South Bay homes create COVID-19 safe Halloween displays for families to visit instead of trick-or-treating

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Halloween in 2020 might seem like a fright that no one wanted to see.

Masks being used for safety, not scaring, cleaning supplies as a costume idea and now, state guidelines strongly discouraging everyone's favorite All Hallows Eve activity.

"The whole act of going door-to-door in groups, ringing doorbells, digging into buckets of delicious candy create a risk of spreading COVID-19," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

But with all of that said, that doesn't mean you can't find some safe alternatives on October 31, and the South Bay community is getting creative to help people enjoy the holiday in a healthy way.

"It's great to just sit up here on the porch and watch the kids and the adults," Homeowner Danielle Burfine said. "Probably 50% of the people that come don't have kids and they're playing and laughing. Everyone loves Halloween."

In September, we introduced you to the owners of the house on Emory Street who decorated their yard early to bring some smiles to the community and it's fairly safe.



The eerie sounds and creepy sights spread joy, not coronavirus.

"Nobody touches anything, except with your feet. I've got step-pads set all the way down the sidewalk here. Each step-pad controls a different animatronic and it's spaced out. It's very much corona-safe."

The Burfine family is also collecting donations from those who visit, to help wounded veterans. Part of what they raise will be matched by SVCueSports, a local startup.

A San Jose family decorated their lawn into an elaborate Halloween display to uplift the community and raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.



Just down the road in South San Jose, a yearly viral sensation has become one of the best ways to be socially distant while enjoying Halloween lights.

"For the last eight years or so, we've put up the animated faces and we have them synced to music," Homeowner Nathan Lambert said. "They sing to you."

When Nathan and Amy Lambert took their love for Halloween and created a 30-minute long light showIn 2020, it still awes crowds and allows them stay safe without even leaving their car.

"We have it set up with a small-range transmitter so people can actually tune into the radio," Lambert said. "If they want to be out in the middle of the street in their car, they can listen in their car and still enjoy it."

With Halloween always being such an important part of their life, the Lambert's wanted to figure out a way to keep the tradition alive in a safe way.

They hope their light show can bring a smile to those who visit their house at 555 Calero Ave.

"This COVID things kind of has everyone trapped and they want to get out and celebrate," Lambert said. "I think that Halloween is the beginning of that celebrating."

Halloween is in no way cancelled, so put on your favorite festive mask and enjoy some scary safe fun.

