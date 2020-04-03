ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Bay Area group says donating your CPAP or BIPAP device could help save lives

"This is a last resort option that would be great to have in that tool bag of ours to treat patients" says Dr. Ajay Dharia from Mills Peninsula Medical Center.
RELATED: Tesla's Elon Musk announces Silicon Valley company will donate FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals
Dr. Ajay Dharia is part of the COVID-19 Ventilator Rapid Response Team. He says they have formulated a way with the proper fittings and tubes, to refurbish CPAP and BIPAP devices that would allow them to be used as ventilators in emergency situations. Bryan Martel is an engineer and
executive who is part of the response team. "If there are tents with 300 people in them and they don't have ventilators here is a solution so this is a back up solution," says Martel
The group is asking those willing to donate these machines to register their devices at www.VentilatorSOS.com.
They still need several approvals for the devices to be used on patients but you can register your device at that site. Those approvals could come in a matter of weeks.
After we learned of this at least two viewers offered to give away their backup CPAP devices.
"Definitely, I would love to help," Amanda Rothchild said. "We're all looking for ways to help and that's a way of giving back."
RELATED: Silicon Valley green energy leader answers Gov. Newsom's call to action on ventilators
Vince Harrington IV told us he has an extra device that could also be put towards the effort. "I would be more than happy to donate it. It works perfectly fine."
Dr. Dharia says these devices would be used in moderate cases of COVID-19 where the patient is suffering but still able to breath on their own.
It would then free up ventilators for more critical patients. He says the time to act is now.
"If we don't think about it now, in two weeks or four weeks when the surge potentially happens, we can be overwhelmed."
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19