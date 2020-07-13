Coronavirus live updates: Sonoma County on state watch list after surge of new COVID-19 cases

The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
July 13, 2020
5 a.m.
Sonoma County on state watch list after surge
The state is ordering new restrictions for Sonoma County. It's now on the state's watch list after a surge of new cases. Starting today, restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms can not operate indoors. The county health order also includes movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms. Bars, clubs, breweries and brewpubs must close whether they operate indoors or outdoors. The order will remain in effect through at least August 2.
July 12, 2020
7:15 p.m.
Alameda County added to state's watch list
On Sunday, the state added Alameda County to its monitoring list after recent increase in cases within the past few weeks. See which counties where COVID-19 is getting worse in California here.
2 more inmates at San Quentin die due to COVID-19
Two more inmates have died of coronavirus at San Quentin prison in Marin, bringing the total number of deaths to nine.
More than 14,000 inmates have been infected, along with 205 staff members.
5:30 p.m.
Contra Costa County's new rules
Contra Costa County is implementing new rules to go in effect on Monday. Indoor worship services are no longer allowed, and people must wear masks during outdoor dining or "social bubble" gatherings.
2:30 p.m.
Indoor dining at restaurants, wineries, breweries halted in Sonoma Co.
Indoor dining, indoor wine tasting and movie theaters will no longer be able to operate in Sonoma County beginning Monday due to a new health order issued by the state Sunday afternoon. The new order was issued because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. Indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, bars, clubs, breweries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms will no longer be allowed.
This takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Sonoma County residents and visitors will still be able to dine outside and order takeout.
Wineries and tasting rooms can still operate outside, even if they don't serve food. This order will remain in place until at least Aug. 2, according to the county.
1 p.m.
Alameda County added to state monitoring list
Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County is now on a state monitoring list, the county announced Sunday afternoon. If the county stays on the list for three consecutive days, it will be subjected to "state-imposed restrictions." Alameda County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area. This announcement comes just two days after the county shut down outdoor dining.
July 11, 2020
3 p.m.
More than 8 percent of Contra Costa Co. COVID-19 tests coming back positive
About 8 percent of COVID-19 tests given in Contra Costa County in the last week have come back positive, officials announced Saturday afternoon. Because of the rise in cases, the county is tightening its face mask requirement and limiting worship services. Beginning Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., the county is prohibiting indoor worship services. County residents must also wear masks while dining outdoors, except when eating or drinking. The county is also asking that residents gathering with extended family wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.
1:30 p.m.
Santa Clara County reports new cases
There are now a total of 5,983 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The county announced 126 new cases Saturday afternoon. A total of 166 people have died of COVID-19 in the county.
Update: We have 126 new #COVID19 cases in Santa Clara County, now totaling 5,983. There are no additional deaths from #COVID19 for this reporting period, keeping the total at 166. Data dashboard: https://t.co/hYgA61kdQD pic.twitter.com/TlL41AqAYH— cschealthsystem (@cschealthsystem) July 11, 2020
July 10, 2020
9 p.m.
Alameda County forced to shut down outdoor dining
Officials say they learned Friday the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County. While Alameda County's Health Officer Order allowed for outdoor dining, under this stricter state guidance, all restaurants, wineries, and bars in Alameda County may only be open for drive-through or pick-up/delivery options. Updated state guidance for restaurants providing takeout, drive-through, and delivery is available here.
5 p.m.
City of Oakland advising people to stay away from Lake Merritt
The City of Oakland said Lake Merritt has become very crowded recently, and is asking people to consider alternate areas when outdoors for fresh air and exercise.
Their recommendations:
Oakland Slow Streets
Visit a nearby park
Officials say Lake Merritt became unsafe due to overcrowding which could accelerate the spread of COVID-19, and traffic and parking congestion have become a danger- preventing emergency access and response.
On Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 7:30am and continuing until 11pm traffic will be impacted:
Lakeshore Avenue
Closed in the southbound direction from MacArthur to Hanover.
Center lane closed.
Northbound will remain open.
No parking will be permitted on the southbound side.
Lakeshore Avenue cul-de-sac-access will be restricted to residents living on the cul-de-sac or people accessing the church.
El Embarcadero-closed in both directions
Lakeview Library parking lot-closed.
Bellevue Avenue -no parking will be permitted on the Lake side of from Perkins to Grand.
Parking restrictions will be enforced on both Saturday and Sunday-no parking on the Lake side of any street abutting Lake Merritt will be allowed, including Lakeside Drive, Grand Avenue, and 12th Street.
These closures and restrictions will improve traffic safety and allow for greater access for bicyclists and pedestrians around this narrow section of Lake Merritt. They will also allow for emergency vehicle access when needed.
2 p.m.
SF Zoo allowed to reopen July 13
The San Francisco Zoo will be allowed to start reopening on July 13, city officials and Mayor Breed said on Friday. However, safety measures will be put in place.
12:30 p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to a host a virtual town hall with business owners in the city's Castro District at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
6:30 a.m.
West Contra Costa Unified School District will hold a virtual town hall today so parents can weigh in on its reopening plan. The district released a framework for the new school year, which starts August 17. The plan is to keep students doing distance learning a home, and phasing in bringing students back when it's safe. Although some high-need students may be on campus on August 17, the district says there are still more details to work out
July 9, 2020
9 a.m.
Napa County rolls back reopenings due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Napa County is rolling back reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. The county is back on the state's "watch list" because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
6 a.m.
Activists to demand change amid San Quentin crisis
A group of advocates will come together at San Quentin today to demand the governor take action to fight the COVID-19 crisis at the prison. In a month, the cases went from zero to more than 1,300, and six men have died.
July 8, 2020
7 p.m.
New cases in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California saw a total of 11,694 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which includes a backlog of cases from Los Angeles County. UC Berkeley announced 47 new cases among students in the span of just one week and recent parties are to blame. Plans for the fall semester could change based on the increase in cases.
1:30 p.m.
SF Health officials give update on newly released guidelines for reopning schools
Health officials from San Francisco's Emergency Operations Center give an update on COVID-19 in the city. Dr. Jeanne Lee, Dr. Catherine James with the Department of Public Health and Jon Jacobo with the Latino Task Force are expected to speak on the latest virus developments and the recent guidelines released for schools to reopen in the fall.
12 p.m.
SF Giants resume workouts after COVID-19 tests come back
The San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle park after all the COVID-19 tests they took over the weekend came back negative, officials say. More details here.
9 a.m.
COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million in US
More than 3 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.
5:30 a.m.
Majority of Californians worried about contracting COVID-19, poll finds
A majority of Californians are worried about contracting COVID-19, according to a new poll. The California Health Care Foundation worked with Ipsos to conduct the survey. They found 77-percent of Californians are concerned that they or a family member will get sick with coronavirus. Minorities and people with low incomes tended to be more concerned. The poll also found 53-percent think shelter-in-place restrictions are being relaxed too quickly. Keep in mind, this survey was conducted before Governor Newsom ordered indoor restaurants in many counties to close.
July 7, 2020
1:10 p.m.
Contra Costa County release updated guidelines for face coverings
Health officials released updated face covering guidelines for Contra Costa County. The updated order specifies that face coverings should be worn in businesses and in areas where people wait in line to enter businesses, and that everyone should wear a mask or face covering whether or not they are within six feet of another person who is not a member of their household, except in very limited, industry-specific situations.
People who have certain health conditions are exempt from wearing masks that fit snugly over the mouth and nose but must instead wear plastic face shields with cloth draping beneath to contain coughs and sneezes. The updated order also requires businesses that are open during to ensure their workers wear face coverings, and to not serve or allow entry to anyone not wearing face coverings.
"We recognize there is a lot of detailed health guidance coming from state and local sources, and that can be confusing," said Candace Andersen, chair of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors. "With COVID-19 spreading more in our community, it is more important than ever to follow the state health guidance and wear a face covering whenever you go out.
More information can be found on the county's website here.
12:00 p.m.
SF Giants suspend workouts pending COVID-19 test results
The San Francisco Giants suspended Tuesday's workouts as they await COVID-19 test results from over the weekend.
The @SFGiants have suspended workouts today as they await test results from the weekend. #ABC7Now #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/OVM3vExo4B— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 7, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Mayor Breed announces reopening delays in SF
Outdoor bars and indoor restaurants will not be allowed to reopen as planned on July 13, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced in a press conference Tuesday. More details here.
5 a.m.
California sets new records in cases, hospitalizations
New records have been set in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California. The rate at which coronavirus tests are coming back positive has increased by nearly 40-percent over the last two weeks. On Sunday, the state recorded 5,700 patients in hospitals -- that's an increase of 50-percent over the previous two weeks. More than a quarter million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in our state.
July 6, 2020
3:30 p.m.
San Francisco will reportedly delay restaurant reopening
The reopening of indoor dining in San Francisco, scheduled for July 13, will be postponed, says the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. "Although this is clearly both a disappointment and a financial blow for our industry, our biggest concerns remain with the health of our workers, patrons and residents of the state," the group says. Read more here.
12:30 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. dropped from state's COVID-19 watch list
Three Bay Area counties are currently on the state's watch list -- Contra Costa, Marin and Solano counties. Santa Clara County was dropped from the list on Monday, according to Gov. Newsom.
12 p.m.
California didn't reopen too quickly, Gov. Gavin Newsom says in press conference
Despite a steep rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn't believe the state moved too quickly to reopen businesses. Newsom said it's not about when we reopened, but rather how. Here's more on his remarks.
6 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. will not go to next phase of reopening
It appears Santa Clara County will not go into the next phase of reopening on the 13 like it had wanted. The state denied the county's plan. The plan would have allowed small gatherings and reopening more businesses like gyms, hair salons and nail salons. Outdoor dining is still allowed to continue. For now, the county will seek more guidance from the state on what they need to do to continue their reopening plans.
July 5, 2020
Marin County halts indoor restaurant dining over COVID-19 concerns
Indoor dining will not be allowed for a minimum of three weeks in Marin County due to rising COVID-19 cases, officials said. The mandatory closure comes after one week restaurants were allowed to offer inside seating for the first time since March. Outdoor restaurants and takeout service remain allowed as long as public health precautions are taken.
July 4, 2020
1:45 p.m.
San Quentin inmate dies of complications related to COVID-19
An inmate at San Quentin prison has died of what officials believe are complications related to COVID-19. Dewayne Michael Carey, 59, died at a hospital outside of the prison. The inmate was on death row for first-degree murder, according to the CDCR. This is the fifth inmate death at San Quentin believed to be related to the virus.
12 p.m.
Outdoor dining shuts down in Morgan Hill and Gilroy
In press release, the City of Morgan Hill says officers from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) gave notice to restaurants from Gilroy to Morgan Hill that they must immediately stop all outdoor dining, despite State guidance allowing outdoor dining.
ABC officers initially indicated that beginning July 1, a three-week cessation of all dining was required. When it was pointed out that the order only applied to indoor dining, ABC officers stated that Santa Clara County was never approved for outdoor dining by the State.
The city says no one in the City of Morgan Hill or the County was given any notice that the State would be shutting down outdoor dining in Santa Clara County. Morgan Hill's Police Chief Shane Palsgrove indicated, "typically we would be notified of this type of enforcement in our jurisdiction, but neither our department nor the Sheriff's Office were notified that anything like this would be happening."
Morgan Hill's City Manager Christina Turner stated, "We take safety seriously in Morgan Hill and have worked diligently to understand, support and follow both the state and county orders. We are still investigating what took place and why this happened without any forewarning or collaboration with the County or the City. This is very unsettling. Morgan Hill and the County of Santa Clara have been working hard to lead the way through the recovery of this pandemic in the safest way possible. The Governor pledged to work collaboratively with us, and we look forward to gaining clarity from the state and county."
In a statement to ABC7 News, ABC writes:
"ABC yesterday began statewide 4th of July enforcement of alcoholic beverage laws. Agents across the state met with owners of licensed premises to ensure they were complying with alcoholic beverage laws and public health orders. ABC stresses education over enforcement in most instances, and the vast majority of owners voluntarily complied after meeting with ABC Agents."
#BREAKING: The City of Morgan Hill announces that the California Department of ABC has shut down all OUTDOOR dining in Morgan Hill and Gilroy. More from the release below: https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/wwJI7j4QzI— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) July 4, 2020
July 3, 2020
6:15 p.m.
Marin County added to state's COVID-19 watch list
Marin County has been added to California's coronavirus watch list where the virus is getting worse. The Department of Public Health has a watch list of counties that are being monitored for worsening coronavirus trends. In each case, the state is working with local health departments to identify the source of the problem and provide assistance as needed.
5 p.m.
2 more San Quentin death row inmates die amid coronavirus outbreak at prison
Two San Quentin death row inmates died Friday after complications possibly related to the coronavirus. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation identified the inmates as Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, who had been on California's death row since 2004, and Manuel Machado Alvarez, 59, who had been on death row since 1989. Both died at outside hospitals.
9:45
Pacifica, Half Moon Bay beaches closed for holiday weekend
Beaches in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay will be closed beginning Friday in preparation for the July 4th holiday. The governor is not mandating all beaches closed for the weekend, but in the two peninsula cities, beaches and parking lots will remain closed until Monday. In a statement, the City of Half Moon Bay said, "San Mateo County Sheriff personnel will be present on the coastside to assist with enforcement."
6:30 a.m.
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Four U.S. states -- Arizona, California, Florida and Texas -- reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the infection curve rose in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend.
July 2, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Employees at San Mateo Whole Foods test positive for COVID-19
Team members at the San Mateo Whole Foods have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson. Officals say the store has "performed professional deep cleanings and disinfections, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures."
Here's statement from Whole Foods spokesperson:
"The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local healthand food safety authorities. We've been working closely with our store Team Members,and are supporting the diagnosed Team Members, who are in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed professional deep cleanings and disinfections, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures. All Whole Foods Market stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures. Additionally, we have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, are requiringtemperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores, and have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols in all of our stores."
11 a.m.
Oakland Zoo in danger of closing for good
The Oakland Zoo is in danger of permanently shutting down unless it is allowed to reopen, according to Dr. Joel Parrot, the president and CEO of the Oakland Zoo. Here's the full story.
10 a.m.
SF officials urge people to stay home 4th of July weekend
San Francisco's Dr. Grant Colfax said during a virtual press conference that this Fourth of July weekend, the safest thing for people to do is stay home. In San Francisco, there has been a "significant and alarming increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations."
Dr. Colfax says rates have soared in past the few weeks and this is a situation where the city could see early signs of a surge if residents are not careful. He said it's "vital that people take the steps that we know stop the spread of COVID-19" such as wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
6 a.m.
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1% amid pandemic
U.S. employers added 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month yet still remained far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.
4:30 a.m.
Warriors' employee tests positive, Oakland facility closed for cleaning
An employee at the Warriors' Oakland facility has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Warriors say the facility is now closed and will be thoroughly cleaned. Warriors' staff had been leading virtual summer camps at the facility. Next week's scheduled camp will be postponed.
July 1, 2020
3:15 p.m.
Pacifica beaches to close July 4th weekend, mayor says
The mayor of Pacifica announced Wednesday afternoon that beaches will be closed Fourth of July weekend after a recent spike in coronavirus cases across California. This comes after Governor Newsom released stricter restrictions and closure of parking lots at state beaches July 4th weekend. The mayor says they are still working out the logistics but it will only be for a few days.
Noon
Gov. Newsom orders indoor restaurants, wineries, movie theaters to close in most of CA
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the return of some stricter restrictions amid a concerning surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations Wednesday. Effective immediately, California is instructing certain sectors to close indoor operations for all counties that have been on the state's watch list for three consecutive days. The affected sectors are: restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
9 a.m.
CA State Oversight hearing on COVID-19 in prisons
A state oversight hearing is underway on the outbreak of COVID-19 in California prisons. The coronavirus has been detected in every California state prison, said State Sen. Nancy Skinner as she kicked off the hearing.
"The conditions in San Quentin today have unstoppable momentum if the conditions continue in the days to come," testified State Sen. Mike McGuire. He said 24 of 25 ICU beds in Marin County were full as of Tuesday night. Eight of them were filled with San Quentin inmates.
CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said the department has been successful in curbing COVID-19 spread at some of its facilities. "We are four months into a worldwide pandemic and we are leaning into as many resources as possible," Diaz said, adding San Quentin was a priority.
The hearing is streaming live in the video player above.
EU travel ban on Americans now in effect
A ban on Americans traveling to the EU is now in effect because of rising coronavirus cases. This is the first day the EU is welcoming back international travelers.
June 30, 2020
1 p.m.
San Francisco health officials give update on COVID-19
While COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón said capacity at hospitals is still at an OK level. The city says, to date, it has completed over 140,000 tests with an overall positivity rate of 3%. The state would like to be below 8%, but officials say the lower the better.
Because of hospitalizations increasing, when asked if he thinks it's possible that San Francisco could be added to Gov. Gavin Newsom's county watch list, Dr. Aragón said he believes it is very likely.
From an economic standpoint, Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development Joaquín Torres says 153,000 San Francisco residents have filed for unemployment and unemployment rates have jumped from below 2% before the crisis to 12.6%.
Officials say that before they will consider rolling back reopening businesses, they want to make sure that they are following all of the safety protocols and health guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. "The last thing we want to do is to roll back." If necessary, high-risk activities may be rolled back but officials say they are not there yet in San Francisco.
12 p.m.
NY, NJ, CT want travelers from CA, 15 other states to quarantine
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have doubled the number of states for incoming travelers to undertake a 14-day quarantine. Eight states have recently been added to the list that now stands at 16, including California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee. Get the full story here.
11:30 a.m.
Nearly 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Health officials say the number of people infected with COVID-19 has risen to 24,998 in the Bay Area. There have been 579 death in the region.
9:30 a.m.
Americans facing European Union travel ban when countries reopen borders
The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.
7 a.m.
Dr. Fauci testifies on Capitol Hill
In a Senate hearing today, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials are expected to warn of a "tremendous burden" that the U.S. health care system faces this fall if seasonal flu and COVID-19 are circulating together.
5:30 a.m.
Airlines strengthen travel policies
Travelers flying on all major U.S. airlines will now be required to answer a public health assessment during the check-in process. That includes agreeing to wear a face covering onboard. It also asks if passengers have any COVID-19 symptoms, or if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive in the last 14 days. Those airlines are Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, and United.
June 29, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Newsom signs $202.1 billion budget
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget on Monday that closes an estimated $54.3 billion deficit by temporarily raising taxes on businesses, delaying payments to public schools and cutting billions of dollars in spending on state services and worker salaries.
The $202.1 billion budget mostly spares public schools and health care programs from spending cuts by pulling heavily from the state's primary savings account and putting off billions of dollars in expenses to future years. But it carries $11.1 billion in spending cuts, including $2.8 billion from state worker salaries, $1.7 billion from public colleges and universities and $248 million from housing programs.
3:30 p.m.
SoCal county's ICUs are 99% full as coronavirus cases surge
Health officials warned on Monday that in coming weeks there may not be enough hospital beds to accommodate patients as COVID-19 cases surge in Los Angeles County. Officials said hospitalizations are on the rise and transmission of the virus has increased.
1:25 p.m.
Alameda County hits pause on further reopening after rise in COVID-19 cases
Given the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates in the region, Alameda County announced they are temporarily pausing reopening plans. The county health department says this means the county will be extending the timeline for the next phase of reopening and pulling back the request for the Board of Supervisors to support a Variance Attestation on June 30.
Officials say Alameda County's case rate per 100,000 people has increased from 63.2 to 71.1 over the past 7 days. Daily hospitalizations were decreasing through June 22, but since then the county has seen a daily increase in hospitalizations.
"We are concerned by the increase in local cases, disproportionate impact on communities of color, local impact of the outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, and the alarming disease trends we see in counties that have opened at a faster rate. This week and next will be critical for assessing the impact of activities authorized to resume in Alameda County on June 19th, and we will continue to closely monitor our data to inform next steps regarding reopening and attestation," the release said.
1 p.m.
More than 1,000 inmates at San Quentin State Prison test positive
As of Monday morning, 1,011 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison in Marin County, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference. That's a huge jump from the numbers reported by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Saturday: 615 inmates and 89 staff members.
He also explained his decision to order eight counties to shut down bars over the weekend. Full story here.
10:30 a.m.
Contra Costa County delays reopening after hospitalizations jump 75%
Contra Costa County is delaying the reopening of bars, gyms, indoor dining, museums and more after COVID-19 hospitalizations rose sharply. The businesses were originally scheduled to reopen on July 1.
The seven-day average of hospitalized patients rose 75% since June 15, the county said in a press release. The number of new cases went up from an average 38 per day to 87 per day.
Kim McCarl with Contra Costa Health Services said, "Today we posted 168 new positive cases which is the biggest increase we've seen since the start of this."
"We are also seeing a shift with more young people testing positive," reads the press release. "In June, 55 percent of people testing positive in Contra Costa were 40 years and younger, compared to 38 percent for that group in April. It's a sign that younger people are playing a major role in driving the increase in new cases and potentially infecting vulnerable individuals."
"Our research hasn't really shown that this rise is specific to people who attended large gatherings, like protests. What we are really finding is that the spread is across the community, said McCarl.
"What is it that this trend is showing you? Where are the majority of cases coming from? Historically marginalized communities are seeing the highest number of positives," said McCarl.
According to CoCo County the majority of cases are among the latino community. Leading this county to open the first testing site in Richmond on Monday.
For now, their plan is to wait and see how delaying the reopening timeline will help release pressure to this counties healthcare system.
"Our health officer has indiciated that he would like to see one week of flat indicators for one week before he makes a decision about what to do next," said McCarl.
9:30 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. to release new reopening timeline
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and officials from the city of San Jose held a joint meeting to discuss COVID-19 and the recent surge in cases. Health officer Dr. Sara Cody said the county is seeing more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases a day, a rate higher than the pandemic's peak in March and April.
Community transmission of the virus is disproportionately occurring in East San Jose and south county, Dr. Cody said, and infecting Latinx communities.
Dr. Cody said she plans to issue a new health order this week that will end the county's sector-by-sector reopening timeline and instead lays out a "framework that people will be able to live within for a long time."
6:15 a.m.
SF public school students to get free smart thermometers
Students at San Francisco Public Schools will be able to pick up free smart thermometers. There are 8,800 devices will be available at the 18 locations where the school district distributes food for families. San Francisco Unified hopes that testing at home, before kids are sent to school, will help slow down the spread of the virus. The thermometers sync up to smart phones to help track temps. If a child or family member has a fever, they are asked by the app to give more information about symptoms. The app advises what they should do next.
June 28, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Governor Newsom orders bars in 7 California counties to close, recommends in 8 others
Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday mandating bars to close in seven counties and recommending closures in eight other counties after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, including Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.
Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare County have been ordered to close their bars immediately, while Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Stanislaus and Ventura County are recommended to close their bars.
Bars in Contra Costa County are planned for reopening on July 1, while no date has been set for Santa Clara County.
9 a.m.
Higher restaurant spending could be linked to an increase in coronavirus cases
A new study by J.P. Morgan looked at how 30 million Chase debit and credit cardholders have spent their money. The company found the level of dine-in restaurant spending from three weeks ago has "some power" in predicting a rise in new cases. The study also found that increased spending in supermarkets meant a slower spread of the virus. That suggests there is more careful social distancing, according to analysts.
June 27, 2020
10 p.m.
SF Zoo and Gardens postpones plans for reopening
The San Francisco Zoo and Gardens is postponing plans for reopening, pushing back a previously planned Monday opening, after the San Francisco Department of Public Health on Friday rescinded approval of "extended phase II" reopening in response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
"Unfortunately, the Zoo appears to be categorized with indoor establishments despite being a primarily outdoor space adjacent to a coastline," according to a statement from the zoo that says the zoo is trying to operate more as an "outdoor museum," and would be allowed to reopen.
Zoo officials said that, prior to the city's shelter in place order, all animal talks or shows were cancelled, indoor spaces were closed, and certain zoo staff members were asked to wear face coverings. With outdoor signs that both educated and informed our visitors, the Zoo began to operate as an outdoor museum.
Despite these accommodations, the zoo has consistently been denied inclusion in the "outdoor museums" or "parks" categories, the zoo's statement said, even though the facility is an accredited botanical garden.
It is uncertain when the zoo will reopen, and that date will depend on further relaxation of the county health order. See interactive map showing status of reopening in every Bay Area county here.
5 p.m.
6 Bay Area counties report increase in COVID-19 cases since Friday
Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, SF, Solano counties report increase in coronavirus cases since Friday. As of Saturday at 3:15 p.m., California reports 206,433 infections and 5,873 deaths, that's 5,972 new cases and 60 more deaths than Friday. See the latest number of infections, deaths in the Bay Area here.
3:40 p.m.
CDCR halts planned transfer of inmates from San Quentin to North Kern State Prison after 2 inmates tests positive for COVID-19
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on their website that the planned transfer of inmates from San Quentin to North Kern State Prison will be halted after 2 inmates scheduled for transfer tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates who tested positive are now in isolation and under medical watch, the CDCR says. Testing for staff at San Quentin has alsso been completed. This comes after COVID-19 infects over 500 inmates at San Quentin.
11 a.m.
Contra Costa County deciding whether to reevaluate reopening timeline
Contra Costa County health officials are evaluating whether the county should continue its current reopening timeline. On Friday they revealed a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. In the last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in this county has increased 42 percent.
Gyms, bars, indoor dining and personal services were set to resume operation July 1.
June 26, 2020
3:55 p.m.
Marin County adjusts June 29 Business Reopening Line-Up
Marin County has delayed its reopening of certain businesses as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the county. They were previously scheduled to reopen on June 29.
Reopenings that have been paused include: Hotels, Motels and Short Term Rentals; Gyms and Fitness studios; and other personal services (body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, electrology services, estheticians, skin care and cosmetology services, non-medical massage services, and nail salons). These industries will be considered for the next round of reopenings, but a tentative date has not been announced.
On June 25, Marin recorded 54 new cases, the highest number in any one day thus far in Marin's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. San Quentin State prison in Marin County has more than 500 infected inmates in the past two weeks.
The businesses and activities allowed to move forward with reopening on June 29 includes: Indoor dining, and hair salons and barbershops. Also coming online are campgrounds and RV parks, picnic and barbecue areas, outdoor vehicle-based gatherings. Guidance for all industries allowed to proceed beginning June 29 is available on the "Guidelines for Reopening."
3 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. to release new health order to allow more activities, businesses to reopen
Santa Clara County's Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody released a statement Friday afternoon saying that the county is getting ready to release a new health order that will allow more activities to resume and certain businesses to reopen with restrictions. However, Dr. Cody did note that "many high-risk activities simply cannot safely resume here or elsewhere anytime soon."
"Our success in this next phase depends on everyone's faithful implementation of social distancing protocols, consistently wearing face coverings, and collectively following new norms of behavior that keep the spread of COVID-19 as low as possible," said Dr. Cody
1:45 p.m.
Contra Costa County re-evaluating reopening plan
Contra Costa County is now re-evaluating whether the county should move forward with its plan to reopen certain parts of the economy including indoor dining and nail salons on July 1 in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
County health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased by 42 percent in the last seven days.
The average number of new cases per day in Contra Costa County stands at 68, a substantial increase from the previous average of 39 new cases per day.
Gyms, bars, indoor dining and personal services were set to resume operation July 1.
12 p.m.
San Francisco reopening delayed
San Francisco is delaying the reopening of some businesses over concerns of COVID-19 case surge. Certain San Francisco businesses like hair salons, barbershops and nail salons were set to reopen Monday under the next phase of the city's reopening. Mayor London Breed announced Friday afternoon that the reopening of some businesses is now being delayed.
"COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We're now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly," the mayor said on Twitter.
Our reopening process is guided by data and science.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 26, 2020
COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We're now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly.
As a result, we're temporarily delaying the re-openings that were scheduled for Monday.
JUST IN: Mayor @LondonBreed says she is concerned about surge in SF. Businesses that were supposed to reopen on Monday will NOT be allowed to. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YgTzP6jDPb— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) June 26, 2020
6:30 a.m.
American Airlines to start booking flights to capacity beginning July 1
American Airlines announced it will start booking flights to capacity beginning July 1. That means starting next week, don't expect those empty middle seats to maintain social distancing. In a statement, American said it will continue to notify customers about packed flights and allow them to move to more open flights when available at no cost. American says travel waivers are also available.
5:45 a.m.
State gives SF approval for next reopening phase
The state has granted San Francisco's request allowing it to move ahead with the next phase of reopening. That means hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors are among those that will be able to welcome back customers starting on Monday.
June 25, 2020
4:15 p.m.
SF Zoo to reopen July 1
The San Francisco Zoo is set to reopen July 1 after closing March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors at the zoo will be required to make an online reservation before their visit and pre-purchase tickets. Visitors over the age of 2 will also be required to wear a face mask, per state guidance. The zoo will also have one-way pathways in certain areas and guests will be asked to social distance.
3:45 p.m.
Vacaville employees test positive for virus
Two employees who work at city hall in Vacaville have tested positive for COVID-19, the city's fire chief said in a statement Thursday afternoon. The employees are not related and did not work in the same department. Neither employees showed symptoms while working and the affected areas at city hall were deep cleaned Thursday morning. The building is now closed for walk-ins and residents must make an appointment if they need to visit city hall. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 449-5100.
1 p.m.
Oakland launches 'Flex Streets' program
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other city officials announced a new program Thursday afternoon that will allow restaurants to use sidewalk and parking space for outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the city's program, click here.
10 a.m.
Santa Cruz County to reopen beaches
Beaches in Santa Cruz County will reopen starting at midnight Thursday night, even as the county's coronavirus continue to rise. See the full story here.
7 a.m.
CVS to open more testing sites in Calif.
CVS Health is planning to increase coronavirus testing sites in California. There will be 35 drive-thrus open tomorrow. That includes locations in San Mateo, San Jose, Tiburon and Pleasanton. The sites use self-swab tests. You do have to register for an appointment in advance at CVS.com.
June 24, 2020
5 p.m.
San Lorenzo Unified to start school year in mid Oct.
The superintendent of the San Lorenzo Unified School District announced that the next 2020-2021 school year will resume in mid to late October with partial distance learning.
In a letter to the school community, Daryl F. Camp said:
"Be assured that our goal is to return to 100% on-campus instruction for all students as soon as it is safe and practical to do so; at this time, we believe that starting with a Phase-In model will provide for the safety of our staff and students while also giving us time to implement training and support to staff, families and students... To be clear; this plan is our starting point. We may receive information over the summer that changes this plan from the governor, state or local agencies that we will need to comply with. The key word while we move through this is FLEXIBILITY. "
12 p.m.
Outside Lands 2020 canceled, 2021 lineup includes Tame Impala, Lizzo
Organizers of the annual Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park announced the 2020 version of the fest has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale Thursday. See the lineup here.
11 a.m.
New COVID-19 cases in California rise 69% in 2 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom says
Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a stunning view of the surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The governor shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.
9 a.m.
3 states tell travelers from states with high COVID-19 rates to isolate upon arrival
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
7:30 a.m.
US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in 2 months
New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. See the latest numbers here.
7 a.m.
US citizens unlikely to be allowed into Europe as borders reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and President Donald Trump's ban on Europeans entering the United States. See the full story here. Here's how travelers at SFO reacted to the news.
5:30 a.m.
15 deaths at nursing home in Concord, report says
At least 15 people have died from COVID-19 at the San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle. That includes 14 patients and a health care worker. The Chronicle also reports 75 people connected to the facility have been infected and 45 infected patients remain at the facility. Statewide, nursing homes account for more than 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
June 23, 2020
2:30 p.m.
In an update to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, health officials in the county shared evidence that community spread of COVID-19 is increasing. Health officer Dr. Sara Cody said the county is seeing some of its highest ever daily case counts. ICU hospitalizations have also showed a "worrisome uptick," she said.
"As we anticipated, we have seen an increase in cases (since reopening began), but recently we've seen a worrisome sign that this increase may be accelerating," said Cody.
She said a disproportionate number of new cases were occurring at zip codes in East San Jose and South Santa Clara County.
Nearly half of new cases are of unknown origin, meaning they're assumed to be cases of spread within the community.
9 a.m.
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driving tests
California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that behind-the-wheel driver's tests will resume this Friday. See the full story here.
5:30 a.m.
Free COVID-19 testing site opens at SAP Center today
You can get a COVID-19 test for free at the SAP Center in San Jose starting today. You won't have to have an appointment or even be showing any symptoms and since it's the home of the Shark's they're throwing in a few extras to get as many people tested as possible.Testing will start a 1 p.m. today and run thru 7 p. m. - those will be the hours through Friday. On Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Free COVID-19 testing available at San Francisco's Bernal Heights this week
A free pop-up test site will open at the Bernal Heights Recreation Center in San Francisco this Wednesday, June 24 until Sunday, June 28. Those living or working in San Francisco can get tested, regardless of symptoms. You can register for testing here.
12 p.m.
Monterey Bay Aquarium to reopen in July
The Monterey Bay Aquarium will reopen next month after closing in March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, aquarium officials announced Monday. The aquarium will reopen to the general public on July 13 after member and donor events starting July 9, and ticket sales will begin online July 1. The aquarium will enforce COVID-19 safety guidelines for all guests, including limiting the number of visitors, face covering requirement, one-way paths through galleries, and more.
11:35 a.m.
231 new coronavirus cases in SF, San Mateo Co.
Health officials say 127 more people have been infected with COVID-19 in San Francisco and 104 more have contracted the virus in San Mateo County.
9:45 a.m.
PGA Championship to take place in August at TPC Harding Park in SF without fans
The 2020 PGA Championship will be held at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park golf course without spectators in August after being postponed earlier this year amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
8:30 a.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations set record as California surpasses 173K cases
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in California reached its highest point since the start of the pandemic, according to state data reviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle. It shows there were 3,574 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in state hospitals on Saturday, toppling the previous high set April 29 of 3,497 cases. The spike in cases is possibly due to an increase in testing. The public health department says California now has more than 173,000 confirmed cases and nearly 5,500 coronavirus-related deaths.
5 a.m.
Virus cases surge in US, India, but slow in China, Korea
Infections slowed in China and South Korea, but globally the number of new virus cases has soared in recent days. In Brazil, Iraq, India and the United States, hospitals are scrambling to cope.
June 21, 2020
7:10 p.m.
Drive-thru testing available in St. Helena
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available to people who live or work in St. Helena. Those wishing to be tested must have symptoms or have had contact with a confirmed positive case, officials announced.
2 p.m.
Cases increase in Santa Clara Co.
Santa Clara County reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the region's total to 3,547. A total of 152 people have died in the county to date.
8 a.m.
A new testing site outside SAP Center in downtown San Jose opens Tuesday. The San Jose Sharks mascot SJ Sharkie will join city officials Monday to show the new site. It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You do not need an appointment, but health insurance or a doctor's note is needed to be tested.
June 20, 2020
6 p.m.
2 pop-up testing sites open in Santa Clara County next week
(BCN)- Santa Clara County will open a pair of pop-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites in the cities of Santa Clara and San Jose next week, allowing residents to be tested for free, county officials said. Testing will be available from June 23 to June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Andrew Hill High School in San Jose and Santa Clara's Northside Branch Library. Residents can get a nose swab test at either location for free and without an appointment.
Testing at Andrew Hill High School, located 3200 Senter Road, will take place in the school's cafeteria. The Northside Branch Library is located at 695 Moreland Way.
A full map of the county's testing sites can be found in several languages here.
8 a.m.
The San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore reopens with some new changes. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the mall. Staff is cleaning and disinfecting all day in common areas like play areas, charging stations, and restrooms.
June 19, 2020
6:30 a.m.
Alameda is catching up to the other Bay Area counties, opening up outdoor dining and all retail today. Some religious and cultural services will be allowed under the new health order.
June 18, 2020
8:00 p.m.
Sonoma and Napa counties both announced they are allowing several more businesses to reopen Friday, June 18. In Sonoma County, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, campgrounds, museums and mini golf can all resume operations, with proper safety protocols in place. Napa County says gyms, fitness studios, movie theaters, and personal care services may open. Those personal services include nail salons, cosmetology, estheticians, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, etc. Guidance for these industries is posted here.
12:15 p.m.
California issues statewide order to wear face coverings in high-risk settings
Health officials issued a statewide order that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Get the full story here.
12 p.m.
UC Berkeley unveils plan for fall semester amid coronavirus
Students returning to the University of California, Berkeley in the fall will find a combination of online and in-person classes, which campus officials said Thursday creates a sensible balance during the coronavirus pandemic.
5:30 a.m.
Pier 39 reopens in San Francisco
San Francisco's Pier 39 will reopen to the public today. The pier now has an entry gate and will limit the amount of people allowed to visit. Face masks will be required for anyone 13 years and older. Hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the pier and social distancing stickers have been placed on popular spots of the pier. Handrails and benches will be cleaned multiple times a day. Restaurants will have more outdoor dining areas.
June 17, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Santa Clara County says it has no reopening date for hair salons, nail salons and gyms
The first county to see significant community spread of COVID-19, Santa Clara, has held back from much of the state's allowed business reopening. Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, indoor restaurants and schools are all still not allowed to open their doors.
7 a.m.
Solano County to lift more restrictions
Nail salons, massage spas, facials, tattoo parlors and cosmetology facilities can resume on Friday in Solano County. The county is also allowing professional sports games to resume immediately, but with no live audiences.
June 16, 2020
9 p.m.
SF to ask Newsom to allow businesses to reopen sooner
San Francisco is going to ask Governor Gavin Newsom to allow businesses to reopen sooner. The board of supervisors unanimously passed the proposal Tuesday night to seek a variance from the state. If granted San Francisco could open restaurants, bars and hair salons ahead of the state's current timeline. San Francisco is one of six counties in California that needs permission from the state due to not having local control.
"It allows us to set a timeline of reopening that is connected to what we're seeing in San Francisco as opposed to just having to follow whatever the state tells us," said Supervisor Matt Haney.
6 p.m.
Solano Co. allows personal care services to reopen on Friday
Solano County is allowing nail salons, tattoo shops and other personal care services to reopen with modifications as early as Friday. "The personal care service industry includes touching a client's face or skin in most instances, and therefore we need to take the necessary precautions," says Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Public Health Officer. "We encourage businesses to start developing their reopening plans right away, giving them time to prepare their employees, facilities and workstations for customers, helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease in Solano County." Personal care services include facials, electrolysis, waxing, skin care, cosmetology, electrology, nail salons, massage therapy and body art professionals, including tattoo parlors and piercing shops.
Professional sports without a live audience is allowed to resume immediately, officials announced Tuesday.
5 a.m.
New testing sites opening in Santa Clara County
A few new, countywide coronavirus testing sites are opening in Santa Clara County. They will be at the Los Altos Youth Center, Creekside Park in Cupertino, and Palo Alto City Hall. No appointment is necessary, tests are free and provided regardless of where you live. This is all part of the Santa Clara County's effort to dramatically increase testing to better combat this virus. Each site is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The Palo Alto site is also open Friday.
June 15, 2020
12:30 p.m.
COVID-19 death toll reaches more than 500 in Bay Area
The Bay Area has 17,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has reached 501.
11:30 a.m.
2021 Oscars postponed amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, disruption to film industry
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic's effects on the movie industry. Get the full story here.
5 a.m.
In-store retail allowed to reopen in SF starting today
In-store retail is allowed to reopen in San Francisco starting today. Westfield San Francisco Centre on Fifth and Market Street is welcoming back customers. The Chronicle reports Stonestown Galleria will also reopen today. Masks will be required at all times. Westfield will monitor and limit the number of guests... and have crews clean more frequently. Shoppers will have access to hand sanitizer and handwashing stations.
Some additional outdoor activities may resume, including small outdoor gatherings with 12 people or fewer. The activities and businesses allowed to resume today as part of San Francisco's Reopening Phase 2B are:
- Indoor retail with 50% capacity limits (enclosed malls with approved plan)
- All curbside retail with direct street access with no limit on the number of on-site personnel, subject to social distancing, and with direct street access (enclosed malls with approved plan)
- All manufacturing, warehouse and logistics with no limit on the number of on-site personnel, subject to social distancing
- Non-emergency medical appointments
- All private indoor household services like cooks and house cleaners
- Outdoor fitness classes (up to 12 people) with social distancing
- Professional sports games, tournaments and other entertainment for broadcast with no in-person spectators. Events with more than 12 people must have an approved plan.
- Religious gatherings and ceremonies, outdoors only (up to 12 people), with face coverings and social distancing
- Other small gatherings, outdoors only (up to 12 people), with face coverings and social distancing
- Some offices. Anyone who can telework must continue to do so, but individuals necessary for operations who cannot work remotely may come into the office as long as certain safety rules are followed. These include wearing a face covering and limiting the number of people who can be in the office at one time.
- Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12.
- Outdoor dining including restaurants and bars serving meals with a limit of six customers per table unless all are members of the same household (effective June 12)
- Dog walking of multiple dogs
June 14, 2020
9:30 p.m.
Marin County reports increase in COVID-19 cases
Marin County reports an additional 17 cases, totaling to 714 infections in the county Sunday evening.
2 p.m.
Santa Clara County reports new cases
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County increased to 3,197 Sunday afternoon with 43 new cases, according to health officials. Two more people have died of the virus in the county, bringing the total number of deaths to 151.
Update: We have 43 new #COVID19 cases in Santa Clara County, now totaling 3,197. We are sorry to announce 2 additional deaths from #COVID19, bringing the total to 151. We express our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Data dashboard: https://t.co/hYgA61kdQD pic.twitter.com/C9Ad7ICVvm— cschealthsystem (@cschealthsystem) June 14, 2020
12 p.m.
COVID-19 cases rise in Greater Bay Area
Alameda, Santa Cruz and San Francisco counties all reported increases in cases of coronavirus Sunday morning. Alameda County now has 4,217 cases, San Francisco County has 2,928 cases and Santa Cruz County has 257 cases. There are more than 17,000 total cases in the Bay Area.
Gyms closing amid pandemic
Several 24 Hour Fitness locations are closing in the Bay Area in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the San Ramon-based company, locations in Alamo, San Francisco, Berkeley, San Jose, Fremont. Milpitas, Fremont and Walnut Creek are closing permanently.
11 a.m.
City of Berkeley prepared to reopen more businesses on Friday
The Berkeley health officer is prepared to allow indoor and outdoor retail, religious services, outdoor resturant dining, outdoor museums, and outdoor fitness classes to open by Friday, June 19, if cases and hospitalization figures stay stable. Berkeley, which has its own health department, is following Alameda County's steps in reopening more businesses on Friday.
June 13, 2020
9:30 p.m.
Marin, Sonoma counties report increase in COVID-19 cases
Marin County reports 21 new cases, totaling to 697 infections county-wide. Sonoma County reports 30 additional cases Sunday, totaling to 752 cases.
4 p.m.
Contra Costa County has 44 new cases
Contra Costa County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, while San Francisco has 29 additional cases. San Mateo County is up 20, and Napa has 15 new cases. You can track the latest numbers here.
11 a.m.
Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark will reopen next week
Bay City News reports the Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark will reopen next week after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Friday. The two facilities have been closed since San Mateo County and five other Bay Area counties implemented a shelter-in-place order due to the pandemic in mid-March. Both are expected to reopen on Wednesday, June 17, according to the city. City officials warned that the two facilities could be closed again if residents don't follow health and safety requirements like wearing face coverings and maintaining at least six feet of distance. The pier will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily while the skatepark will be open from 9 a.m. to sunset Monday through Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.
10 a.m.
Westfield San Francisco Centre to open Monday
The Westfield San Francisco Centre, the shopping mall in Union Square, is set to reopen Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues nationwide. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The shopping center will also have extra safety protocols in place to ensure the health of shoppers. Customers will be required to wear masks at all times, according to the company.
June 12, 2020
4 p.m.
COVID-19 at construction sites
Ten people at a construction site in Mountain View have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 30 others have been potentially exposed, according to health officials in Santa Clara County. The construction site is now closed due to the outbreak. Officials say COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at a total of four construction sites in Santa Clara County, with the largest one in Mountain View. Construction was allowed to resume in the county on May 4.
11:00 a.m.
6 new deaths, 81 more COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Six more deaths 39 more cases have been reported in San Mateo County today. San Francisco is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases. More Bay Area counties are expected to report totals later this morning.
Restaurants reopen for outdoor dining in SF
San Francisco restaurants opened their patios Friday for the first time in three months. The city is now allowing outdoor service.
10:15 a.m.
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to coronavirus
Global poverty is set to rise above 1 billion people once again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the income of the world's poorest by $500 million a day, according to new research published Friday.
6:30 a.m.
Restaurants, gyms and more reopening in parts of Bay Area
The Bay Area is taking another big step into reopening today. Restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels are opening for the first time in almost three months, but not everywhere yet. In Sonoma County, this will be the first weekend wineries can reopen their tasting rooms. In San Francisco, restaurants will be able to open for outdoor dining. In Marin County, indoor retail sales will be allowed to begin today. House cleaning services can also start back up. Santa Cruz County is allowing gyms, hotels, movie theaters, family entertainment centers and more to reopen today.
June 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
50 new COVID-19 cases in SF, San Mateo Co.
County healh officials are reporting 31 new coronavirus cases in San Mateo County and 19 new cases in San Francisco. More Bay Area counties are expected to give out totals later today.
7:30 a.m.
DMV reopening all field offices today
All DMV field offices that have been closed because of the pandemic are back open today. The state closed all 169 offices in late March. It's been opening them in stages since early May. You'll need to make an appointment before going. The first customers allowed in today are people who've already reserved a time. Behind-the-wheel driving tests still aren't available because of physical distancing rules. Customers visiting field offices are being asked to wear face masks.
June 10, 2020
5:25 p.m.
Sonoma Co. allows tasting rooms for wineries, breweries to open June 12
Sonoma County is allowing tasting rooms for wineries and breweries to operate without serving food beginning on Friday. The tasting rooms must follow state and county guidelines which can be found here.
2 p.m.
Santa Clara County orders hospitals to expand COVID-19 testing
Santa Clara County is ordering hospitals and large healthcare providers to expand COVID-19 testing, saying the brunt of the testing done so far has been done by the county and pop-up private testing sites.
11 a.m.
Restaurants spring into action after surprise announcement in San Francisco
Restaurant owners and managers across San Francisco are busy trying to get ready for customers this Friday after the mayor made a surprise announcement that they can then reopen for outdoor seated service. The original plan was to allow outdoor seating on Monday.
8 a.m.
MLS to resume season with tournament in Florida
Major League Soccer announced that its season will resume starting July 8 with a tournament in Florida. The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World
6 a.m.
Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord to reopen Thursday
Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord is set to reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Changes inside the mall include fewer sitting areas and chairs in the food courts, no trays in the food court, and signs encouraging social distancing. Some stores will remain closed. Contra Costa County's amended public health order last week allowed malls to reopen after the county approved their prevention plan.
June 9, 2020
5 p.m.
BART employee tests positive for COVID-19
BART announced Tuesday afternoon that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say that employee did spend time in stations and on trains throughout the system, however, according to BART's contact tracing they never had close contact with the public. The last day the employee worked was on Sunday. BART did not release what stations this employee traveled through or worked. Officials say this is the first time a front-line worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and that all employees that have come into contact with this person are quarantining.
3 p.m.
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic transmission
The World Health Organization scrambled to explain seemingly contradictory comments it has made in recent days about if people who don't feel sick can spread the coronavirus, and if so, should we all be wearing masks to stop it.
12 p.m.
DMV to reopen all CA field offices Thursday
After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open all 169 of its field offices on Thursday, June 11, officials announced.
11:45 a.m.
Solano County allowing several businesses to reopen
Solano County is skipping ahead of the state and is allowing these businesses to re-open as long as they meet the state's requirements: Gyms and fitness centers, wineries, bars and breweries, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and hotels.
10 a.m.
SF moves up restaurant reopening date
Mayor London Breed announced restaurants would be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining a few days sooner than we thought. Outdoor restaurant service will start back up on Friday, June 12 in San Francisco. (It was previously slated for June 15.)
Breed encourages restaurants to apply for the city's Shared Spaces Program, which allows restaurants to use parts of sidewalks, streets, parking spaces or plazas to set up tables for outdoor dining.
See the rest of San Francisco's reopening timeline here.
7 a.m.
Several Tesla employees tested positive for COVID-19 after Fremont plant reopened, report says
Just days after Tesla reopened its Fremont plant, several employees reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Get the full story here.
June 8, 2020
4 pm.
Yosemite National Park reopening to more guests with new reservation system
Some parts of Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors with existing permits on Friday, June 5.
12 p.m.
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen California schools
Department of Education leaders revealed guidelines for California schools to reopen Monday in a press conference hosted by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. The 62 pages of guidelines detail suggestions for districts to implement physical distancing and heightened disinfecting procedures.
11 a.m.
Contra Costa County reveals plan to reopen bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more by July 1
One Bay Area county is moving full speed ahead into Phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Contra Costa County revealed its timeline for reopening bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more businesses by July 1.
10:30 a.m.
MLB offers 76-game coronavirus-delayed season, up to 75% of salaries: Source
Major League Baseball teams made a new offer to start the coronavirus-delayed season, proposing they guarantee 50% of players' prorated salaries over a 76-game regular season and increase the money to 75% if the postseason is completed, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
June 6, 2020
Seven Bay Area counties report more than a dozen new cases
Alameda County has the highest increase with 80 new cases. Contra Costa County reports 56 new cases, San Mateo County is up 31, and Santa Clara County has additional 28 cases. You can track the latest numbers here.
June 5, 2020
San Francisco and Alameda counties have modified stay-at-home orders allowing social gatherings. To learn more, click here.
June 4, 2020
3:15 p,m.
San Mateo Co. to allow outdoor dining, charter boat operations with restrictions
San Mateo County modified its shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon by allowing outdoor dining and charter boat operations to resume with safety measures to ensure social distancing. The county has also updated it's guidelines for funerals. The new order also permits indoor funerals with up to 10 individuals present. Outdoor funerals are limited to 25 or fewer. To read the updated health order click here.
May 29, 2020
2:00 p,m.
Marin County allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on Monday, June 1.
Marin County announced it has given the green light to have additional businesses reopen on June 1 during the state's shelter-in-place order if guidelines are met. Outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining, and curbside library services are among the businesses that can reopen on Monday. They join child care, summer sports camps, pet grooming, golf and tennis facilities, and outdoor fitness-related rentals allowed to reopen on June 1. Businesses are required to make safety modifications, and complete a Site-Specific Protection Plan on how it will keep customers and employees safe before it reopens.
Access to Marin's parks and beaches will also be allowed beginning June 1.
1:20 p,m.
San Mateo Co. to allow churches, retail to open with restrictions starting June 1
San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow issued a revised health order on Friday that allows churches, summer camps, and retail stores to reopen with restrictions starting June 1. The order also allows beach access to return to normal but visitors are required to adhere to social distancing and face-covering guidelines. To read the full order click here or read the statement below.
1 p,m.
Calistoga Community Pool to open June 1, reservations required
The Calistoga Community Pool will be opening on Monday, June 1. Officials say the current schedule will run from June 1-14 and is subject to change. During this time, reservations are required for all programs.
Here are the steps to reserving a spot:
- Log into your PefectMind Account
- Click "Online Booking"
- Select "Pool Reservation" and select either water aerobics or lap swim.
- Find the date and time you would like to register for and select "Book Now"
- Note-registration opens one week before the start date and time
- Select "Book Now"
- Select the attendee participating in the event and click "Next"
- Type your name into the agreement and click "Next"
- If you are a resident, PerfectMind should automatically select the "Resident Fee" of $0.
- If you are non-resident, PerfectMind should automatically detect the Non-Resident "Adult Fee" or "Senior Fee". Click "Next". If the fees are not correct, call (707-942-2838) or email (recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us).
- Proceed to checkout
1 p.m.
Gov. Newsom shares story of talking to kids about George Floyd's death
Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference that he was struggling to explain the tragedy to his children, who saw the viral video of Floyd's death on social media. Watch his full story here.
12:30 p.m.
Oakland Police Dept. says it stands behind protesters, will not allow violence
The Oakland Police Department said that it understand the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis. Here's more on the interim chief's statement on planned protests for today and over the weekend.
12 p,m.
Trumps says US cutting ties with WHO
President Donald Trump announced that the United States is cutting ties with the World Health Organization.
7 a.m.
CVS to open 91 testing sites in Calif. today
Starting today, 91 CVS drive thru pharmacies in California will begin conducting coronavirus tests. The testing sites in the Bay Area include Fremont, Hayward, San Leandro, Oakland, San Francisco, Antioch, Pinole and Vallejo. CVS says its goal is to process 1.5 million tests a week nationwide at no cost to patients.
5 a.m.
Marin County to announce changes to stay at home order
Today, Marin County is expected to announce more changes to its stay at home order. A county spokesperson says three more things will be given the okay to reopen. Already Marin County has announced that summer and sports camps, child care facilities, pet grooming, golf and tennis facilities, and outdoor fitness-related rentals can reopen on June 1. All businesses will be required to make safety modifications.
May 28, 2020
8 p.m.
Sonoma Co. Sheriff to no longer enforce public health order
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced Thursday night that he can no longer "in good conscience" continue to enforce the county's public health order. The sheriff says starting June 1 he is directing all Sheriff's Office staff to discontinue the enforcement of that order and reports of violations will be handle on a case by case basis.
5 p.m.
Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival and 4th of July Parade Canceled
The 2020 Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival and 4th of July Parade have been canceled, officials announced on Thursday.
The Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival was scheduled for October 17-18, and the Ol' Fashioned Fourth of July Parade was going to take place on July 4.
The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee Board of Directors canceled the events due to the ongoing developments and uncertainty resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"This is absolutely heartbreaking, far beyond words, for our festival committee," said Cameron Palmer, Chairman of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee. "We know fully well the Pumpkin Festival's critical importance as a fund-raiser for more than 30 participating non-profit groups from the community - that is the essence of the festival. The festival is also a premier showcase event for independent artists, musicians and corporate partners and a major economic boost for the entire coastside so it's a big blow to those fronts as well."
"Beyond that, the Pumpkin Festival and 4th of July Parade have been shining lights for decades, bringing people together joyfully and contributing greatly to our sense of place and our sense of community, said Palmer. It's deeply, deeply saddening having to cancel them."
However, officials said it is still planning to hold the 2020 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on October 12 in Half Moon Bay. The committee says it will be working closely with city and county officials on the measures that will need to be put in place in order to hold the weigh-off.
You can see other canceled and postponed Bay Area events by clicking here.
1 p.m.
Mayor Breed reveals how, when San Francisco will reopen restaurants, stores and more in June, extends shelter-in-place
San Francisco Mayor London Breed revealed her plan to reopen much of the city's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic starting in June. Also, the shelter-in-place in the city has been extended indefinitely and San Franciscans will be required to wear a face covering anytime they are outside their residence and within 30 feet of other people.
10:30 a.m.
Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
There are 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area since yesterday. So far the largest gains have been in Alameda County and San Mateo County.
6:30 a.m.
Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
A free, walk-thru coronavirus testing site is reopening in San Francisco. The pop-up testing site is located at the Tenderloin Recreation Center at Ellis near Hyde Street. Organizers are working with Verily, the Alphabet owned health enterprise. You need a Gmail account to register or you can go to Glide Memorial if you need help registering. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open every day through Monday.
5 a.m.
2.1 million more Americans file jobless claims
Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.
May 27, 2020
3 p.m.
US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
The U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. Get the full story here.
1 p.m.
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
As more of the Bay Area's economy reopens, more people are going to head back to work. BART says it has a plan to accommodate the anticipated surge in riders - and it's a long one. See the transit agency's 15-point plan here.
11:30 a.m.
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Santa Clara Co.'s Dr. Cody says
Santa Clara County's top public health official says she understands the economic and other frustrations residents are feeling throughout the prolonged shelter-in-place orders, but urges caution as the state reopens.
11 a.m.
Gov. Newsom says guidelines for reopening CA gyms coming soon
Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a virtual roundtable discussion with fitness industry leaders that he hopes that within "a week or so," the state can release guidelines for reopening gyms.
9:30 a .m.
California State Superintendent seeks $500 million help to close the digital divide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says it's time for California companies to step up for California's school kids. During a virtual news conference this morning, Thurmond called on companies to help the state come up with $500 million to help close the digital divide at this time of distance learning.
6:30 a.m.
Newsom expected to release more info on reopening child care centers
Governor Newsom is expected to release more information today on reopening child care centers and summer camps. It's a day after allowing the state to enter into Phase 3. But most of the Bay Area is holding back.
May 26, 2020
12 p.m.
California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces
Hair salons and barbershops are now able to reopen their doors in most of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference. Get the full story here.
11 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. court reopen amid pandemic
Courts are back open in Contra Costa County. Among other things, that will mean jurors will have to wear a mask. Here's what else will be different.
6:30 a.m.
WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over, dampens hopes
As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still in the very middle of the outbreak, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.
May 25, 2020
3 p.m.
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
The World Health Organization said that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine - the malaria drug U.S. President Trump said he is taking - from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.
12 p.m.
Black religious leaders call for delay in reopening Bay Area churches
A group of black religious leaders plans to call for a delay in reopening churches in San Francisco. They want to continue virtual worship services until they can guarantee their congregations will be safe from coronavirus. The San Francisco Interfaith Council is organizing a rally at City Hall at noon. The group also plans to call for more medical and educational services to help black people who are disproportionately affected by the virus.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California counties can begin allowing in-store retail shopping, if it's permitted per county health rules. Get the full story here.
11:00 a.m.
New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship
The state of California released new guidelines Monday to allow for the reopening of churches and other places of worship for in-person services. Get details here.
7:45 a.m.
Antioch to hold social distance drive-by to honor fallen service members
There will be a socially distanced drive-by tribute to fallen service members in Antioch. It begins at 11 this morning at the Antioch Marina with stops at the Veteran's Memorial, the county fairgrounds and Oak View Cemetery.
6 a.m.
Flyovers to honor Bay Area health care workers today
The California Air National Guard will perform two flyovers between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to honor Bay Area healthcare workers.
May 24, 2020
8:30 a.m.
It's back to business in wine country. Wineries, breweries and restaurants in Sonoma County are opening back up to outdoor crowds in time for the holiday weekend. Sonoma, Napa and Solano Counties were recently approved by the Department of Health for the revised shelter-in-place order. Only outdoor dining is allowed and only one household per table. Both Kendall Jackson Winery and La Crema are two of the places reopening today. La Crema is bringing back its walking vineyard tour. Kendall Jackson is offering a four course meal with wine pairings. Sonoma County's COVID-19 cases have remained consistently low as reasoning for the eased restrictions.
May 23, 2020
4:30p.m.
Alameda and San Mateo Counties each reporting at least 50 or more COVID-19 cases since Friday. San Francisco is up 30 new cases. Contra Costa County is reporting 37 additional cases. You can track the latest numbers here.
May 22, 2020
7:30p.m.
Hertz files for bankruptcy protection
The Associated Press is reporting car rental company, Hertz, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company has been unable to withstand the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Florida-based company's lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing. By the end of March, Hertz had $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash. And back in mid-March, the company lost all revenue when travel nearly shut down due to the novel coronavirus. Hertz also has been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth CEO in six years on May 18.
4:15 p.m.
San Francisco and Alameda counties each report more than 100 new COVID-19 cases. Alameda County, which surpassed Santa Clara County with the most COVID-19 cases has 2,708 up from 2, 561 Friday morning. San Francisco has 2,320 cases up from 2,198. Santa Clara County has 2,492 confirmed cases. You can see the latest numbers here.
2:15 p.m.
Sonoma Co. becomes third Bay Area county to move into Phase 2.5 of reopening
Sonoma County is now allowed to move even further into the Phase 2 reopening after going through an attestation process. What does that mean for this new phase? More details here.
1:45 p.m.
Summer camps to reopen in San Francisco
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that summer camps and programs will begin June 15, but with new health guidelines and smaller groups of children because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Camps will be a minimum of three weeks long and have "pods" of 12 kids.
There will be more than 200 camps available to kids this summer and camp operators will be required to certify that they are following the health guidelines.
State guidelines for churches coming soon, Newsom says
After a few days off from briefing the press, Gov. Gavin Newsom returned to the podium Friday for an update on the coronavirus in California at noon. Speaking at a veterans home in Yountville, Newsom said guidelines were on the way for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume modified in-person services. He said those guidelines would be released by Monday, if not earlier.
6:15 a.m.
Solano Co. enters next stage of Phase 2 reopening
Solano County has become the second county in the Bay Area to move even further into Phase 2 of reopening. Dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and swap meets can all open with social distancing requirements. The county got the go ahead from the state on Wednesday.
5:30 a.m.
Santa Clara County enters Phase 2 of reopening
Today, Santa Clara County is join the rest of the Bay Area in Phase 2 of the state's plan to reopen some businesses. It will allow curbside pickup, manufacturing and logistics work to resume. Today is also the first day residents will be required to wear a face covering when at any business and on public transit.
May 21, 2020
1 p.m.
Santa Clara County looking for volunteers for COVID-19 contact tracing
Santa Clara County health officials are looking to create a volunteer workforce of 1,000 people to help with COVID-19 contact tracing. A county health officer announced the contact tracing program Thursday afternoon during a press briefing. The volunteers would work remotely and go through online training before being a part of the program. The volunteers would help make sure COVID-19 patients have the resources they need and work on tracing who they've come in contact with.
11 a.m.
CDC releases school reopening guidelines
As communities throughout the United States start to open schools again, the CDC put out new considerations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to guide their safe reopening.
6:45 a.m.
SJPD chief to give update on face mask requirements
San Jose's police chief will be talking about the future of enforcing face mask requirements. The city wants to make current guidelines even stricter.
5:45 a.m.
Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
Solano County became the Bay Area's second county to receive permission from the state to move further into Stage 2 of reopening. The report says schools "will open later in summer or fall once guidance is developed." Dine-in restaurants , shopping malls, and swap meets can all open immediately with social distancing modifications.
