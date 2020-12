Coronavirus live updates: Marin County closure begins at noon

Dec. 8, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact across the world and also in cities across Northern California. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page . (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)Starting today at noon, Marin County will be under a self-imposed shutdow n. The county is holding a virtual town hall for businesses tomorrow to answer any questions about the new restrictions.Only 50 empty ICU beds remain in Santa Clara for its two million residents, county officials said in a press briefing Monday. On Sunday, 62 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, and county officials expect that number to hit 100 soon. Santa Clara County is preparing logistically to receive the Pfizer vaccine which needs to be stored in temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius.Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the state of California:New cases: 24,735 (3rd highest total ever - 1,366,435 total)7-day average: 21,92414-day: 18,2907-day positivity rate: 10.5%14-day positivity rate: 8.4%Deaths: 59 (19,935 total)7-day average: 11314-day average: 86Hospitalizations: 10,070 (new record)/2,360 in ICU (new record)Yosemite National Park is adjusting its hours in response to California's latest stay-at-home order. Beginning Monday, the park is open from 8 am to 5 pm for day-use activities only. The park will be closed and locked after 5 pm. Some services and facilities are limited and lodging and campgrounds are closed. Get more details here California is rolling out a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations soar throughout the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. Get more details here The Bay Area saw a large increase of 7,994 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths from Friday to Monday. Hospitalizations in California are up 72% in the past 14 days -- 10,070. The remaining ICU capacity in the Bay Area is 25.7%. Get the latest numbers here Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday morning that intensive care capacity reached critical levels in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. See more from his press conference here Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Dr. Tomas Aragon, San Francisco's health officer, as the new director of the California Department of Public Health.Aragon has been San Francisco's health officer since 2011 and will replace Sandra Shewry, who had been serving as the state Department of Public Health's interim director since the previous director Sonia Angell stepped down in August.Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the City of Berkeley enacted stay-at-home orders last night . Marin County will join the order tomorrow. Napa, Sonoma, Solano, and San Mateo counties are following the state's guidelines and will enact the order once ICU capacity drops to 15%, right now capacity is at about 24% in the Bay Area.San Francisco, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties will implement the new stay at home orders on Sunday night at 10 p.m. The new lockdown impacts restaurants, religious services, salons and more. Read more here California once again saw record breaking single-day COVID-19 case numbers, with 30,075 new cases on Saturday. The state now has a total of 1,341,700 cases of the virus. The seven-day positivity rate is more than 10 percent and 9,740 Californians remain hospitalized.A longtime horse trainer at Golden Gate Fields died from COVID-19 Saturday at the age of 86, the race track announced this weekend. Bob Hess Sr. trained at the East Bay-based racetrack for five decades. He was hospitalized in November with COVID-19. He was released from the hospital, but later readmitted when symptoms returned."Bob was a wonderful horseman who was always there for his fellow race tracker," Patrick Mackey, director of racing, said in a statement. "His stories were legendary. He was a wealth of knowledge and imparted that knowledge to many over the years. He was a great man and his presence here at Golden Gate Fields will be sorely missed."Coronavirus cases in California reached new record-breaking heights on Friday with another 25,068 cases reported, bringing the state's total to more than 1.3 million, according to latest state data. The seven-day positivity rate has risen to 9.7%. A total of 209 people died of the virus on Friday, the second highest single-day total since July 31. More than 9,400 Californians are hospitalized and 2,182 are in the ICU.Santa Clara County residents will be able to self-administer a COVID-19 test beginning next week at a drop-in testing site at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose.The county says this method of testing has "proven simple and successful" in other communities.Testing in the entire county is also expanding to seven days per week at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information on testing in Santa Clara County, click here Contra Costa County is cracking down on businesses that violate COVID-19 rules. Our media partner the East Bay Times reports three gyms have been cited and fined in the past month. They include Diablo CrossFit in Pleasant Hill and two Fitness 19 locations in Danville and Concord. County inspectors say the gyms allowed people to exercise indoors - when it was against the rules.San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded to criticism from the San Francisco Chronicle Thursday morning after it surfaced that she attended a birthday dinner at French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, just one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom. The mayor said the criticism is "fair," saying she needs to hold herself to a higher standard."What I especially regret is that the urgency of our public health message in this moment has never been more dire and my actions have distracted from that," Breed said in a tweet.Volunteers are needed to try a COVID-19 test that's intended to detect the virus in a person's saliva. Stanford researchers developed the test. They say it takes no more than 10 minutes to self-administer. Results are expected within 30 minutes. Researchers say the test has an accuracy rate similar to clinical tests performed in hospitals. The saliva test is expected to cost about $5.SFMTA could be forced to layoff 18 to 22 percent of Muni employees as it faces a projected $68 million budget deficit. Revenue has been devastated as people avoid public transit during the pandemic. Without more federal funding, officials say they would need to layoff up to 1,200 full-time employees.Oakland just announced that it's suspending indoor recreation programs due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. This will not impact outdoor youth programming, senior programs, homeless services and library sidewalk service.Santa Clara County officials reported that nine youth and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Juvenile Hall and William F. James Ranch facilities. These are the first positive cases in their juvenile facilities in the nine months since the pandemic began. On Nov. 28, a youth with symptoms that was being detained in James Ranch tested positive. On Nov. 30, a youth who was detained at Juvenile Hall also exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, was tested and confirmed positive. All youth who were in close contact with those that were positive were tested and are under a 14-day quarantine.Santa Clara County says the surge in COVID-19 patients they are seeing is "gravely concerning" and that they may run out of hospital capacity in a little more than a week. ICU capacity in hospitals serving the Eastern and Southern parts of the county has filled to 93% -- those are the hardest hit areas. County officials are imploring residents to avoid gatherings, wear masks, and put off unnecessary travel. The county also said it has submitted its plan to the state about how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. The plan calls for the first doses to be directed towards frontline healthcare workers. A mandatory 14-day quarantine order went into effect over the weekend for people arriving to the county after travel.San Francisco officials want teachers to be prioritized after health care workers for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The Chronicle reports: The City's Board of Supervisors have proposed a resolution urging Governor Newsom and state health officials to allow teachers to be in the first round of vaccine distribution. They say teachers being vaccinated will allow schools to reopen as soon as possible. The Governor's office is finalizing its recommendations on who should receive the vaccine first.There were 180,098 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Tuesday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. It's the 29th straight day that the country has reported over 100,000 newly diagnosed infections. Tuesday's count is down from a peak of 205,557 new cases last Friday.California is seeing its third-straight day of record COVID-19 related hospitalizations. See the latest numbers below:New cases: 12,221 (1,225,189 total)7-day average: 14,21314-day average: 13,3727-day positivity rate: 7% (highest in a long time)14-day positivity rate: 6.5% (up .3% from yesterday!!!)Deaths: 70 (19,211 total)7-day average: 6314-day average: 65HOSPITALIZATIONS: 8,240 (new record)/1,890 in ICUBay Area health officals are reporting 2,668 new COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area. Santa Clara County had the most with 793 new cases and Solano County was second with 612 cases.Santa Clara County is working to make sure businesses follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Enforcement teams just wrapped up a Black Friday crackdown. The county says teams visited more than 400 businesses and issued fines for more than $115,000. The top three violations were failure to submit or post a revised Social Distancing Protocol and failure to post a required sign about capacity.The state records 7,787 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 1,812 in the ICU. 14,034 new infections were reported in a day and the 7 day average is 14,657 cases. The hospital count surpasses Sunday's record of 7,415 patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom says by mid-December, the state predicts the ICU beds in California will be at 112% capacity.Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's considering reinstating a stay-at-home order for most California counties as COVID-19 continues to surge just about everywhere. The state's biggest area of concern is a rise in hospitalizations, particularly in ICU beds. In most regions, ICU beds are about 75% full now but are projected to reach capacity by mid-December to early January if current trends hold.Passengers arriving at Mineta San Jose Airport were surprised to learn about the new mandatory travel directive requiring travelers to self quarantine at home for 14 days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the county. The mandatory order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday morning and covers any travelers returning from a trip 150 miles outside of Santa Clara County's borders or father.The San Francisco 49ers will play the next two home games at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after Santa Clara County issued a three-week ban on contact sports amid rise in hospitalizations . The 49ers announced Monday the team will host game 13 and 14 against the Buffalo Bills and Washington football team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The organization will continue to release any information regarding the team's future practice and game arrangements.The Mill Valley School District is set to resume in-person classes today for the first time in nine months. The district is made up of five elementary schools and a middle school. Marin County is the only Bay Area County still in the state's red tier, schools in the purple tier have to get a waiver.The SkyStar Observation Wheel at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has temporarily ceased operations due to rising COVID-19 cases, park officials said. You can reschedule your tickets for a future date once operations resume.United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News. The Federal Aviation Administration had already given the OK for the first mass air shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said it is also ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services in an effort to prioritize flights carrying vaccines and personnel.A total of 7,415 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in California as of Saturday -- a number that's more than tripled from a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 1,711 are in the ICU, according to the state health department. California reported another 15,614 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and another 32 patients died. These newest numbers come as California approaches a statewide total of 1.2 million cases.San Francisco is now in the purple tier, the state's most restrictive coronavirus tier. This also means the county will be under California's limited stay-at-home order, or curfew, which is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 21.The purple tier also prohibits operation at museums, aquariums, zoos, indoor movie theaters and indoor fitness centers. It also bars indoor gatherings at places of worship.