Coronavirus Relief: Peninsula landlord waiving 2 months of rent for small businesses

Attorney Joe Cotchett owns eight buildings along Main Street in Half Moon Bay.
He's urging other commercial landlords to assist their tenants as well.
"The fact of the matter is, we all have to row the boat together," Cotchett said. "And unless we're doing that we're going to fail. This is Main Street, Half Moon Bay. This is Main Street, America. And unless owners of these buildings stand up and either waive a rent, or give them a discount, or whatever it may be, you're not in the same boat and you're not rowing that boat together."
Cotchett is prepared to extend his office if businesses are forced to remain closed beyond May.
