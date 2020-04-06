Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for city workers on the frontlines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced in a press conference Monday that a drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open up for city workers on the frontlines.

The new testing initiative is called "City Test SF" and will be located at Piers 30 and 32.

"They are taking care of us so it's important we take care of them," said Mayor Breed.

The mayor says the initial focus will be on first responders in the city and then will be expanded to shelter workers, others on the frontlines.

