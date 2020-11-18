Coronavirus live updates: Calif. could adopt strict new COVID-19 workplace standards

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Nov. 18, 2020
4:45 a.m.
California could adopt strict new COVID-19 workplace standards
California could adopt strict new workplace standards to protect employees from COVID-19. Tomorrow, Cal/OSHA will vote on the new emergency regulations. If passed employers would be required to identify and notify all workers exposed to positive cases within one business day, mandate and enforce the wearing of face coverings in the workplace, implement safety measures in employer-provided housing and transportation, and provide free testing to employees in the event of positive cases in the workplace. If approved, this could go into effect as early as November 30.
Nov. 17, 2020
3:40 p.m.
California reports 8,743 new daily COVID-19 cases
The state released updated novel coronavirus numbers for Tuesday. California reports 8,743 new infections in a day, totalling to 1,037,978 since the pandemic first began in March. The 7-day average is 8,680 cases and the 14-day average is 7,379. The 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% and the 14-day positivity rate is 4.7%. See the latest Bay Area numbers county-by-county here.
12 p.m.
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times
In an effort to curb the spread of rising COVID-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that California is "pulling the emergency brake" by moving 40 counties back to more restrictive reopening tiers and tightening the face mask rules in the state. The state now says people must wear a face covering at all times when outside the home if they are within 6 feet of others not in their household. Read the exceptions here.
4:45 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. urges families to get tested before Thanksgiving
Contra Costa County wants you to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving. Today, a caravan of families will drive to the testing site on North Concord Drive. It's part of the county's "Testing before Turkey" campaign. Although big family gatherings are not recommended this year, many families will still participate in smaller Thanksgiving dinners.
Nov. 16, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. businesses fighting for survival, again
California's significant rollback didn't come as a huge surprise in Santa Clara County, where health officials had been monitoring a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The county, which had been expected to move from orange to red on Tuesday, as part of the state's reopening framework, will instead jump into the purple tier.
"We really need every single person living and working in our county to take this extremely seriously," said health officer Dr. Sara Cody, in a press conference following the governor's midday announcement. "We know this virus can spread silently."
As county leaders plead with the public to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, business owners are doing what they can to move forward. Red Dot Fitness in San Jose is preparing to ramp up its virtual coaching and outdoor training offerings since fitness facilities won't be allowed to operate inside while the county is in the purple.
"The work that we're putting in now to help others hopefully helps us in the long run," said Red Dot Fitness co-owner Scott Howell.
However, some businesses are worried they won't be able to make a comeback. Diem Nguyen, co-owner at Pho Bel Air in San Jose was used to serving a consistently-packed dining room before the pandemic hit. She's now in the process of furloughing her staff and is unsure how much longer she'll be able to stay open, especially with the recent elimination of indoor dining.
"I thought I could see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Nguyen. "But I probably have to close for good because we drained out all of our savings for the last eight months."
2:45 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. moves backward to purple tier of reopening following 'rapid' uptick in COVID-19 cases
Santa Clara County health officials held a news conference on Monday after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the county was moving back to the most restrictive tier, purple. Dr. Sara Cody says this is due in part to a "rapid" uptick in cases in the county. Officials say the new restrictions will take effect Tuesday.
12:30 p.m.
SF mayor gives update on COVID-19 after state moves city backward to red tier of reopening
Mayor London Breed held a briefing after the state moved the city backward from the yellow tier to the red tier of reopening due to a "massive surge" in COVID-19 cases. That means effective Tuesday, Nov. 17, gyms must reduce capacity to 10% and the city needs to roll back on reopening non-essential offices. See the specifics on what the red tier means here.
Dr. Grant Colfax says this is the third surge in San Francisco and "it is moving aggressively." From October 10 to November 10, daily new COVID cases jumped from a 7-day average of 29 cases per day to 97 cases per day.
"Together, we have beaten back the virus twice before and we can do it again by taking the proper precautions," Colfax says in a press release. "We must take every possible precaution to protect ourselves, our families and our community. Do not travel this holiday season. The choices we make in the next two weeks will save lives and determine the remainder of this holiday season. COVID-19 is not resting and neither can we."
12 p.m.
40 CA counties move backward to more restrictive reopening tiers
Governor Gavin Newsom said California is "pulling the emergency brake" as COVID-19 cases have doubled across the state in the past 10 days. 40 California counties are moving backward on the state's reopening tiers due to a spike in coronavirus cases, and Governor Newsom said that he and other health officials are considering "the notion of a curfew." More information from the governor's press conference here.
Every single Bay Area county moved back a tier (some two tiers) except for Sonoma County, which was already in the lowest purple tier.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 16, 2020
Napa and Santa Clara moved 2 tiers from orange to purple. https://t.co/mhbqeQ5EPO
4:30 a.m.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective, late-stage Phase 3 trial finds
The interim analysis shows Moderna's vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective. The company plans to ask the FDA for authorization "in the coming weeks" after safety data is available. This puts them on track with Pfizer to possibly have FDA emergency use authorization by the end of the year.
Nov. 15, 2020
10 p.m.
Solano Co. at risk of moving backward to purple tier by Nov. 24, county warns
Solano County says the county is at risk of moving back from the red tier to the purple tier in California's framework for reopening due to due to rising case counts. This past week, the county recorded a case rate of 11.3 per 100K, higher than the 7 per 100K daily case rate allowed to stay in the substantial (red) tier. On Thursday, the county warned that they could move back to the most restrictive (purple) tier as early as Nov. 24.
Going back to purple tier means that businesses such as museums, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms and restaurants, can only operate services outdoors. Here's a map that shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's 4-tier system.
9:33 p.m.
Contra Costa Co. hosts 'Testing Before Turkey' campaign
Contra Costa County is going a different message ahead of the holidays. The county launched a "Testing Before Turkey" campaign to encourage families planning to gather on Thanksgiving to get tested to limit the spread. See safety recommendations for celebrating Thanksgiving from health experts here.
9:25 p.m.
COVID-19 cases top 11 million in the US
Novel coronavirus cases have reached 11 million in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. See the latest numbers is the Bay Area and across the globe here.
8:45 p.m.
Growing demand for San Francisco coronavirus testing sites as cases surge, holidays approach
The spike in COVID-19 cases is rising the demand for testing in the Bay Area is growing too -- but some testing sites are reaching capacity. One neighborhood advocate is calling for more testing sites to handle the load.
"The lines are getting longer and longer," said Jon Jocobo.
Jacobo is the Health Committee chairman from the Latino Task Force. He says demand is high at a test site in the Mission district. Recently, 500 people are getting tested every day. Read more here.
7:35 p.m.
10 UC Davis students quarantining after alleged frat party
UC Davis is looking into an alleged frat party where up to 20 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after one member of Theta Chi Fraternity tested positive for the virus. Yolo County officials instructed members to quarantine and nine of the 10 students are isolating in designated quarantine apartments on campus. In a university news release, the school said they received reports that Theta Chi held a gathering of 10 to 20 people on Thursday evening, Nov. 12, which violates quarantine protocols and county and campus guidelines.
"We are deeply disappointed and troubled by the alleged behavior and decisions demonstrated by these students," Chancellor Gary S. May said.
12:30 p.m.
CA reports 10,968 new cases in single day, state data shows
California reported nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking well over one million cases statewide to date. Another 35 people died of the virus and more than 3,600 remain hospitalized in California. The seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.8 percent and the 14-day rate is slightly lower at 4.4 percent. Nearly 200,000 Californians have been tested over a 24-hour period on Saturday, according to the latest state data.
Nov. 14, 2020
4:45 p.m.
Coronavirus cases globally and nationally
There have been 53,757,027 COVID-19 cases and 1,308,122 cases reported globally, according to John Hopkins University. In the U.S., the university says there has been 10,859,661 infections and 245,453 COVID-19 related deaths. In the last week, the U.S. has reported nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases (955,084). That means approximately 1 in every 343 Americans tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
3 p.m.
Santa Clara County officials give update on COVID-19
Supervisor Dave Cortese held a town hall on the coronavirus pandemic in Santa Clara County. Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer, says the average per day case went from 139 on Nov. 1 to 210 per day as of Saturday in Santa Clara County. She advised that essential workers who interact with individuals outside of their households should get tested every two weeks as infections increase throughout the county and state.
WATCH: Dr. Cody offers advice, dangers on Thanksgiving holiday
11a.m.
California Department of Public Health Announces Latest Data
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) says the state has 1,008,377 confirmed cases to date.
There were 9,875 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday.
The 7-day positivity rate is 4.6% and the 14-day positivity rate is 4.2%.
There have been 18,218 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Nov. 13, 2020
1:20 p.m.
Marin Co. to close indoor dining
Marin County will be shutting down indoor dining, movie theater concessions and food courts beginning Tuesday, following several other Bay Area counties in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Malls, libraries and gyms can continue to operate at limited capacity. Wineries and cardrooms must operate outdoors only under the new guidelines.
1:15 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. to close to indoor dining on Tuesday
Santa Clara County, the Bay Area's first epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is shutting down indoor dining and moving into the state's red tier on Tuesday. Unless COVID-19 is "quickly" brought under control, the county's health officer expects the county to move into the most restrictive purple tier in a few weeks. The average number of daily COVID-19 has more than doubled since early October, the health department said, prompting the new restrictions. Indoor dining will close in Santa Clara beginning Tuesday.
12 p.m.
Contra Costa Co. closing indoor dining, fitness centers
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Contra Costa County is ordering the closure of indoor dining, fitness centers and concession stands at movie theaters beginning next Tuesday at 8 a.m. This comes as California marked one million cases of coronavirus on Thursday. Dine-in restaurants first reopened in late September when the county was upgraded to the state's red tier.
9 a.m.
West Coast governors issue travel advisory ahead of holidays
The governors of the West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon have issued an advisory recommending against non-essential travel as the holiday season looms and the US sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory also encourages travelers from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days. Get the full story here.
7:15 a.m.
SF to roll back certain activities
Tonight, San Francisco will begin rolling back certain activities even though the city is still in the state's least restrictive, yellow tier. At midnight -- indoor dining at restaurants will no longer be allowed and gyms and movie theaters will have to reduce capacity. The city is also pausing plans to reopen more high schools. Mayor London Breed says there's been a 250% increase in COVID cases since early October.
11:35 a.m.
Alameda Co. to pause more reopenings of activities
Alameda County announced Thursday it is pausing the reopening of any additional activities because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area and California. Alameda County is in the state's "orange" tier, meaning there is a moderate spread of the virus. In this category, hair salons, malls and restaurants can operate indoors with limited capacity. In a statement the county said it anticipates moving to a more restrictive tier soon because of the change in COVID-19. "In recent weeks we have seen day-over-day increases in the number of new cases reported, along with steady increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations," the county statement said.
11:10 a.m.
10,000 new cases in under 2 weeks in Bay Area
Bay Area county health officials are reporting 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area in the past 13 days. There are 130,000 people who have been infected with the coronavirus in the region since the pandemic hit.
Nov. 11, 2020
10:25 a.m.
762 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area health officials report 762 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
6:30 a.m.
Palo Alto Unified approves hybrid learning plan
A plan to bring middle and high school students back to classrooms has been approved by the Palo Alto Unified School Board over the objections of many teachers and parents. Hybrid learning is now scheduled to start January 7. Students would be placed in cohorts of 30 to 60 people. English and History would be taught in-person with a class size of 15 students. Parents have the choice to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.
Nov. 10, 2020
5:30 p.m.
California reaches 18,000 COVID-19 deaths
The state reports 5,367 new COVID-19 cases, totalling to 977,218 infections since the pandemic started. On Tuesday, the state reported 24 deaths which total to 18,001 daths avross the state. See Bay Area numbers here.
7-day average: 6,078 14-day average: 5,216
7-day positivity rate: 4.2% 14-day positivity rate: 3.7%
12:30 p.m.
SF mayor, director of health provide COVID-19 updates
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax hosted a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19. Starting Friday, the city plans to eliminate indoor dining, reduce capacity in gyms and movie theaters and pause from reopening high schools due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Details here.
5 a.m.
SF Board of Education to consider plan to reopen schools in January
Today the San Francisco Board of Education will consider a plan to reopen public schools in January. The Chronicle reports three of the seven board members support the plan. It includes reopening elementary schools for students with disabilities, plus students in preschool, transitional kindergarten, and first grade. Other grades would be added later on. The district says ongoing negotiations with the teachers' union and insufficient supplies have hindered them from setting a firm schedule for reopening. The board could vote as soon as next week.
Nov. 9, 2020
5:40 p.m.
Santa Clara County sees sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases, urges public to follow safety guidelines
With the holidays fast approaching, Santa Clara County health officials are on high alert after seeing a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases and are urging the public to do its part to help reduce the spread of the disease by following safety guidelines such as wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings with members outside of your household.
"The rate of change has been very steep and that is a concern," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer. "We've seen this before and it got us into trouble." Read more here.
5:10 p.m.
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for coronavirus
The US Food and Drug Administration said Monday it had issued an emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly and Co's monoclonal antibody therapy to treat mild to moderate coronavirus infections in adults and children. Read more here.
2:20 p.m.
California reports 7,212 new COVID-19 cases Monday
California reports 7,212 new COVID-19 cases Monday, adding to the total of 971,851. 14 more deaths are reported in the state due to the virus, adding to 17,977 to date. The 7-day positivity rate is recorded at 4.1% while the 14-day rate is at 3.7%, according to state health officials.
12 p.m.
US hits 10M COVID-19 cases
The U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state. New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.
10:45 a.m.
SF Symphony cancels concerts through June 30, 2021
With the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the San Francisco Symphony announced that it will cancel all concerts through June 30, 2021. Read their full release here.
9:20 a.m.
Biden encourages mask wearing for Americans
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday cheered news about the promising development of a coronavirus vaccine but cautioned Americans need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.
8:30 a.m.
Biden, Harris meet with COVID-19 advisory board
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with their newly-announced COVID-19 advisory board via Zoom Monday morning at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic -- a signal of Biden's primary focus as he prepares to take office in 72 days. There will be three UCSF doctors on this task force -- including Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology Dr. David Kessler. He's been named one of three co-chairs. Two other UCSF doctors, Robert Rodriguez and Eric Goosby are members of the board.
6:45 a.m.
Stocks soar on vaccine news
Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect. Markets were already sharply higher on the U.S. election result when Pfizer said that data shows vaccine shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Any economic recovery depends on checking the pandemic, and investors pounced upon the news. Pfizer's data is only preliminary and does not mean a vaccine is imminent. Getting the vaccine to billions of people will be a massive undertaking, even if it is approved.
4:30 a.m.
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends.
Nov. 8, 2020
3:30 p.m.
California reports nearly 5,900 new cases in 1 day
California reported a total of 5,863 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking nearly 957,000 cases in the state since the pandemic began. The seven-day positivity rate stands at 3.3 percent. Another 73 people died of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 17,939.
Nov. 6, 2020
1p.m.
Santa Clara County increases testing next week
Santa Clara County officials say tests have risen by 1,000 per day, and more people can get tested next Week. Officials say tests recently passed the million mark. This level of testing has helped the health of the community and allowed the county to move into less restrictive tiers, they added.
Next week, appointment-only testing will be conducted at sites in Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Saratoga, Los Altos Hills and Santa Clara. Appointments can be made starting seven days in advance of the testing date until all slots are reserved here.
San José
Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Parking Lot A (across from the blue arch) - Drive-through, bike, and walk-up appointments
Across the street from the Fairgrounds main entrance, 344 Tully Road, San José, CA 95111
Appointments Tuesday-Friday, Nov. 10 - Nov. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunnyvale
Murphy Park, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086
By appointment only for Monday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill Council Chamber Building, 17555 Peak Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037
By appointment only for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saratoga
Saratoga Friendship Hall, 19848 Prospect Road, Saratoga, 95070
By appointment only for Thursday, Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa Clara
Santa Clara Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051
By appointment only for Thursday, Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Los Altos Hills
Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 Fremont Blvd., Los Altos Hills
By appointment only for Friday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pop-Up Sites: No appointments needed and only for people without symptoms. Testing will be available on Veterans Day.
San José
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 N. White Road, San Jose, 95127
Tuesday to Friday, Nov. 10 - Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Gilroy
South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) - 9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy, 95020
Tuesday to Friday, Nov. 10 - Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The county test sites provide COVID-19 tests free of charge, regardless of immigration status, and no doctor's note is needed. At some county test sites, people with insurance may be asked to provide their insurance information, so that payment from the insurance company can be collected.
12 p.m.
California COVID-19 numbers
New cases: 6,518 (951,094 total)
7-day average: 4,882
14-day average: 4,588
Deaths: 51 (17,866 total)
7-day positivity rate: 3.6%
14-day positivity rate: 3.4%
Nov. 5, 2020
UC Berkeley football player tests positive for COVID-19
UC Berkeley's football home opener against the Washington Huskies on Saturday was canceled Thursday after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the quarantine of several other players.
Cal's home opener will be declared a no contest, according to the university. This is the first positive coronavirus test on the team since Cal began testing players last month. The player remains asymptomatic, according to Cal Athletics.
Pac-12 said in a statement that it approved Cal's request to cancel Saturday's game because the team does not have the minimum number of scholarship players to play in Saturday's game with the positive COVID-19 diagnosis. "Several" other Cal players are now in quarantine for contact tracing because of the COVID-19 diagnosis.
#BREAKING: Opening day for the @CalFootball will have to wait after several Cal players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their game against Washington. https://t.co/H3f0NWhcnK— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) November 5, 2020
Statement regarding this Saturday's Washington at Cal #Pac12FB game: pic.twitter.com/7xxAmJvlyV— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 5, 2020
COVID-19 guidelines for travelers
New COVID-19 guidelines for the Bay Area are under consideration, aimed at the heavy holiday travel season. There's a possibility of a two-week quarantine for visitors and residents alike. You can read more about it here.
Nov. 4, 2020
12 p.m.
CA health secretary gives COVID-19 update
California's Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, gave an update on reopening the state amid the coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases are up in California -- 5,338 for November 4 with a seven-day average of 4,461. However, Ghaly says he is not calling this a new coronavirus wave. California COVID-19 trends are "modest and steady" and, while our numbers are a bit higher than two weeks ago, we're not in the same condition as many of the states seeing spikes in the nation.
Positivity rate is now 3.3%, hospitalizations increased 13.5% in two weeks and ICU admissions increased 19.5% in two weeks.
Ghaly said the tier system has helped the state keep cases and spread down. No Bay Area counties are changing tiers this week, but Ghaly says Contra Costa County is trending in the wrong direction.
10 a.m.
3 NorCal counties change reopening tiers
Three counties, all in Northern California, are moving reopening tiers on California's color-coded map. Colusa County is being moved into a less restrictive tier, from "red" to "orange." Plumas County is being moved to a more restrictive tier ("yellow" to "orange"), as is Shasta County ("red" to "purple") due to worsening coronavirus trends. Get more details here.
