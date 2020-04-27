Coronavirus: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds

Here is the line of cars waiting to get in to the new Covid-19 test site in Pleasanton. It opens at 9am pic.twitter.com/EfLnB7DevH— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 27, 2020
The service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds and is available without an appointment needed.
Residents of the three cities who are 10 or older will be tested if they fall into at least one of these categories:
- Fever above 100 degrees
- Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms
- Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus
- Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system
- Over the age of 65
- Currently or recently pregnant
- Homeless
Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (SHC - VC) in coordination with the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin is putting this on. Organizers say they have 150 tests per day, or 750 for the week. They say the results will be available within 3 days.
Line of cars waiting to get in at the new test site in Pleasanton. Opens at 9am pic.twitter.com/dQvwi8sj5F— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 27, 2020
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19