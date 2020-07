Coronavirus live updates: San Mateo County allows in-person visits to long-term care homes starting today

July 16, 2020

July 15, 2020

July 14, 2020

July 13, 2020

July 12, 2020

July 11, 2020

Update: We have 126 new #COVID19 cases in Santa Clara County, now totaling 5,983. There are no additional deaths from #COVID19 for this reporting period, keeping the total at 166. Data dashboard: https://t.co/hYgA61kdQD pic.twitter.com/TlL41AqAYH — cschealthsystem (@cschealthsystem) July 11, 2020

July 10, 2020

On Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 7:30am and continuing until 11pm traffic will be impacted

July 9, 2020

July 8, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued in the Bay Area, along with a similar order statewide.The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page . (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)Starting today, San Mateo County will allow in-person visits to long-term care homes. Each facility has to apply for permission. They have to verify they have enough PPE on hand and adequate access to coronavirus testing. Under the guidelines, friends and family can do socially-distanced and masked outdoor visits. The virus has hit care facilities especially hard. Many have been closed to visitors since March.Marin County Public Health is recommending schools delay the full return of in-classroom learning. Instead, the county wants schools to take an approach that includes distance learning and small in-person groups. The phased-in approach is in response to surges in COVID-19 cases regionally and in Marin County, including an increase in cases among youth and young adults.Another inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died of what is believed to be complications from coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday afternoon. This is the 11th inmate die since the pandemic began. There are more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the prison. The most recent inmate to die of COVID-19 complications was identified as Jeffrey J. Hawkins, 64. He was imprisoned in 1990 for murder and attempted murder out of Sacramento County.California has recorded 11,126 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a 3.3% increase and a single-day record. Another 140 people died as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 7,227.The last time the state saw new cases in the 11,000 range, it was due to a backlog of reporting over the Fourth of July holiday. Not sure what's happening with COVID-19 testing in California? We've got everything you need to know here San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow has issued a new order which allows limited outdoor visits and necessary indoor visits at long-term care facilities. The order enables facilities to allow outdoor visits, with safety measures in place, by family members, friends and those making legal decisions on behalf of residents or nursing homes and other care facilities. The directive also allows for indoor visitation, for urgent health, legal, or other issues, including end of life.Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax is giving an update on the COVID-19 data driving reopening decisions in San Francisco. Colfax said the city's plans for further reopening has been put on pause due to an escalating curve. Spending time with people from other households and not wearing face coverings have been contributing to the rollbacks, Colfax explained. As of Wednesday Morning, San Francisco health officials reported 4696 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths, and 92 hospitalizations. Colfax reccommends to continue minimizing small gatherings as much as possible, wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.Alameda County was just given the OK to resume operations at the Oakland Zoo and reopen outdoor dining. The zoo says it will reopen to the general public starting July 29 with member preview days on July 27 and 28. More details here Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.Napa County is cracking down on COVID violators -- anyone breaking health laws now faces citations and fines. People who hold gatherings or walk outside without a face covering risk fines of $25 to $500. Businesses could pay up to $5,000 for failing to enforce mask and social distancing rules. A surge in coronavirus cases in the county has put it back on the state's watch list.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, held a press conference to give an update on the state's coronavirus surge. At the end of March and early April, the state was conducting about 2,000 tests a day. In July, we're averaging 105,000 tests daily, he said. Get the full story here CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield gave an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Redfield discussed school re-openings saying "the greater risk is to keep schools closed." He said the CDC will release guidelines for schools to safely reopen, but those decisions will be done at a local level. The CDC director said they have made significant progress in increasing testing with the goal of at least 1 million tests in the coming weeks.A top Florida doctor says the state's rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases is turning Miami into the "epicenter of the pandemic." That assessment came as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed, but also a high percentage of those returning positive.Health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases and 12 more deaths in the Bay Area in the past 24 hours. Statewide there are more than 329,000 cases of coronavirus. That number that has gone up 50 % in the past two weeks.Santa Clara County was added to the state's watch list on Sunday, July 12. The county, which just started reopening gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors Monday morning, will be forced to almost immediately roll all of that back. The county is planning to close all those sectors on Wednesday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. to comply with the governor's orders that any county on the list for three days must reverse reopening.Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge. Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed. All counties also have to close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.Bay Area health officials say there are 170 new coronavirus cases in the Bay Area since yesterday. Check here for the latest totals in the region.San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax shared a bleak look at the current state of coronavirus in San Francisco. Right now, researchers believe that for every one person infected with COVID-19 in San Francisco, he or she spreads it to 1.25 people on average. That may not seem like a lot, but that rate of infection has the potential to land San Francisco in a scenario like New York saw in March and April. See the full story here The San Francisco Zoo will reopen to the general public on Wednesday. Today and tomorrow it will be reserved for zoo members only. Reservations will be required. There are several other safety measures in place: guests must wear face coverings, sanitation stations will be found throughout the park, indoor exhibits, playground and ride attractions will remain closed.The state is ordering new restrictions for Sonoma County. It's now on the state's watch list after a surge of new cases. Starting today, restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms can not operate indoors. The county health order also includes movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms. Bars, clubs, breweries and brewpubs must close whether they operate indoors or outdoors. The order will remain in effect through at least August 2.On Sunday, the state added Alameda County to its monitoring list after recent increase in cases within the past few weeks. See which counties where COVID-19 is getting worse in California here. Two more inmates have died of coronavirus at San Quentin prison in Marin, bringing the total number of deaths to nine.More than 1,400 inmates have been infected, along with 205 staff members.Contra Costa County is implementing new rules to go in effect on Monday. Indoor worship services are no longer allowed, and people must wear masks during outdoor dining or "social bubble" gatherings.Indoor dining, indoor wine tasting and movie theaters will no longer be able to operate in Sonoma County beginning Monday due to a new health order issued by the state Sunday afternoon. The new order was issued because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. Indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, bars, clubs, breweries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms will no longer be allowed.This takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Sonoma County residents and visitors will still be able to dine outside and order takeout.Wineries and tasting rooms can still operate outside, even if they don't serve food. This order will remain in place until at least Aug. 2, according to the county.Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County is now on a state monitoring list, the county announced Sunday afternoon. If the county stays on the list for three consecutive days, it will be subjected to "state-imposed restrictions." Alameda County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area. This announcement comes just two days after the county shut down outdoor dining.About 8 percent of COVID-19 tests given in Contra Costa County in the last week have come back positive, officials announced Saturday afternoon. Because of the rise in cases, the county is tightening its face mask requirement and limiting worship services. Beginning Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., the county is prohibiting indoor worship services. County residents must also wear masks while dining outdoors, except when eating or drinking. The county is also asking that residents gathering with extended family wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.There are now a total of 5,983 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The county announced 126 new cases Saturday afternoon. A total of 166 people have died of COVID-19 in the county.Officials say they learned Friday the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County. While Alameda County's Health Officer Order allowed for outdoor dining, under this stricter state guidance, all restaurants, wineries, and bars in Alameda County may only be open for drive-through or pick-up/delivery options. Updated state guidance for restaurants providing takeout, drive-through, and delivery is availableThe City of Oakland said Lake Merritt has become very crowded recently, and is asking people to consider alternate areas when outdoors for fresh air and exercise.Their recommendations:Visit a nearby parkOfficials say Lake Merritt became unsafe due to overcrowding which could accelerate the spread of COVID-19, and traffic and parking congestion have become a danger- preventing emergency access and response.Closed in the southbound direction from MacArthur to Hanover.Center lane closed.Northbound will remain open.No parking will be permitted on the southbound side.-access will be restricted to residents living on the cul-de-sac or people accessing the church.-closed in both directions-closed.-no parking will be permitted on the Lake side of from Perkins to Grand.Parking restrictions will be enforced on both Saturday and Sunday-no parking on the Lake side of any street abutting Lake Merritt will be allowed, including Lakeside Drive, Grand Avenue, and 12th Street.These closures and restrictions will improve traffic safety and allow for greater access for bicyclists and pedestrians around this narrow section of Lake Merritt. They will also allow for emergency vehicle access when needed.The San Francisco Zoo will be allowed to start reopening on July 13, city officials and Mayor Breed said on Friday . However, safety measures will be put in place.San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to a host a virtual town hall with business owners in the city's Castro District at 12:30 p.m. Friday.West Contra Costa Unified School District will hold a virtual town hall today so parents can weigh in on its reopening plan. The district released a framework for the new school year, which starts August 17. The plan is to keep students doing distance learning a home, and phasing in bringing students back when it's safe. Although some high-need students may be on campus on August 17, the district says there are still more details to work out Napa County is rolling back reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. The county is back on the state's "watch list" because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.A group of advocates will come together at San Quentin today to demand the governor take action to fight the COVID-19 crisis at the priso n. In a month, the cases went from zero to more than 1,300, and six men have died.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California saw a total of 11,694 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which includes a backlog of cases from Los Angeles County. UC Berkeley announced 47 new cases among students in the span of just one week and recent parties are to blame. Plans for the fall semester could change based on the increase in cases.Health officials from San Francisco's Emergency Operations Center give an update on COVID-19 in the city. Dr. Jeanne Lee, Dr. Catherine James with the Department of Public Health and Jon Jacobo with the Latino Task Force are expected to speak on the latest virus developments and the recent guidelines released for schools to reopen in the fall.The San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle park after all the COVID-19 tests they took over the weekend came back negative, officials say. More details here. More than 3 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.A majority of Californians are worried about contracting COVID-19, according to a new poll. The California Health Care Foundation worked with Ipsos to conduct the survey. They found 77-percent of Californians are concerned that they or a family member will get sick with coronavirus. Minorities and people with low incomes tended to be more concerned. The poll also found 53-percent think shelter-in-place restrictions are being relaxed too quickly. Keep in mind, this survey was conducted before Governor Newsom ordered indoor restaurants in many counties to close.