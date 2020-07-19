Coronavirus live updates: Indoor malls, non-essential offices to close Monday in San Francisco

The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
July 19, 2020
9:40 a.m.
Indoor malls, some non-essential businesses to close Monday in San Francisco
Indoor malls and non-essential offices must close in San Francisco beginning Monday as part of the city's rollback to slow the spread of COVID-19. The city was added to California's watch list on Friday, which prompted the closures. If San Francisco stays on the list for three or more consecutive days, more restrictions may follow. Mayor London Breed said if conditions do not improve, the city may close other activities and businesses in light of COVID-19.
July 18, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Nearly 540 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Bay Area counties have reported a total of nearly 540 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, data from health officials show. See the latest breakdown of infections and deaths county-by-county here.
2:30 p.m.
State reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
California reported 9,199 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, state officials announced Saturday. This brings the state's total number of cases to 375,363. Another 120 Californians died of the virus Friday, marking 7,595 total fatalities related to coronavirus in the state. The majority of cases are affecting Californians ages 18 to 49, the data shows. State officials say the California's COVID-19 positivity rate is "trending upward," which they say is an indicator of community spread.
July 17, 2020
6:20 p.m.
101 inmates at Santa Rita Jail test positive for COVID-19
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday night that 101 inmates at the Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say 16 inmates who tested positive have been released and are being tracked by the public health department. They say nine Santa Rita Jail staff have tested positive and 34 have recovered. According to authorities 45 inmates that in custody have recovered as well as nine others who have been released.
2 p.m.
Asymptomatic bailiff at San Francisco Hall of Justice tests positive for COVID-19
The San Francisco Sheriff's department says a Sheriff's Deputy working as a bailiff at the Hall of Justice Courts had tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result was confirmed Thursday night. The deputy was asymptomatic, and followed safety protocols by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing, the department said. This is the seventh Sheriff's employee to test positive for the coronavirus. The department says contract tracing is underway.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announces which California school districts can reopen in the fall
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall. In order to resume in-person class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days. Here's the full story.
11:30 a.m.
SF added to state's COVID-19 watch list
Mayor London Breed announced during a press conference with Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax that San Francisco County has been added to the state's coronavirus watch list, meaning indoor malls and non-essential offices must close starting Monday. When a county is on the state's watch list for three or more days, it is required to roll back certain business reopenings. Mayor Breed says if the state adds more watch list restrictions, the city will follow them. More details here.
4:30 a.m.
Napa Valley Unified approves online start to school year
The Napa Valley Unified School District is approving an online-only start to the 2020-2021 school year. The school board came to a unanimous decision right around midnight. The district's school year starts August 20. Napa's decision comes as Governor Newsom is expected to make a major announcement today on how schools will operate when classes resume. We'll bring you that announcement live at noon on air, online on Facebook and YouTube.
July 16, 2020
8:15 p.m.
San Jose Unified starting school year with distance learning
San Jose Unified announced Thursday night that when the new school year starts on Aug. 12 it will be entirely online, at least for the first six weeks. According to officials, students will assigned to their school's typical bell schedule and teachers will be live streaming their lessons from their classrooms to their students at home. To read full statement click here.
5 p.m.
BottleRock 2020 canceled due to coronavirus, rescheduled for May 2021
BottleRock 2020 has been canceled. Event organizers say they came to the decision after "extensive coordination with local and state authorities." Although the event has been canceled for this year, organizers are planning to have it return May 28 - 30, 2021. For more information click here.
4:15 p.m.
40 inmates at Santa Rita Jail test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 46
40 Santa Rita Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, sheriff's officials said Thursday. That brings the total to 46, sheriff's Sgt. J.D. Nelson said. None of the inmates at the jail in Dublin have had to be sent to a hospital. All the inmates who tested positive are in the same housing unit, separated from other inmates, Nelson said. Among Santa Rita Jail staff, seven are currently positive for the virus and 35 have recovered. A senior deputy sheriff is fighting for his life against COVID-19, sheriff's officials said.
(Bay City News contributed to this report.)
11 a.m.
Gov. Newsom expected to make school reopening announcement
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make a decision on whether or not schools can reopen for in-person instruction in the fall, sources say. Get the full story here.
7:20 a.m.
US, UK, Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials
Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
5:30 a.m.
San Mateo Co. allows in-person visits to care homes starting today
Starting today, San Mateo County will allow in-person visits to long-term care homes. Each facility has to apply for permission. They have to verify they have enough PPE on hand and adequate access to coronavirus testing. Under the guidelines, friends and family can do socially-distanced and masked outdoor visits. The virus has hit care facilities especially hard. Many have been closed to visitors since March.
July 15, 2020
6 p.m.
Marin Co. recommends delaying full return of in-classroom learning
Marin County Public Health is recommending schools delay the full return of in-classroom learning. Instead, the county wants schools to take an approach that includes distance learning and small in-person groups. The phased-in approach is in response to surges in COVID-19 cases regionally and in Marin County, including an increase in cases among youth and young adults.
4 p.m.
San Quentin inmate dies of presumed complications of COVID-19
Another inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died of what is believed to be complications from coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday afternoon. This is the 11th inmate die since the pandemic began. There are more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the prison. The most recent inmate to die of COVID-19 complications was identified as Jeffrey J. Hawkins, 64. He was imprisoned in 1990 for murder and attempted murder out of Sacramento County.
3:40 p.m.
California sees record new COVID-19 cases
California has recorded 11,126 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a 3.3% increase and a single-day record. Another 140 people died as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 7,227.
The last time the state saw new cases in the 11,000 range, it was due to a backlog of reporting over the Fourth of July holiday. Not sure what's happening with COVID-19 testing in California? We've got everything you need to know here.
1:10 p.m.
San Mateo Co. releases new health order
San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow has issued a new order which allows limited outdoor visits and necessary indoor visits at long-term care facilities. The order enables facilities to allow outdoor visits, with safety measures in place, by family members, friends and those making legal decisions on behalf of residents or nursing homes and other care facilities. The directive also allows for indoor visitation, for urgent health, legal, or other issues, including end of life.
11 a.m.
SF health official gives COVID-19 update
Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax is giving an update on the COVID-19 data driving reopening decisions in San Francisco. Colfax said the city's plans for further reopening has been put on pause due to an escalating curve. Spending time with people from other households and not wearing face coverings have been contributing to the rollbacks, Colfax explained. As of Wednesday Morning, San Francisco health officials reported 4696 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths, and 92 hospitalizations. Colfax reccommends to continue minimizing small gatherings as much as possible, wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.
Oakland Zoo, outdoor dining allowed to resume in Alameda County
Alameda County was just given the OK to resume operations at the Oakland Zoo and reopen outdoor dining. The zoo says it will reopen to the general public starting July 29 with member preview days on July 27 and 28. More details here.
8:30 a.m.
Walmart requires all shoppers to wear masks
Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.
4:45 a.m.
Napa County approves COVID-19 citations
Napa County is cracking down on COVID violators -- anyone breaking health laws now faces citations and fines. People who hold gatherings or walk outside without a face covering risk fines of $25 to $500. Businesses could pay up to $5,000 for failing to enforce mask and social distancing rules. A surge in coronavirus cases in the county has put it back on the state's watch list.
July 14, 2020
12 p.m.
California officials explain how state is expanding COVID-19 testing
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, held a press conference to give an update on the state's coronavirus surge. At the end of March and early April, the state was conducting about 2,000 tests a day. In July, we're averaging 105,000 tests daily, he said. Get the full story here.
9:15 a.m.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield gave an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Redfield discussed school re-openings saying "the greater risk is to keep schools closed." He said the CDC will release guidelines for schools to safely reopen, but those decisions will be done at a local level. The CDC director said they have made significant progress in increasing testing with the goal of at least 1 million tests in the coming weeks.
8 a.m.
Miami now 'epicenter' of coronavirus pandemic, top doctor says
A top Florida doctor says the state's rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases is turning Miami into the "epicenter of the pandemic." That assessment came as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed, but also a high percentage of those returning positive.
5:30 a.m.
More than 1,000 new cases, 12 more deaths in Bay Area in 24 hours
Health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases and 12 more deaths in the Bay Area in the past 24 hours. Statewide there are more than 329,000 cases of coronavirus. That number that has gone up 50 % in the past two weeks.
July 13, 2020
4:30 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. rolls back on reopening gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors
Santa Clara County was added to the state's watch list on Sunday, July 12. The county, which just started reopening gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors Monday morning, will be forced to almost immediately roll all of that back. The county is planning to close all those sectors on Wednesday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. to comply with the governor's orders that any county on the list for three days must reverse reopening.
Noon
Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge. Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed. All counties also have to close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
11 a.m.
Nearly 170 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Bay Area health officials say there are 170 new coronavirus cases in the Bay Area since yesterday. Check here for the latest totals in the region.
San Francisco officials share dire COVID-19 projection for hospitalizations, deaths
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax shared a bleak look at the current state of coronavirus in San Francisco. Right now, researchers believe that for every one person infected with COVID-19 in San Francisco, he or she spreads it to 1.25 people on average. That may not seem like a lot, but that rate of infection has the potential to land San Francisco in a scenario like New York saw in March and April. See the full story here.
8 a.m.
SF Zoo to reopen to public on Wednesday
The San Francisco Zoo will reopen to the general public on Wednesday. Today and tomorrow it will be reserved for zoo members only. Reservations will be required. There are several other safety measures in place: guests must wear face coverings, sanitation stations will be found throughout the park, indoor exhibits, playground and ride attractions will remain closed.
5 a.m.
Sonoma County on state watch list after surge
The state is ordering new restrictions for Sonoma County. It's now on the state's watch list after a surge of new cases. Starting today, restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms can not operate indoors. The county health order also includes movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms. Bars, clubs, breweries and brewpubs must close whether they operate indoors or outdoors. The order will remain in effect through at least August 2.
July 12, 2020
7:15 p.m.
Alameda County added to state's watch list
On Sunday, the state added Alameda County to its monitoring list after recent increase in cases within the past few weeks. See which counties where COVID-19 is getting worse in California here.
2 more inmates at San Quentin die due to COVID-19
Two more inmates have died of coronavirus at San Quentin prison in Marin, bringing the total number of deaths to nine.
More than 1,400 inmates have been infected, along with 205 staff members.
5:30 p.m.
Contra Costa County's new rules
Contra Costa County is implementing new rules to go in effect on Monday. Indoor worship services are no longer allowed, and people must wear masks during outdoor dining or "social bubble" gatherings.
2:30 p.m.
Indoor dining at restaurants, wineries, breweries halted in Sonoma Co.
Indoor dining, indoor wine tasting and movie theaters will no longer be able to operate in Sonoma County beginning Monday due to a new health order issued by the state Sunday afternoon. The new order was issued because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. Indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, bars, clubs, breweries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms will no longer be allowed.
This takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Sonoma County residents and visitors will still be able to dine outside and order takeout.
Wineries and tasting rooms can still operate outside, even if they don't serve food. This order will remain in place until at least Aug. 2, according to the county.
1 p.m.
Alameda County added to state monitoring list
Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County is now on a state monitoring list, the county announced Sunday afternoon. If the county stays on the list for three consecutive days, it will be subjected to "state-imposed restrictions." Alameda County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area. This announcement comes just two days after the county shut down outdoor dining.
July 11, 2020
3 p.m.
More than 8 percent of Contra Costa Co. COVID-19 tests coming back positive
About 8 percent of COVID-19 tests given in Contra Costa County in the last week have come back positive, officials announced Saturday afternoon. Because of the rise in cases, the county is tightening its face mask requirement and limiting worship services. Beginning Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., the county is prohibiting indoor worship services. County residents must also wear masks while dining outdoors, except when eating or drinking. The county is also asking that residents gathering with extended family wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.
1:30 p.m.
Santa Clara County reports new cases
There are now a total of 5,983 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The county announced 126 new cases Saturday afternoon. A total of 166 people have died of COVID-19 in the county.
Update: We have 126 new #COVID19 cases in Santa Clara County, now totaling 5,983. There are no additional deaths from #COVID19 for this reporting period, keeping the total at 166. Data dashboard: https://t.co/hYgA61kdQD pic.twitter.com/TlL41AqAYH— cschealthsystem (@cschealthsystem) July 11, 2020
July 10, 2020
9 p.m.
Alameda County forced to shut down outdoor dining
Officials say they learned Friday the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County. While Alameda County's Health Officer Order allowed for outdoor dining, under this stricter state guidance, all restaurants, wineries, and bars in Alameda County may only be open for drive-through or pick-up/delivery options. Updated state guidance for restaurants providing takeout, drive-through, and delivery is available here.
5 p.m.
City of Oakland advising people to stay away from Lake Merritt
The City of Oakland said Lake Merritt has become very crowded recently, and is asking people to consider alternate areas when outdoors for fresh air and exercise.
Their recommendations:
Oakland Slow Streets
Visit a nearby park
Officials say Lake Merritt became unsafe due to overcrowding which could accelerate the spread of COVID-19, and traffic and parking congestion have become a danger- preventing emergency access and response.
On Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 7:30am and continuing until 11pm traffic will be impacted:
Lakeshore Avenue
Closed in the southbound direction from MacArthur to Hanover.
Center lane closed.
Northbound will remain open.
No parking will be permitted on the southbound side.
Lakeshore Avenue cul-de-sac-access will be restricted to residents living on the cul-de-sac or people accessing the church.
El Embarcadero-closed in both directions
Lakeview Library parking lot-closed.
Bellevue Avenue -no parking will be permitted on the Lake side of from Perkins to Grand.
Parking restrictions will be enforced on both Saturday and Sunday-no parking on the Lake side of any street abutting Lake Merritt will be allowed, including Lakeside Drive, Grand Avenue, and 12th Street.
These closures and restrictions will improve traffic safety and allow for greater access for bicyclists and pedestrians around this narrow section of Lake Merritt. They will also allow for emergency vehicle access when needed.
2 p.m.
SF Zoo allowed to reopen July 13
The San Francisco Zoo will be allowed to start reopening on July 13, city officials and Mayor Breed said on Friday. However, safety measures will be put in place.
12:30 p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to a host a virtual town hall with business owners in the city's Castro District at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
6:30 a.m.
West Contra Costa Unified School District will hold a virtual town hall today so parents can weigh in on its reopening plan. The district released a framework for the new school year, which starts August 17. The plan is to keep students doing distance learning a home, and phasing in bringing students back when it's safe. Although some high-need students may be on campus on August 17, the district says there are still more details to work out
July 9, 2020
9 a.m.
Napa County rolls back reopenings due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Napa County is rolling back reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. The county is back on the state's "watch list" because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
6 a.m.
Activists to demand change amid San Quentin crisis
A group of advocates will come together at San Quentin today to demand the governor take action to fight the COVID-19 crisis at the prison. In a month, the cases went from zero to more than 1,300, and six men have died.
July 8, 2020
7 p.m.
New cases in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California saw a total of 11,694 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which includes a backlog of cases from Los Angeles County. UC Berkeley announced 47 new cases among students in the span of just one week and recent parties are to blame. Plans for the fall semester could change based on the increase in cases.
1:30 p.m.
SF Health officials give update on newly released guidelines for reopning schools
Health officials from San Francisco's Emergency Operations Center give an update on COVID-19 in the city. Dr. Jeanne Lee, Dr. Catherine James with the Department of Public Health and Jon Jacobo with the Latino Task Force are expected to speak on the latest virus developments and the recent guidelines released for schools to reopen in the fall.
12 p.m.
SF Giants resume workouts after COVID-19 tests come back
The San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle park after all the COVID-19 tests they took over the weekend came back negative, officials say. More details here.
9 a.m.
COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million in US
More than 3 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.
5:30 a.m.
Majority of Californians worried about contracting COVID-19, poll finds
A majority of Californians are worried about contracting COVID-19, according to a new poll. The California Health Care Foundation worked with Ipsos to conduct the survey. They found 77-percent of Californians are concerned that they or a family member will get sick with coronavirus. Minorities and people with low incomes tended to be more concerned. The poll also found 53-percent think shelter-in-place restrictions are being relaxed too quickly. Keep in mind, this survey was conducted before Governor Newsom ordered indoor restaurants in many counties to close.
