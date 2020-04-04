Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Relief: Peninsula landlord waiving 2 months of rent for small businesses

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- On the Peninsula, a landlord is waiving two months of rents for small businesses that rent space from him due to the hardships caused by the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

Attorney Joe Cotchett owns eight buildings along Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

RELATED: San Francisco businesses boarding up in fear of burglaries during shelter-in-place

He's urging other commercial landlords to assist their tenants as well.

"The fact of the matter is, we all have to row the boat together," Cotchett said. "And unless we're doing that we're going to fail. This is Main Street, Half Moon Bay. This is Main Street, America. And unless owners of these buildings stand up and either waive a rent, or give them a discount, or whatever it may be, you're not in the same boat and you're not rowing that boat together."

Cotchett is prepared to extend his office if businesses are forced to remain closed beyond May.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhalf moon baycoronavirus californiamoneysmall businesscoronavirusapartmentshelter in placerentsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News