Coronavirus

UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against the COVID-19 crisis unemployment benefits

By Grace Manthey
As part of the federal COVID-19 crisis stimulus package, those who file for unemployment could get an extra $600 a week in addition to their state's weekly unemployment benefits.

The extra benefits could last up to four months. Most states have said they would provide the extra add-on payment starting this week. The unemployment benefits programs are run by states with varying requirements and payment amounts.

This calculator takes into account differing rules to show the range a person's payment should be compared to their wages or the local minimum wage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneycoronaviruspersonal financecovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News