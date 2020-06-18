Coronavirus live updates: Pier 39 reopens to the public today

There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached more than 116,000 according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
June 18, 2020
5:30 a.m.
Pier 39 reopens in San Francisco
San Francisco's Pier 39 will reopen to the public today. The pier now has an entry gate and will limit the amount of people allowed to visit. Face masks will be required for anyone 13 years and older. Hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the pier and social distancing stickers have been placed on popular spots of the pier. Handrails and benches will be cleaned multiple times a day. Restaurants will have more outdoor dining areas.
June 17, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Santa Clara County says it has no reopening date for hair salons, nail salons and gyms
The first county to see significant community spread of COVID-19, Santa Clara, has held back from much of the state's allowed business reopening. Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, indoor restaurants and schools are all still not allowed to open their doors.
7 a.m.
Solano County to lift more restrictions
Nail salons, massage spas, facials, tattoo parlors and cosmetology facilities can resume on Friday in Solano County. The county is also allowing professional sports games to resume immediately, but with no live audiences.
June 16, 2020
9 p.m.
SF to ask Newsom to allow businesses to reopen sooner
San Francisco is going to ask Governor Gavin Newsom to allow businesses to reopen sooner. The board of supervisors unanimously passed the proposal Tuesday night to seek a variance from the state. If granted San Francisco could open restaurants, bars and hair salons ahead of the state's current timeline. San Francisco is one of six counties in California that needs permission from the state due to not having local control.
"It allows us to set a timeline of reopening that is connected to what we're seeing in San Francisco as opposed to just having to follow whatever the state tells us," said Supervisor Matt Haney.
6 p.m.
Solano Co. allows personal care services to reopen on Friday
Solano County is allowing nail salons, tattoo shops and other personal care services to reopen with modifications as early as Friday. "The personal care service industry includes touching a client's face or skin in most instances, and therefore we need to take the necessary precautions," says Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Public Health Officer. "We encourage businesses to start developing their reopening plans right away, giving them time to prepare their employees, facilities and workstations for customers, helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease in Solano County." Personal care services include facials, electrolysis, waxing, skin care, cosmetology, electrology, nail salons, massage therapy and body art professionals, including tattoo parlors and piercing shops.
Professional sports without a live audience is allowed to resume immediately, officials announced Tuesday.
5 a.m.
New testing sites opening in Santa Clara County
A few new, countywide coronavirus testing sites are opening in Santa Clara County. They will be at the Los Altos Youth Center, Creekside Park in Cupertino, and Palo Alto City Hall. No appointment is necessary, tests are free and provided regardless of where you live. This is all part of the Santa Clara County's effort to dramatically increase testing to better combat this virus. Each site is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The Palo Alto site is also open Friday.
June 15, 2020
12:30 p.m.
COVID-19 death toll reaches more than 500 in Bay Area
The Bay Area has 17,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has reached 501.
11:30 a.m.
2021 Oscars postponed amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, disruption to film industry
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic's effects on the movie industry. Get the full story here.
5 a.m.
In-store retail allowed to reopen in SF starting today
In-store retail is allowed to reopen in San Francisco starting today. Westfield San Francisco Centre on Fifth and Market Street is welcoming back customers. The Chronicle reports Stonestown Galleria will also reopen today. Masks will be required at all times. Westfield will monitor and limit the number of guests... and have crews clean more frequently. Shoppers will have access to hand sanitizer and handwashing stations.
Some additional outdoor activities may resume, including small outdoor gatherings with 12 people or fewer. The activities and businesses allowed to resume today as part of San Francisco's Reopening Phase 2B are:
- Indoor retail with 50% capacity limits (enclosed malls with approved plan)
- All curbside retail with direct street access with no limit on the number of on-site personnel, subject to social distancing, and with direct street access (enclosed malls with approved plan)
- All manufacturing, warehouse and logistics with no limit on the number of on-site personnel, subject to social distancing
- Non-emergency medical appointments
- All private indoor household services like cooks and house cleaners
- Outdoor fitness classes (up to 12 people) with social distancing
- Professional sports games, tournaments and other entertainment for broadcast with no in-person spectators. Events with more than 12 people must have an approved plan.
- Religious gatherings and ceremonies, outdoors only (up to 12 people), with face coverings and social distancing
- Other small gatherings, outdoors only (up to 12 people), with face coverings and social distancing
- Some offices. Anyone who can telework must continue to do so, but individuals necessary for operations who cannot work remotely may come into the office as long as certain safety rules are followed. These include wearing a face covering and limiting the number of people who can be in the office at one time.
- Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12.
- Outdoor dining including restaurants and bars serving meals with a limit of six customers per table unless all are members of the same household (effective June 12)
- Dog walking of multiple dogs
June 14, 2020
9:30 p.m.
Marin County reports increase in COVID-19 cases
Marin County reports an additional 17 cases, totaling to 714 infections in the county Sunday evening.
2 p.m.
Santa Clara County reports new cases
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County increased to 3,197 Sunday afternoon with 43 new cases, according to health officials. Two more people have died of the virus in the county, bringing the total number of deaths to 151.
Update: We have 43 new #COVID19 cases in Santa Clara County, now totaling 3,197. We are sorry to announce 2 additional deaths from #COVID19, bringing the total to 151. We express our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Data dashboard: https://t.co/hYgA61kdQD pic.twitter.com/C9Ad7ICVvm— cschealthsystem (@cschealthsystem) June 14, 2020
12 p.m.
COVID-19 cases rise in Greater Bay Area
Alameda, Santa Cruz and San Francisco counties all reported increases in cases of coronavirus Sunday morning. Alameda County now has 4,217 cases, San Francisco County has 2,928 cases and Santa Cruz County has 257 cases. There are more than 17,000 total cases in the Bay Area.
Gyms closing amid pandemic
Several 24 Hour Fitness locations are closing in the Bay Area in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the San Ramon-based company, locations in Alamo, San Francisco, Berkeley, San Jose, Fremont. Milpitas, Fremont and Walnut Creek are closing permanently.
11 a.m.
City of Berkeley prepared to reopen more businesses on Friday
The Berkeley health officer is prepared to allow indoor and outdoor retail, religious services, outdoor resturant dining, outdoor museums, and outdoor fitness classes to open by Friday, June 19, if cases and hospitalization figures stay stable. Berkeley, which has its own health department, is following Alameda County's steps in reopening more businesses on Friday.
June 13, 2020
9:30 p.m.
Marin, Sonoma counties report increase in COVID-19 cases
Marin County reports 21 new cases, totaling to 697 infections county-wide. Sonoma County reports 30 additional cases Sunday, totaling to 752 cases.
4 p.m.
Contra Costa County has 44 new cases
Contra Costa County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, while San Francisco has 29 additional cases. San Mateo County is up 20, and Napa has 15 new cases. You can track the latest numbers here.
11 a.m.
Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark will reopen next week
Bay City News reports the Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark will reopen next week after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Friday. The two facilities have been closed since San Mateo County and five other Bay Area counties implemented a shelter-in-place order due to the pandemic in mid-March. Both are expected to reopen on Wednesday, June 17, according to the city. City officials warned that the two facilities could be closed again if residents don't follow health and safety requirements like wearing face coverings and maintaining at least six feet of distance. The pier will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily while the skatepark will be open from 9 a.m. to sunset Monday through Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.
10 a.m.
Westfield San Francisco Centre to open Monday
The Westfield San Francisco Centre, the shopping mall in Union Square, is set to reopen Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues nationwide. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The shopping center will also have extra safety protocols in place to ensure the health of shoppers. Customers will be required to wear masks at all times, according to the company.
June 12, 2020
4 p.m.
COVID-19 at construction sites
Ten people at a construction site in Mountain View have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 30 others have been potentially exposed, according to health officials in Santa Clara County. The construction site is now closed due to the outbreak. Officials say COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at a total of four construction sites in Santa Clara County, with the largest one in Mountain View. Construction was allowed to resume in the county on May 4.
11:00 a.m.
6 new deaths, 81 more COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Six more deaths 39 more cases have been reported in San Mateo County today. San Francisco is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases. More Bay Area counties are expected to report totals later this morning.
Restaurants reopen for outdoor dining in SF
San Francisco restaurants opened their patios Friday for the first time in three months. The city is now allowing outdoor service.
10:15 a.m.
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to coronavirus
Global poverty is set to rise above 1 billion people once again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the income of the world's poorest by $500 million a day, according to new research published Friday.
6:30 a.m.
Restaurants, gyms and more reopening in parts of Bay Area
The Bay Area is taking another big step into reopening today. Restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels are opening for the first time in almost three months, but not everywhere yet. In Sonoma County, this will be the first weekend wineries can reopen their tasting rooms. In San Francisco, restaurants will be able to open for outdoor dining. In Marin County, indoor retail sales will be allowed to begin today. House cleaning services can also start back up. Santa Cruz County is allowing gyms, hotels, movie theaters, family entertainment centers and more to reopen today.
June 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
50 new COVID-19 cases in SF, San Mateo Co.
County healh officials are reporting 31 new coronavirus cases in San Mateo County and 19 new cases in San Francisco. More Bay Area counties are expected to give out totals later today.
7:30 a.m.
DMV reopening all field offices today
All DMV field offices that have been closed because of the pandemic are back open today. The state closed all 169 offices in late March. It's been opening them in stages since early May. You'll need to make an appointment before going. The first customers allowed in today are people who've already reserved a time. Behind-the-wheel driving tests still aren't available because of physical distancing rules. Customers visiting field offices are being asked to wear face masks.
June 10, 2020
5:25 p.m.
Sonoma Co. allows tasting rooms for wineries, breweries to open June 12
Sonoma County is allowing tasting rooms for wineries and breweries to operate without serving food beginning on Friday. The tasting rooms must follow state and county guidelines which can be found here.
2 p.m.
Santa Clara County orders hospitals to expand COVID-19 testing
Santa Clara County is ordering hospitals and large healthcare providers to expand COVID-19 testing, saying the brunt of the testing done so far has been done by the county and pop-up private testing sites.
11 a.m.
Restaurants spring into action after surprise announcement in San Francisco
Restaurant owners and managers across San Francisco are busy trying to get ready for customers this Friday after the mayor made a surprise announcement that they can then reopen for outdoor seated service. The original plan was to allow outdoor seating on Monday.
8 a.m.
MLS to resume season with tournament in Florida
Major League Soccer announced that its season will resume starting July 8 with a tournament in Florida. The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World
6 a.m.
Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord to reopen Thursday
Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord is set to reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Changes inside the mall include fewer sitting areas and chairs in the food courts, no trays in the food court, and signs encouraging social distancing. Some stores will remain closed. Contra Costa County's amended public health order last week allowed malls to reopen after the county approved their prevention plan.
June 9, 2020
5 p.m.
BART employee tests positive for COVID-19
BART announced Tuesday afternoon that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say that employee did spend time in stations and on trains throughout the system, however, according to BART's contact tracing they never had close contact with the public. The last day the employee worked was on Sunday. BART did not release what stations this employee traveled through or worked. Officials say this is the first time a front-line worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and that all employees that have come into contact with this person are quarantining.
3 p.m.
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic transmission
The World Health Organization scrambled to explain seemingly contradictory comments it has made in recent days about if people who don't feel sick can spread the coronavirus, and if so, should we all be wearing masks to stop it.
12 p.m.
DMV to reopen all CA field offices Thursday
After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open all 169 of its field offices on Thursday, June 11, officials announced.
11:45 a.m.
Solano County allowing several businesses to reopen
Solano County is skipping ahead of the state and is allowing these businesses to re-open as long as they meet the state's requirements: Gyms and fitness centers, wineries, bars and breweries, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and hotels.
10 a.m.
SF moves up restaurant reopening date
Mayor London Breed announced restaurants would be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining a few days sooner than we thought. Outdoor restaurant service will start back up on Friday, June 12 in San Francisco. (It was previously slated for June 15.)
Breed encourages restaurants to apply for the city's Shared Spaces Program, which allows restaurants to use parts of sidewalks, streets, parking spaces or plazas to set up tables for outdoor dining.
See the rest of San Francisco's reopening timeline here.
7 a.m.
Several Tesla employees tested positive for COVID-19 after Fremont plant reopened, report says
Just days after Tesla reopened its Fremont plant, several employees reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Get the full story here.
June 8, 2020
4 pm.
Yosemite National Park reopening to more guests with new reservation system
Some parts of Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors with existing permits on Friday, June 5.
12 p.m.
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen California schools
Department of Education leaders revealed guidelines for California schools to reopen Monday in a press conference hosted by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. The 62 pages of guidelines detail suggestions for districts to implement physical distancing and heightened disinfecting procedures.
11 a.m.
Contra Costa County reveals plan to reopen bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more by July 1
One Bay Area county is moving full speed ahead into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Contra Costa County revealed its timeline for reopening bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more businesses by July 1.
10:30 a.m.
MLB offers 76-game coronavirus-delayed season, up to 75% of salaries: Source
Major League Baseball teams made a new offer to start the coronavirus-delayed season, proposing they guarantee 50% of players' prorated salaries over a 76-game regular season and increase the money to 75% if the postseason is completed, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
June 6, 2020
Seven Bay Area counties report more than a dozen new cases
Alameda County has the highest increase with 80 new cases. Contra Costa County reports 56 new cases, San Mateo County is up 31, and Santa Clara County has additional 28 cases. You can track the latest numbers here.
June 5, 2020
San Francisco and Alameda counties have modified stay-at-home orders allowing social gatherings. To learn more, click here.
June 4, 2020
3:15 p,m.
San Mateo Co. to allow outdoor dining, charter boat operations with restrictions
San Mateo County modified its shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon by allowing outdoor dining and charter boat operations to resume with safety measures to ensure social distancing. The county has also updated it's guidelines for funerals. The new order also permits indoor funerals with up to 10 individuals present. Outdoor funerals are limited to 25 or fewer. To read the updated health order click here.
May 29, 2020
2:00 p,m.
Marin County allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on Monday, June 1.
Marin County announced it has given the green light to have additional businesses reopen on June 1 during the state's shelter-in-place order if guidelines are met. Outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining, and curbside library services are among the businesses that can reopen on Monday. They join child care, summer sports camps, pet grooming, golf and tennis facilities, and outdoor fitness-related rentals allowed to reopen on June 1. Businesses are required to make safety modifications, and complete a Site-Specific Protection Plan on how it will keep customers and employees safe before it reopens.
Access to Marin's parks and beaches will also be allowed beginning June 1.
1:20 p,m.
San Mateo Co. to allow churches, retail to open with restrictions starting June 1
San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow issued a revised health order on Friday that allows churches, summer camps, and retail stores to reopen with restrictions starting June 1. The order also allows beach access to return to normal but visitors are required to adhere to social distancing and face-covering guidelines. To read the full order click here or read the statement below.
1 p,m.
Calistoga Community Pool to open June 1, reservations required
The Calistoga Community Pool will be opening on Monday, June 1. Officials say the current schedule will run from June 1-14 and is subject to change. During this time, reservations are required for all programs.
Here are the steps to reserving a spot:
- Log into your PefectMind Account
- Click "Online Booking"
- Select "Pool Reservation" and select either water aerobics or lap swim.
- Find the date and time you would like to register for and select "Book Now"
- Note-registration opens one week before the start date and time
- Select "Book Now"
- Select the attendee participating in the event and click "Next"
- Type your name into the agreement and click "Next"
- If you are a resident, PerfectMind should automatically select the "Resident Fee" of $0.
- If you are non-resident, PerfectMind should automatically detect the Non-Resident "Adult Fee" or "Senior Fee". Click "Next". If the fees are not correct, call (707-942-2838) or email (recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us).
- Proceed to checkout
1 p.m.
Gov. Newsom shares story of talking to kids about George Floyd's death
Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference that he was struggling to explain the tragedy to his children, who saw the viral video of Floyd's death on social media. Watch his full story here.
12:30 p.m.
Oakland Police Dept. says it stands behind protesters, will not allow violence
The Oakland Police Department said that it understand the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis. Here's more on the interim chief's statement on planned protests for today and over the weekend.
12 p,m.
Trumps says US cutting ties with WHO
President Donald Trump announced that the United States is cutting ties with the World Health Organization.
7 a.m.
CVS to open 91 testing sites in Calif. today
Starting today, 91 CVS drive thru pharmacies in California will begin conducting coronavirus tests. The testing sites in the Bay Area include Fremont, Hayward, San Leandro, Oakland, San Francisco, Antioch, Pinole and Vallejo. CVS says its goal is to process 1.5 million tests a week nationwide at no cost to patients.
5 a.m.
Marin County to announce changes to stay at home order
Today, Marin County is expected to announce more changes to its stay at home order. A county spokesperson says three more things will be given the okay to reopen. Already Marin County has announced that summer and sports camps, child care facilities, pet grooming, golf and tennis facilities, and outdoor fitness-related rentals can reopen on June 1. All businesses will be required to make safety modifications.
May 28, 2020
8 p.m.
Sonoma Co. Sheriff to no longer enforce public health order
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced Thursday night that he can no longer "in good conscience" continue to enforce the county's public health order. The sheriff says starting June 1 he is directing all Sheriff's Office staff to discontinue the enforcement of that order and reports of violations will be handle on a case by case basis.
5 p.m.
Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival and 4th of July Parade Canceled
The 2020 Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival and 4th of July Parade have been canceled, officials announced on Thursday.
The Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival was scheduled for October 17-18, and the Ol' Fashioned Fourth of July Parade was going to take place on July 4.
The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee Board of Directors canceled the events due to the ongoing developments and uncertainty resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"This is absolutely heartbreaking, far beyond words, for our festival committee," said Cameron Palmer, Chairman of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee. "We know fully well the Pumpkin Festival's critical importance as a fund-raiser for more than 30 participating non-profit groups from the community - that is the essence of the festival. The festival is also a premier showcase event for independent artists, musicians and corporate partners and a major economic boost for the entire coastside so it's a big blow to those fronts as well."
"Beyond that, the Pumpkin Festival and 4th of July Parade have been shining lights for decades, bringing people together joyfully and contributing greatly to our sense of place and our sense of community, said Palmer. It's deeply, deeply saddening having to cancel them."
However, officials said it is still planning to hold the 2020 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on October 12 in Half Moon Bay. The committee says it will be working closely with city and county officials on the measures that will need to be put in place in order to hold the weigh-off.
You can see other canceled and postponed Bay Area events by clicking here.
1 p.m.
Mayor Breed reveals how, when San Francisco will reopen restaurants, stores and more in June, extends shelter-in-place
San Francisco Mayor London Breed revealed her plan to reopen much of the city's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic starting in June. Also, the shelter-in-place in the city has been extended indefinitely and San Franciscans will be required to wear a face covering anytime they are outside their residence and within 30 feet of other people.
10:30 a.m.
Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
There are 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area since yesterday. So far the largest gains have been in Alameda County and San Mateo County.
6:30 a.m.
Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
A free, walk-thru coronavirus testing site is reopening in San Francisco. The pop-up testing site is located at the Tenderloin Recreation Center at Ellis near Hyde Street. Organizers are working with Verily, the Alphabet owned health enterprise. You need a Gmail account to register or you can go to Glide Memorial if you need help registering. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open every day through Monday.
5 a.m.
2.1 million more Americans file jobless claims
Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.
May 27, 2020
3 p.m.
US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
The U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. Get the full story here.
1 p.m.
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
As more of the Bay Area's economy reopens, more people are going to head back to work. BART says it has a plan to accommodate the anticipated surge in riders - and it's a long one. See the transit agency's 15-point plan here.
11:30 a.m.
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Santa Clara Co.'s Dr. Cody says
Santa Clara County's top public health official says she understands the economic and other frustrations residents are feeling throughout the prolonged shelter-in-place orders, but urges caution as the state reopens.
11 a.m.
Gov. Newsom says guidelines for reopening CA gyms coming soon
Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a virtual roundtable discussion with fitness industry leaders that he hopes that within "a week or so," the state can release guidelines for reopening gyms.
9:30 a .m.
California State Superintendent seeks $500 million help to close the digital divide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says it's time for California companies to step up for California's school kids. During a virtual news conference this morning, Thurmond called on companies to help the state come up with $500 million to help close the digital divide at this time of distance learning.
6:30 a.m.
Newsom expected to release more info on reopening child care centers
Governor Newsom is expected to release more information today on reopening child care centers and summer camps. It's a day after allowing the state to enter into Phase 3. But most of the Bay Area is holding back.
May 26, 2020
12 p.m.
California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces
Hair salons and barbershops are now able to reopen their doors in most of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference. Get the full story here.
11 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. court reopen amid pandemic
Courts are back open in Contra Costa County. Among other things, that will mean jurors will have to wear a mask. Here's what else will be different.
6:30 a.m.
WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over, dampens hopes
As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still in the very middle of the outbreak, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.
May 25, 2020
3 p.m.
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
The World Health Organization said that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine - the malaria drug U.S. President Trump said he is taking - from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.
12 p.m.
Black religious leaders call for delay in reopening Bay Area churches
A group of black religious leaders plans to call for a delay in reopening churches in San Francisco. They want to continue virtual worship services until they can guarantee their congregations will be safe from coronavirus. The San Francisco Interfaith Council is organizing a rally at City Hall at noon. The group also plans to call for more medical and educational services to help black people who are disproportionately affected by the virus.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California counties can begin allowing in-store retail shopping, if it's permitted per county health rules. Get the full story here.
11:00 a.m.
New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship
The state of California released new guidelines Monday to allow for the reopening of churches and other places of worship for in-person services. Get details here.
7:45 a.m.
Antioch to hold social distance drive-by to honor fallen service members
There will be a socially distanced drive-by tribute to fallen service members in Antioch. It begins at 11 this morning at the Antioch Marina with stops at the Veteran's Memorial, the county fairgrounds and Oak View Cemetery.
6 a.m.
Flyovers to honor Bay Area health care workers today
The California Air National Guard will perform two flyovers between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to honor Bay Area healthcare workers.
May 24, 2020
8:30 a.m.
It's back to business in wine country. Wineries, breweries and restaurants in Sonoma County are opening back up to outdoor crowds in time for the holiday weekend. Sonoma, Napa and Solano Counties were recently approved by the Department of Health for the revised shelter-in-place order. Only outdoor dining is allowed and only one household per table. Both Kendall Jackson Winery and La Crema are two of the places reopening today. La Crema is bringing back its walking vineyard tour. Kendall Jackson is offering a four course meal with wine pairings. Sonoma County's COVID-19 cases have remained consistently low as reasoning for the eased restrictions.
May 23, 2020
4:30p.m.
Alameda and San Mateo Counties each reporting at least 50 or more COVID-19 cases since Friday. San Francisco is up 30 new cases. Contra Costa County is reporting 37 additional cases. You can track the latest numbers here.
May 22, 2020
7:30p.m.
Hertz files for bankruptcy protection
The Associated Press is reporting car rental company, Hertz, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company has been unable to withstand the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Florida-based company's lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing. By the end of March, Hertz had $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash. And back in mid-March, the company lost all revenue when travel nearly shut down due to the novel coronavirus. Hertz also has been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth CEO in six years on May 18.
4:15 p.m.
San Francisco and Alameda counties each report more than 100 new COVID-19 cases. Alameda County, which surpassed Santa Clara County with the most COVID-19 cases has 2,708 up from 2, 561 Friday morning. San Francisco has 2,320 cases up from 2,198. Santa Clara County has 2,492 confirmed cases. You can see the latest numbers here.
2:15 p.m.
Sonoma Co. becomes third Bay Area county to move into Phase 2.5 of reopening
Sonoma County is now allowed to move even further into the Phase 2 reopening after going through an attestation process. What does that mean for this new phase? More details here.
1:45 p.m.
Summer camps to reopen in San Francisco
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that summer camps and programs will begin June 15, but with new health guidelines and smaller groups of children because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Camps will be a minimum of three weeks long and have "pods" of 12 kids.
There will be more than 200 camps available to kids this summer and camp operators will be required to certify that they are following the health guidelines.
State guidelines for churches coming soon, Newsom says
After a few days off from briefing the press, Gov. Gavin Newsom returned to the podium Friday for an update on the coronavirus in California at noon. Speaking at a veterans home in Yountville, Newsom said guidelines were on the way for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume modified in-person services. He said those guidelines would be released by Monday, if not earlier.
6:15 a.m.
Solano Co. enters next stage of Phase 2 reopening
Solano County has become the second county in the Bay Area to move even further into Phase 2 of reopening. Dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and swap meets can all open with social distancing requirements. The county got the go ahead from the state on Wednesday.
5:30 a.m.
Santa Clara County enters Phase 2 of reopening
Today, Santa Clara County is join the rest of the Bay Area in Phase 2 of the state's plan to reopen some businesses. It will allow curbside pickup, manufacturing and logistics work to resume. Today is also the first day residents will be required to wear a face covering when at any business and on public transit.
May 21, 2020
1 p.m.
Santa Clara County looking for volunteers for COVID-19 contact tracing
Santa Clara County health officials are looking to create a volunteer workforce of 1,000 people to help with COVID-19 contact tracing. A county health officer announced the contact tracing program Thursday afternoon during a press briefing. The volunteers would work remotely and go through online training before being a part of the program. The volunteers would help make sure COVID-19 patients have the resources they need and work on tracing who they've come in contact with.
11 a.m.
CDC releases school reopening guidelines
As communities throughout the United States start to open schools again, the CDC put out new considerations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to guide their safe reopening.
6:45 a.m.
SJPD chief to give update on face mask requirements
San Jose's police chief will be talking about the future of enforcing face mask requirements. The city wants to make current guidelines even stricter.
5:45 a.m.
Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
Solano County became the Bay Area's second county to receive permission from the state to move further into Stage 2 of reopening. The report says schools "will open later in summer or fall once guidance is developed." Dine-in restaurants , shopping malls, and swap meets can all open immediately with social distancing modifications.
