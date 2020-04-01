Immigrants in California face discrimination, financial burden amid COVID-19 crisis

WATCH THURSDAY: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Immigrants across the state are sharing how COVID-19 is impacting them.
"Asian Americans started complaining that they were victims of being attacked and discriminated against," said Stewart Kwoh, the founder of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
And there are also business owners.
Attorney answers your questions about unemployment during COVID-19
"Some people feel that somehow Asian restaurants could be carriers of the virus, which is not true by the way, but their businesses have gone by down by over 50%," Kwoh said.
Kwoh points out there's also a significant language barrier.
"There's going to have to be a lot of partnerships between government and community organizations to provide that kind of language access," Kwoh said.
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) surveyed immigrants across the state and among their findings, they say most have no savings to make it through the crisis.
Psychiatrist answers questions about pandemic's impact on mental health
Undocumented immigrants are not included in the federal stimulus package, even if they pay taxes.
"We emphasize the priority of making sure that any policy that moves has and includes the most vulnerable, some of the most vulnerable are our undocumented brothers and sisters," said Diana Colin, political director with CHIRLA.
Then, there's children of immigrants.
"I see a lot of anxiety, I see a lot of depression, a lot of writing about how they just like couldn't get out of bed," Daniela Gerson said.
Gerson is a journalism professor at Cal State University, Northridge and sends out a weekly newsletter on immigration.
"Almost all my students are children of immigrants. And what I am seeing is their parents are losing their jobs. Many don't have Wi-Fi at homes," Gerson said. She added that she is finding many of the students are the first in their families to go to college.
Kwoh wants people to remember that many immigrants are also on the front lines.
"Our older son is a doctor," Kwoh said. "We're proud of him because he's on the front lines of combating this virus. We need to stand together."
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions