Coronavirus CA: Where the Bay Area stands compared to rest of the state

CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES: What Gov. Newsom's announcement means for every Bay Area county
"The counties, when you look at the entire Bay Area, are not as bad as some of the worst hit counties in California," UCSF's Department of Medicine Chair, Dr. Bob Wachter, told ABC7 News. "Not as bad as LA. Not as bad as Imperial."
The difference between the Bay Area and, for instance, Los Angeles county, is stark. According to charts tracking the daily coronavirus cases in each region, on July 10, the Bay Area had 809 new cases, not including cases at San Quentin State Prison. On that same day, Los Angeles County reported 2,620 new cases -- more than three times the Bay Area.
RELATED: 'Our luck ran out': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in California's fight against COVID-19
Still, cases and hospitalizations are rising in counties across the Bay Area. Even in San Francisco -- which is one of the two Bay Area counties not on the state's watch list -- Dr. Wachter says the number of patients in the city's hospitals is nearly three times what it was at the lowest point a month ago.
There's also new concern about the "reproductive rate" -- the average number of people that someone who has coronavirus will spread it to. At the start of the pandemic, the average number of people was three, a sign the virus was spreading rapidly. The shelter in place turned that around and at one point the spread rate in California was. as low as 0.84. But, no more.
"Now, California's numbers are up to about 1.1, which isn't as bad as other states that are 1.3, 1.5," Dr. Wachter said, "But if it's above 1 then the virus will grow."
Dr. Wachter said San Francisco is also seeing a similar trend. The spread rate in the Bay Area was 0.8 a month ago. It's now up to 1.25, according to county health officials.
WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Dr. Wachter says California's initial success battling coronavirus and the Bay Area's ability to ward off a major surge is, in part, due to early action and good habits. But it's also about pure luck.
"I liken this a little to a Vegas casino," he explained. "You can beat the house on a few hands, and you can think, 'Woah, I'm pretty good at this,' but eventually the house is going to win.
"The house here is the virus, and we let our guard down."
App users, for a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US