Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin opened Monday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.



The service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds and is available without an appointment needed.

Residents of the three cities who are 10 or older will be tested if they fall into at least one of these categories:

  • Fever above 100 degrees

  • Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms

  • Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus


  • Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system

  • Over the age of 65

  • Currently or recently pregnant

  • Homeless


Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (SHC - VC) in coordination with the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin is putting this on. Organizers say they have 150 tests per day, or 750 for the week. They say the results will be available within 3 days.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspleasantonlivermoredublincoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in CA
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
Coronavirus: Volunteers ramp up outreach in SF's Mission District
Bay Area sees slight uptick in traffic on bridges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
New study shows many are staying home less during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: New testing site opens in East Bay
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Learn to draw some soapy friends
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in CA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area sees slight uptick in traffic on bridges
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
More TOP STORIES News