover their faces when engaging in essential activities in public. I would like to emphasize the public's role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 by using facial coverings and continuing to stay at home," said Sonoma County Chair, Susan Gorin.
The health order will go into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, to allow time for the general public and employers to procure appropriate facial coverings and get into compliance.
Facial coverings mean any fabric or cloth that covers the mouth and nose. The facial covering can be made using common everyday household items, can be sewn by hand, or factory-made; no one needs to purchase a mask in order to comply with the new order.
The Health Officer is discouraging the public from purchasing medical grade surgical or N95 masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers. Facial coverings should be frequently washed, sanitized, or changed, and everyone should wash their hands as soon as possible after touching their facial coverings.
Facial coverings should not be placed on children under the age of 2 nor on anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Sonoma currently has 147 cases and 2 deaths.
2:00 p.m.
SF mayor urges public not to celebrate 4/20
As San Francisco continues to shelter-in-place due to the novel coronavirus, Mayor London Breed had a very specific message for those thinking of celebrating 4/20 at Golden Gate Park: "Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20 to Robin Williams Meadow."
11 a.m.
CA commissioner orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid coronavirus pandemic
Relief is coming for auto insurance customers in California as people are driving far less during the coronavirus emergency. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is ordering all insurance companies to return premiums effective Monday. The order covers premiums paid for at least March and April. It will extend through May if shelter-in-place restrictions continue.
10:15 a.m.
85 more test positive in SF, death toll rises 15 in city
Health officials say 85 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Francisco as the death toll rises to 15 in the city.
7:55 a.m.
SFUSD begins distance learning program
SFUSD will begin the first day of its distance-learning program to keep students engaged to end out the academic year. The Chronicle reports the district is still hashing out an official plan with the teachers' union. But some schedules reportedly range from a relaxed pace to rigid class time. SFUSD has rushed to get laptops and Wi-Fi to the roughly 15 percent of students lacking access. Parents of students who are in pre-K through 2nd grade can pick up their associated learning kits at 9 different district schools through this week.
7 a.m.
Navy reports 1st coronavirus death from USS Roosevelt crew
A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, adding to setbacks for the sidelined aircraft carrier.
5 a.m.
'GMA' Anchor George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis Monday on "GMA," nearly two weeks after his wife, actress and bestselling author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.
4:45 a.m.
Trump retweets call to fire Fauci
Social restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus could have saved lives if they'd been started earlier, and when they're eased new cases are certain to arise, said the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, seeming to draw the ire of President Donald Trump. Trump, who has been chafing at criticism that he didn't do enough early on to fight the virus, reposted a tweet that referenced Fauci's comments and that said "Time to #FireFauci." Trump again pointed to his decision in late January to restrict travel from China, writing, "Sorry Fake News, it's all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up."
April 12, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Inmate at Santa Rita Jail fully recovers from COVID-19, officials say
Alameda County Sheriffs report that one Santa Rita Jail inmate has fully recovered from COVID-19 and there are no new cases at the prison. Currently, 14 inmates and 2 staff members are infected with the virus.
1:50 p.m.
3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County officials confirmed three new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54. Officials also reported 55 new positive cases, adding to 1,621 cases.
11:30 a.m.
San Francisco reports another death, increase in cases
Another person has died in San Francisco from the coronavirus, according to latest information by city health officials. The death toll in San Francisco now stands at 14 and the case total at 872.
8 a.m.
Contra Costa County Supervisors may ask Gov. Newsom for mail-in only ballots
The Board of Supervisors could decide Tuesday whether to ask the governor for only mail-in ballots for the November general election. Many volunteers have notified the county Election Office that they won't be able to volunteer because of health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
April 11, 2020
7:30 p.m.
20 UCSF medical volunteers from San Francisco fly to New York to provide health care support for COVID-19 patients
United confirmed that 20 UCSF health care flew on the airlines to East Coast today to provide health care support for COVID-19 patients. The workers specialize in critical care, hospital medicine and emergency medicine. They were selected from more than 150 nurses and 50 physicians who volunteered for the assignment. You can read more about their mission here.
6:30 p.m.
Contra Costa Co. considers declaring November's general election as mail-ballot only
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday could decide Tuesday to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare the November general election as a mail-ballot-only, to dispense with in-person polling places in the name of safety from the novel coronavirus. According to a county staff report, 25 percent of Contra Costa County voters, approximately 175,000, vote in person. The "vast majority" of volunteers at those polling places are seniors, a group vulnerable to get the sickest from coronavirus. Volunteers who operate many polling locations have already
notified the county Elections Office that they will not be available to serve in the November general election, because of health and safety concerns spurred by the virus. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and can be seen here.
4:35 p.m.
Contra Costa County confirms 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Contra Costa County reports 2 new deaths, 19 more COVID-19 cases. The new county total adds up to 11 deaths and 530 cases. Track the latest numbers here.
3:55 p.m.
Alameda County reactivates emergency disaster fund to give COVID-19 relief
Alameda County on Saturday reactivated a disaster relief fund to help individuals, community-based organizations, first responders and health care workers in need of various things thanks to the COVID-19 coronaviruspandemic. To replenish this fund, the county is reaching out to its philanthropies, businesses, private, public nonprofits and other partners for donations. "Looking ahead, we are just beginning to understand and address the impact of the pandemic," said County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi. "What we do know, without doubt, is that many will certainly face financial struggles and unforeseen challenges in the days, weeks and months ahead." Due to the enormous and varied needs facing the community and the health care systems at facing the response to the coronavirus, Alameda County has established two separate funds.
One, the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Emergency Fund, will provide needed services to those directly affected by the pandemic. This includes emergency childcare, shelter and food aid, personal protective equipment (PPE), continuation of client benefits, emergency relief for community-based partners and other services directly related to combating the pandemic.
The other is the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Recovery Fund, its financial contributions going to PPE and other supplies to assist first responders, emergency workers and health care providers.
Donations will be accepted from individuals, philanthropy and businesses, and should be designated to either the emergency or recoveryfund. Cash donations may be contributed by sending a personal check payable to the Alameda County Disaster Relief Fund c/o the Auditor-Controller Agency, 1221 Oak Street, Room 238, Oakland, CA 94612 (Tax ID # 94-6000501). Credit card donations can be made through the Disaster Relief Fund website; specify either the
emergency fund or the recovery fund.
2:45 p.m.
2 Employees at San Mateo County Sheriff's Office test positive for COVID-19
Two employees at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the sheriff's office said Saturday. The staffers, whose job descriptions were not released, are not correctional officers or deputies, the sheriff's office said in a release. The two employees are quarantined at home and under the treatment of their doctors. They haven't been at work since late March and the two cases don't appear to be related, according to the sheriff's office. The areas where the infected employees work have beenprofessionally cleaned and disinfected. In addition, screening is in place for anyone entering the facilities and medical staff is on alert for symptom, the sheriff's office said.
1 p.m.
US has more COVID-19 deaths, surpassing Italy, ABC News reports
ABC News is reporting the United States has surpassed 20,000 deaths due to COVID-19. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, the U.S. has had at least 20,071 deaths, surpassing Italy, as a result of the novel coronavirus.
8 a.m.
Burning Man canceled
Burning Man, the popular festival held annually in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizers announced Friday. "In the interest of the health & wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City this year," the organization tweeted. The festival will be held virtually this year in light of the pandemic. The festival draw people from around the country and is widely popular with festival-goers in the Bay Area. The event was scheduled to kick off Aug. 30.
April 10, 2020
1p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed says 70 people, including two employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 at MSC South homeless shelter in San Francisco.
11 a.m.
Death toll hits 100,000 worldwide
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
10:15 a.m.
Death toll rises to 13 in SF, infections increase by 73 to 797
Three more people have died of the coronavirus in San Francisco, raising the death toll to 13. The number of confirmed cases increased by 73 to 797 in SF.
7:15 a.m.
Stanford research examines California's 'herd immunity' to COVID-19
New York state has half the population of California but has experienced 14 times as many deaths from coronavirus. Researchers are theorizing that herd immunity may play a role in the state's slow spread.
4:30 a.m.
IMF sees economic impact similar to Great Depression
The coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest economoic fallout since the Great Depression, with the world's poorest countries suffering the most, the head of the International Monetary Fund said
April 9, 2020
7:00p.m.
COVID-19 Update: California death toll tops 500, San Rafael senior living facility reports outbreak, cars line up for food distribution. Check out the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area in the video above.
3:30 p.m.
The Alameda County Sheriff's department confirms another Santa Rita Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing total to 12 inmates. Two staff members have also tested positive.
2 p.m.
1st COVID-19 death reported in Berkeley
The City of Berkeley is reporting its first COVID-19 death. City officials say the person was in their 40s and had underlying health problems. "I am deeply saddened at the news of the first COVID-19 death in Berkeley, and my condolences go out to their family," said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. "We all have the power to reduce the spread of this virus - and the deaths and heartache it creates. We all must follow the shelter in place order to protect ourselves, our neighbors, friends, family, and those most at risk. Together, we can get through these difficult times."
1 p.m.
Gov. Newsom announces hotel voucher program for healthcare workers
In his daily briefing on the state's fight against the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a program to give hotel vouchers to healthcare workers who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19. Workers can visit the website CalTravelStore starting on Friday, April 10 for the phone number to book a room. More than 150 hotels are participating in the program, Newsom said.
12 p.m.
New York now has more coronavirus cases than any country outside the US
New York state now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country in the world outside of the United States. As of Thursday, the state confirmed nearly160,000 COVID-19 cases, a jump of more than 10,000 new cases in a single day.
6 a.m.
US jobs report shows 15M Americans applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
More than 6.6 million people applied for unemployment last week, just shy of the record set the week prior. This means more than 15 million Americans have applied for unemployment in three weeks.
4:30 a.m.
Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
A crew member on the USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say this will not affect the ability of the Mercy to receive patients. The Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles in late March to serve as a hospital for non-coronavirus patients.
April 8, 2020
6 p.m.
Grand Princess cruise ship departs Pier 35 in San Francisco
The Grand Princess cruise ship left Pier 35 in San Francisco Wednesday evening after restocking supplies. The ship is heading to an undisclosed location at sea.
5:15 p.m.
6 patients at Hayward skilled nursing facility die from COVID-19
Alameda County health officials have confirmed that six patients at the Gateway Care & Rehab Center in Hayward have died from the coronavirus. Officials say 53 people, 29 patients and 24 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.
5 p.m.
8 new COVID-19 cases reported at Santa Rita Jail
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is reporting an additional eight inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the total to 11.
4:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County considers vote-by-mail only for 2020 election
Because the coronavirus pandemic is forcing shelter-in-place mandates across the country, Santa Clara, along with many counties, is advocating a universal vote-by-mail system in November. The county says this would be "an attempt to protect both voters' health and their right to vote."
11:25 a.m.
Number of cases rises in San Francisco
Mayor London Breed announced the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 676 in San Francisco. One additional death was also reported, bringing the total to 10 in the city.
10:30 a.m.
Santa Clara County orders report of large PPE stockpiles
Santa Clara County is ordering businesses and individuals to report if they have personal protective equipment and ventilators within certain thresholds. While the county currently has enough PPE and ventilators, they are expecting a surge in patients that will leave a shortage. The minimum thresholds for some of the items includes 5,000 gloves, 500 N95 masks, 500 surgical masks, 500 hair coverings, 100 safety goggles, 100 face shields, and 100 gowns.
5:45 a.m.
BART reduces service, operation hours
Starting today, BART will run every 30 minutes on weekdays until further notice. Officials say reducing service will allow greater flexibility for their employees to take time off and care for family members. The move also "potentially saves" $3.7 million per month of the operating budget. More details on the schedule changes here.
5 a.m.
CDC weighs loosening 'back-to-work' guidelines
The CDC is considering changing its guidelines to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.
4:30 a.m.
Lockdown lifted in Wuhan
After 76 days, residents streamed back onto the streets of the Chinese city first overwhelmed by the coronavirus.
April 7, 2020
12:00p.m.
SFUSD schools will remain closed through academic year, officials confirm
The San Francisco Unified School District announces all school sites will remain closed through June 2, the end of the school year. "Interactive teacher-led learning" will be delivered to students starting on April 13, the district said. See all Bay Area school closures here.
SFUSD school sites will remain closed through the end of the school year (June 2, 2020) and instruction will be delivered to every student through interactive teacher-led learning starting April 13. For more information, go to https://t.co/bjvXVxqTWq.— SF public schools (@SFUnified) April 7, 2020
10:35 a.m.
Signs spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co.
Santa Clara County public health officials shared some cautiously optimistic news Tuesday in a live briefing on the novel coronavirus in their community.
"While cases continue to increase through the county, we are seeing soft signs, early signs that the rate at which our cases are increasing may be slowing," said Evelyn Ho, lead public information officer for the county's public health department.
Read the full story here.
10:30 a.m.
Death toll rises in San Mateo County
The death toll rose by eight in San Mateo County to 21. Dozens more have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Francisco.
Lawsuit filed to stop $75M in economic relief for undocumented workers
A petition was filed with the California Supreme Court in San Francisco to stop the $75 million disaster relief allocated by the state for undocumented workers. Get the full story here.
9 a.m.
Citations for speeding over 100 mph jumps 87% compared to last year, CHP says
For a one-month period starting March 19, when the stay-at-home order started, CHP officers have issued 87% more citations to drivers suspected of going more than 100 mph, according to a news release from the CHP.
5:45 a.m.
China reports no new deaths for 1st time since January
China reports no new COVID-19 related deaths for the 1st time since January. The US coronavirus death toll is nearing 11,000.
4:30 a.m.
Testing sites to open in Oakland and SF today
Two new coronavirus testing sites will be open in the Bay Area today. They're focusing on first responders and those serving on the front lines. One is at the Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the other in San Francisco at Piers 30 and 32. Here's where you can get tested around the Bay Area.
