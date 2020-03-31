Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Roots of Peace CEO calls on Silicon Valley to rally, provide healthcare workers with more protective gear

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the San Francisco Bay Area and the world, many are asking that better protective gear be provided to the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

Roots of Peace CEO and Founder, Heidi Kuhn, sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has made on her family.

Kuhn says her son and daughter-in-law are both doctors who are treating COVID-19 positive patients every day without the proper protective gear. She is calling on Silicon Valley and companies in the Bay Area to rally together to help healthcare workers on the frontline.

Watch our full interview with Heidi Kuhn in the media player above.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placehealth careu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News