Coronavirus live updates: New restrictions in effect in 4 Bay Area counties

Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Dec. 7, 2020
5:10 a.m.
New restrictions in effect in 4 Bay Area counties
Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the City of Berkeley enacted stay-at-home orders last night. Marin County will join the order tomorrow. Napa, Sonoma, Solano, and San Mateo counties are following the state's guidelines and will enact the order once ICU capacity drops to 15%, right now capacity is at about 24% in the Bay Area.
Dec. 6, 2020
10 p.m.
3 Bay Area counties to enter lockdown
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties will implement the new stay at home orders on Sunday night at 10 p.m. The new lockdown impacts restaurants, religious services, salons and more. Read more here.
12 p.m.
California reports more than 30,000 new cases on Saturday
California once again saw record breaking single-day COVID-19 case numbers, with 30,075 new cases on Saturday. The state now has a total of 1,341,700 cases of the virus. The seven-day positivity rate is more than 10 percent and 9,740 Californians remain hospitalized.
11:30 a.m.
Beloved horse trainer at Golden Gate Fields dies of COVID-19
A longtime horse trainer at Golden Gate Fields died from COVID-19 Saturday at the age of 86, the race track announced this weekend. Bob Hess Sr. trained at the East Bay-based racetrack for five decades. He was hospitalized in November with COVID-19. He was released from the hospital, but later readmitted when symptoms returned.
"Bob was a wonderful horseman who was always there for his fellow race tracker," Patrick Mackey, director of racing, said in a statement. "His stories were legendary. He was a wealth of knowledge and imparted that knowledge to many over the years. He was a great man and his presence here at Golden Gate Fields will be sorely missed."
Dec. 5, 2020
12 p.m.
California reports more than 25,000 cases in single day
Coronavirus cases in California reached new record-breaking heights on Friday with another 25,068 cases reported, bringing the state's total to more than 1.3 million, according to latest state data. The seven-day positivity rate has risen to 9.7%. A total of 209 people died of the virus on Friday, the second highest single-day total since July 31. More than 9,400 Californians are hospitalized and 2,182 are in the ICU.
11 a.m.
Self-administered COVID-19 testing available next week in San Jose
Santa Clara County residents will be able to self-administer a COVID-19 test beginning next week at a drop-in testing site at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose.
The county says this method of testing has "proven simple and successful" in other communities.
Testing in the entire county is also expanding to seven days per week at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information on testing in Santa Clara County, click here.
Dec. 4, 2020
3 Contra Costa Co. gyms fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Contra Costa County is cracking down on businesses that violate COVID-19 rules. Our media partner the East Bay Times reports three gyms have been cited and fined in the past month. They include Diablo CrossFit in Pleasant Hill and two Fitness 19 locations in Danville and Concord. County inspectors say the gyms allowed people to exercise indoors - when it was against the rules.
Dec. 3, 2020
11 a.m.
Breed calls criticism after French Laundry dinner 'fair'
San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded to criticism from the San Francisco Chronicle Thursday morning after it surfaced that she attended a birthday dinner at French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, just one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom. The mayor said the criticism is "fair," saying she needs to hold herself to a higher standard.
"What I especially regret is that the urgency of our public health message in this moment has never been more dire and my actions have distracted from that," Breed said in a tweet.
This criticism is fair. It doesn't matter whether something is technically allowed or not--I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better. https://t.co/KYt5CoOzCw— London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 3, 2020
9:15 a.m.
Stanford seeks volunteers for COVID-19 saliva test
Volunteers are needed to try a COVID-19 test that's intended to detect the virus in a person's saliva. Stanford researchers developed the test. They say it takes no more than 10 minutes to self-administer. Results are expected within 30 minutes. Researchers say the test has an accuracy rate similar to clinical tests performed in hospitals. The saliva test is expected to cost about $5.
6:15 a.m.
Muni faces budget deficit, layoffs
SFMTA could be forced to layoff 18 to 22 percent of Muni employees as it faces a projected $68 million budget deficit. Revenue has been devastated as people avoid public transit during the pandemic. Without more federal funding, officials say they would need to layoff up to 1,200 full-time employees.
Dec. 2, 2020
2:15 p.m.
City of Oakland suspends indoor recreation programs
Oakland just announced that it's suspending indoor recreation programs due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. This will not impact outdoor youth programming, senior programs, homeless services and library sidewalk service.
2 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. reports COVID-19 cases at juvenile facilities
Santa Clara County officials reported that nine youth and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Juvenile Hall and William F. James Ranch facilities. These are the first positive cases in their juvenile facilities in the nine months since the pandemic began. On Nov. 28, a youth with symptoms that was being detained in James Ranch tested positive. On Nov. 30, a youth who was detained at Juvenile Hall also exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, was tested and confirmed positive. All youth who were in close contact with those that were positive were tested and are under a 14-day quarantine.
11 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. health officials give COVID-19 update
Santa Clara County says the surge in COVID-19 patients they are seeing is "gravely concerning" and that they may run out of hospital capacity in a little more than a week. ICU capacity in hospitals serving the Eastern and Southern parts of the county has filled to 93% -- those are the hardest hit areas. County officials are imploring residents to avoid gatherings, wear masks, and put off unnecessary travel. The county also said it has submitted its plan to the state about how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. The plan calls for the first doses to be directed towards frontline healthcare workers. A mandatory 14-day quarantine order went into effect over the weekend for people arriving to the county after travel.
9:15 a.m.
SF officials want teachers prioritized for vaccine
San Francisco officials want teachers to be prioritized after health care workers for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The Chronicle reports: The City's Board of Supervisors have proposed a resolution urging Governor Newsom and state health officials to allow teachers to be in the first round of vaccine distribution. They say teachers being vaccinated will allow schools to reopen as soon as possible. The Governor's office is finalizing its recommendations on who should receive the vaccine first.
6:30 a.m.
US reports over 180,000 new cases
There were 180,098 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Tuesday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. It's the 29th straight day that the country has reported over 100,000 newly diagnosed infections. Tuesday's count is down from a peak of 205,557 new cases last Friday.
Dec. 1, 2020
2 p.m.
Third-straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations in CA
California is seeing its third-straight day of record COVID-19 related hospitalizations. See the latest numbers below:
New cases: 12,221 (1,225,189 total)
7-day average: 14,213
14-day average: 13,372
7-day positivity rate: 7% (highest in a long time)
14-day positivity rate: 6.5% (up .3% from yesterday!!!)
Deaths: 70 (19,211 total)
7-day average: 63
14-day average: 65
HOSPITALIZATIONS: 8,240 (new record)/1,890 in ICU
11:15 a.m.
2,668 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Bay Area health officals are reporting 2,668 new COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area. Santa Clara County had the most with 793 new cases and Solano County was second with 612 cases.
7:15 a.m.
Santa Clara County issues fines for COVID-19 violations
Santa Clara County is working to make sure businesses follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Enforcement teams just wrapped up a Black Friday crackdown. The county says teams visited more than 400 businesses and issued fines for more than $115,000. The top three violations were failure to submit or post a revised Social Distancing Protocol and failure to post a required sign about capacity.
Nov. 30, 2020
2:55 p.m.
CA reports record number of hospitalizations in 24 hours
The state records 7,787 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 1,812 in the ICU. 14,034 new infections were reported in a day and the 7 day average is 14,657 cases. The hospital count surpasses Sunday's record of 7,415 patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom says by mid-December, the state predicts the ICU beds in California will be at 112% capacity.
1p.m.
Newsom warns of new stay-at-home-order if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's considering reinstating a stay-at-home order for most California counties as COVID-19 continues to surge just about everywhere. The state's biggest area of concern is a rise in hospitalizations, particularly in ICU beds. In most regions, ICU beds are about 75% full now but are projected to reach capacity by mid-December to early January if current trends hold.
12 p.m.
Santa Clara County's new travel mandate goes into effect, catches travelers off guard
Passengers arriving at Mineta San Jose Airport were surprised to learn about the new mandatory travel directive requiring travelers to self quarantine at home for 14 days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the county. The mandatory order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday morning and covers any travelers returning from a trip 150 miles outside of Santa Clara County's borders or father.
10:20 a.m.
San Francisco 49ers to play next 2 games in Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers will play the next two home games at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after Santa Clara County issued a three-week ban on contact sports amid rise in hospitalizations. The 49ers announced Monday the team will host game 13 and 14 against the Buffalo Bills and Washington football team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The organization will continue to release any information regarding the team's future practice and game arrangements.
7:25 a.m.
Mill Valley School District to resume in-person classes
The Mill Valley School District is set to resume in-person classes today for the first time in nine months. The district is made up of five elementary schools and a middle school. Marin County is the only Bay Area County still in the state's red tier, schools in the purple tier have to get a waiver.
Nov. 29, 2020
6:20 p.m.
SF Observation Wheel temporarily closes
The SkyStar Observation Wheel at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has temporarily ceased operations due to rising COVID-19 cases, park officials said. You can reschedule your tickets for a future date once operations resume.
1 p.m.
United Airlines has started shipping coronavirus vaccine, source says
United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News. The Federal Aviation Administration had already given the OK for the first mass air shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said it is also ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services in an effort to prioritize flights carrying vaccines and personnel.
12:30 p.m.
More than 7,000 hospitalized with COVID-19
A total of 7,415 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in California as of Saturday -- a number that's more than tripled from a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 1,711 are in the ICU, according to the state health department. California reported another 15,614 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and another 32 patients died. These newest numbers come as California approaches a statewide total of 1.2 million cases.
12 p.m.
San Francisco enters purple COVID-19 tier
San Francisco is now in the purple tier, the state's most restrictive coronavirus tier. This also means the county will be under California's limited stay-at-home order, or curfew, which is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 21.
The purple tier also prohibits operation at museums, aquariums, zoos, indoor movie theaters and indoor fitness centers. It also bars indoor gatherings at places of worship.
Nov. 28, 2020
11 p.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations triple in 1 month, state data shows
On Saturday, Nov. 28, the state reported a total of 6,972 coronavirus hospitalizations and 1,638 patients in the ICU. Just a month earlier on Oct. 28, the state recorded 2,342 hospitalizations and 663 patients in the ICU. That's nearly triple the number of patients.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that hospitalizations were up 81% over the past two weeks. ICU hospitalizations were up 57%.
The Bay Area hospitalization numbers mirror the state. A month ago, there were 262 people hospitalized with COVID in the Bay Area; as of yesterday, that number had nearly tripled to 759, officials say.
5:18 p.m.
Some Bay Area counties support Santa Clara County's new COVID-19 restrictions
In a press release, health officers from Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Francisco County and the city of Berkeley expressed their support of the South Bay's new restrictions and warned they may follow suit as cases increase.
"What we see in the South Bay today we may soon see across the whole Bay Area. These actions will help slow the spread of COVID in Santa Clara County and beyond." Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer, said in the announcement.
1:15 p.m.
Santa Clara tightens restrictions amid hospitalization, case surge
Santa Clara County health officials announced new restrictions Saturday afternoon as hospitalizations and COVID -19 cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
The county reported 760 cases on Saturday and 239 people remain hospitalized, a number that's doubled since Nov. 12, according to Dr. Sara Cody.
A total of 71 are in the ICU in Santa Clara County, according to Dr. Cody.
The county is issuing a Mandatory Directive on Travel, which "strongly discourages" non-essential and leisure travel.
Under the new order, anyone entering the county must quarantine for 14 days if they've traveled more than 150 miles.
In addition, recreational, professional, collegiate and youth sports are temporarily prohibited, Dr. Cody said. This includes the San Francisco 49ers and sports at San Jose State University, a county official said.
"We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive. We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed," said the 49ers in a statement.
Under the new guidance, stores and other facilities will be limited to 10 percent capacity. Grocery stories, drug stores and pharmacies will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity, according to the county.
These changes will take effect Monday, county officials said.
1 p.m.
Santa Clara County provides update on COVID-19, hospitalizations
Health officials in the South Bay area expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on rising hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 in the county.
12 p.m.
San Francisco and San Mateo counties enter purple tier
A surge in COVID-19 cases has moved San Francisco and San Mateo counties into the purple tier.
San Mateo County is moving into California's purple tier, the state's most restrictive COVID-19 tier, according to its county website. This means indoor gyms, museums and places of worship will have to close.
San Francisco County is set to enter the purple tier tomorrow at noon, according to Mayor London Breed.
The mayor made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon as the state and U.S. continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases. San Francisco entering the purple tier means non-essential businesses like fitness centers, theaters, places of worship, indoor museums and some outdoor family entertainment businesses must close or reduce capacity.
Under the purple tier, San Francisco would also be under the state's overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 21.
Unfortunately as we expected, San Francisco has been placed on the State's most restrictive "purple" tier due the surge in COVID-19 cases.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020
Here's what this means for us and what we all need to do to reduce this alarming trend:
Nov. 27, 2020
3:45 p.m.
LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order
Los Angeles County has issued a new safer-at-home order that that prohibits all public and private gatherings with someone outside your own household starting Monday amid a surge in California cases. Get the full story here.
2:30 p.m.
Santa Clara County issues 76 COVID-19 violations on Friday by noon
The South Bay county says they've issued 76 Notices of Violation as of noon on Friday. Michael Balliet, Director of Community and Business Engagement says they noted a few large crowds and most of the violations were because businesses failed to submit a revised Social Distancing Protocol which outlines how the operation will keep the public safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Officials remind that fines issued over the holiday weekend will not have a grace period and additional inspectors will continue visiting high traffic areas to look out for the public safety.
2 p.m.
Sonoma Co. plans for 2nd straight year without fair
According to the Press Democrat, Sonoma County is not planning to hold a fair for the second straight year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Becky Bartling, CEO for the Sonoma County Fair, reportedly said the budget she's presenting to county leaders next month won't include the fair, which normally happens in August.
10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. health officials urge public not to travel
Santa Clara County health officials are urging the public to limit traveling this holiday weekend because of the surge in coroanvirus cases in the region.
9:40 a.m.
SantaCon, San Francisco's annual city-wide Santas-only pub crawl has been canceled this year because of COVID-19. The flash mob-type event brings together hundreds of people dressed in Santa costumes. The event had been scheduled for Saturday, December 12.
9 a.m.
Coronavirus restrictions trigger shorter Black Friday lines in Bay Area
From Walmarts, to Targets, Best Buys and GameStops, the Bay Area is seeing shorter than usual Black Friday lines because of coronavirus restrictions and warnings this year.
7:30 a.m.
US reports over 110,000 new cases on Thanksgiving
There were 110,611 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Thursday, the day of Thanksgiving, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. It's the 24th straight day that the country has reported over 100,000 newly diagnosed infections. Thursday's count is down from a peak of 196,004 new cases on Nov. 20.
Nov. 26, 2020
4:30 p.m.
UCSF will be one of 1st hospitals in the world to receive Pfizer's COVID-19
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that UCSF is one of seven California hospitals that will be among the first in the world for early distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, once it is approved by federal officials.
7 a.m.
Stepping up COVID-19 enforcement in Santa Clara Co.
Santa Clara County is stepping up enforcement of safety regulations at businesses this Thanksgiving. Violators do not have a grace period anymore. County health officials warned, "Do not have gatherings and do not travel. Period." Santa Clara County says it hit a new high for daily cases with more than 500 on Tuesday.
6:30 a.m.
Alameda County is 1st to record more than 500 deaths in Bay Area
Alameda County is the first county in the Bay Area to record more than 500 deaths due to COVID-19. Solano County has crested 10,000 cases.
6 a.m.
SF's GLIDE prepares for first-ever outdoor Thanksgiving meal
The annual Thanksgiving feast held at GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco gives a turkey meal to anyone who wants it. Usually thousands are served inside, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's meal will be served outside. Here's the full story.
5 a.m.
TSA reports 1 million air travelers Sunday
TSA reported on Thursday that 1,047,943 passengers passed through checkpoints on Sunday -- the most since March -- despite strong warnings to stay home this Thanksgiving.
Nov. 25, 2020
CA sets new record for daily cases
California has just hit a new record with 18,350 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day across the state. The previous record was set this past Saturday with 15,442 cases.
10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. gives COVID-19 update
Santa Clara County health officials gave an update on COVID-19 as cases surge across the state. The county is reporting 512 new cases and 45 new hospitalizations. Residents in the county are being urged to not have gatherings or travel for Thanksgiving this year. "We are extremely concerned about what it means for our hospitals ability to care -- not only for people with COVID-19 -- but for other people who need access to care in our hospitals. This is the time of year when normally hospitals get fuller and a lot of the models and projections don't account for that -- so we are even more concerned now than when we had surges over the summer," said James Williams, County Counsel.
7:55 a.m.
Weekly unemployment filings surge to 778,000
Some 778,000 workers lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Wednesday. This is an uptick of 30,000 compared to the previous week, and the second consecutive week that the weekly tally has risen after it was on the decline for months.
7:25 a.m.
Amtrak implements enhanced cleaning protocols
Some travelers are looking for alternatives to flying. One option is taking the train. Amtrak is running trains at about 50-percent capacity. It implemented new and enhanced cleaning protocols. Everything from schedules to payments is accessed through an app for a contactless experience. Doctors say train travel can be as safe as planes, with the right protocols. If you plan to take a train, doctors recommend sitting next to a vent, crack open a window if you can, and keep your masks on at all times.
