Coronavirus: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds

Fever above 100 degrees



Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms



Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus





Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system



Over the age of 65



Currently or recently pregnant



Homeless

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin opened Monday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.The service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds and is available without an appointment needed.Residents of the three cities who are 10 or older will be tested if they fall into at least one of these categories: Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (SHC - VC) in coordination with the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin is putting this on. Organizers say they have 150 tests per day, or 750 for the week. They say the results will be available within 3 days.