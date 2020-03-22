National Park Service limits access to Point Reyes after visitor influx during COVID-19 shelter-in-place order

The closures come after visitors inundated the parks during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
We understand the communities’ frustration with the LARGE amount of people traveling to the Coast today and NOT adhering to the Shelter Order.— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) March 22, 2020
The influx of people is putting our vulnerable residents at risk.
Please stay at home!
#stayhomeandsavealife pic.twitter.com/9LLDAgwc8b
The park said on its website that in addition to its campgrounds and visitors centers being closed through April 7, gates to Limantour Access Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach and Drake Estero will be shuttered to the public.
Limited access swill be allowed at Palomarin Trailhead beyond Commonweal entrance, Pierce Point Road, along with the Lighthouse and Chimney Rock parking. Visitors are asked to pack out what they bring in.
On Saturday, Marin County's coastal communities saw an unusually large influx of visitors from around the Bay Area. A photo published to the Marin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account Saturday showed a line of cars attempting to access an area near Dillon's Beach.
The sheriff's office said the visitors created traffic congestion, which interferes with first responders' ability to handle emergencies. In addition, state and county park parking lots and bathrooms are closed due to the shelter in place order, adding to further congestion and creating problems with sanitation.
Local residents we're upset and put up signs asking people to go home.
DO NOT ENTER. #Bolinas residents are taking matters into their own hands, pleading with visitors to turn around. Saturday, the town was overrun with out of towners. #ShelterInPlace #coronavirus https://t.co/BbEwszWajp pic.twitter.com/r1gIKIiDYs— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) March 22, 2020
"Congregating in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk of COVID-19 spread," said Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin's deputy public health officer, in a news release. "Marin is usually a place for recreation, but now is not the time."
Marin County reminded people that shelter in place is not a vacation and shared a graphic reminding what it means to social distance.
#ShelterInPlace is not a vacation. We strongly advise against traveling away from your home to enjoy the scenery somewhere else. This endangers vulnerable individuals and puts a strain on local resources. #KeepCommunity #StayHealthyMarin #COVID19 #bayareacoronavirus pic.twitter.com/nR6xx3rrwR— Marin County (@maringov) March 22, 2020
ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19