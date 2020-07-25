Bay Area therapists offering free counseling to stressed-out front line workers amid COVID-19 pandemic: 'We take it home with us'

"We have a lot of stressed out nurses now," said Michael Hill, a veteran nurse Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland. It's a hospital where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Hill says the stress is often so high, it can't be measured.
"There is an incredible rate of patients dying on us and it's all age groups, you take that home because it becomes personal," said Hill.
It's a burden many healthcare workers face everyday.
RELATED: Bay Area doctors and nurses share front-line stories from two coasts -- COVID-19 Diaries
"Grief, loss, guilt, frustration, confusion," said Dr. Elizabeth Rawson, a San Francisco Psychiatrist.
She says those emotions often need to be talked about. Rawson started the Frontline Workers Counseling Project where Bay Area licensed therapists provide free mental health counseling to all essential workers, from doctors and nurses to firefighters and postal delivery workers.
"There's of course fear and anxiety about the pandemic, including our own risk of exposure to COVID," said Rawson.
VIDEO: Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Rawson says it began with a simple idea, a few therapists wanting to help. It's now grown to 450 therapists donating their time, providing free counseling to those who need it.
RELATED: UCSF front line worker concerned about workload, possible layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic: 'We need support'
Rawson can't say how many people have reached out since the program began in March. It's funded by private donations. Signing up is easy on the project's website.
"I think a lot of nurses would take advantage of it," said Hill.
Michael Hill is trying to stay healthy during this strange time, and good mental health is so important too for the road ahead.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic